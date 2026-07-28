INE Launches New Palo Alto Prisma SD-WAN Course for Enterprise Network Professionals

Cary, NC, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE, a global provider of networking and cybersecurity training, announced the launch of Prisma SD-WAN: From Concepts to Deployment, a new course designed to help network professionals build practical skills for planning, understanding, and deploying Palo Alto Networks Prisma SD-WAN using Strata Cloud Manager.

As organizations support more distributed users, cloud-based applications, and branch locations, network teams are being asked to deliver consistent connectivity, stronger visibility, and more adaptable operations. That shift has made SD-WAN expertise increasingly important for engineers responsible for enterprise architecture, branch connectivity, and day-to-day network performance.

The nearly 13-hour course moves beyond high-level SD-WAN theory to provide a structured path through the concepts, Strata Cloud Manager workflows, and deployment considerations network professionals need to understand when working with Prisma SD-WAN. It is intended for network engineers, architects, infrastructure professionals, and technical leaders who want to strengthen their knowledge of software-defined WAN architecture and modern enterprise network operations.

“SD-WAN has moved well beyond a niche architecture decision. It is now central to how organizations connect branch locations, support cloud applications, and maintain visibility across distributed environments,” said Brian McGahan, co-founder of INE and Director of Networking Content. “As enterprises increasingly adopt SASE, cloud-delivered security, and Zero Trust architectures, the demand for multi-vendor SD-WAN expertise continues to grow. This course expands our SD-WAN portfolio, allowing our customers to keep training and assessing critical skills within a single platform.”

The Prisma SD-WAN: From Concepts to Deployment course complements INE’s broader library of networking, automation, cloud, and security content, giving professionals a way to develop vendor-specific skills while strengthening the architectural and operational knowledge required across modern infrastructure environments.

The new course is available now through INE’s training platform. Learners can access Prisma SD-WAN: From Concepts to Deployment through INE’s business licenses or individual INE Premium subscriptions.



About INE

INE is a leading provider of technical training for the IT and cybersecurity industries. INE’s learning platform combines expert-led instruction, hands-on labs, assessments, certification preparation, and enterprise analytics across networking, cybersecurity, cloud, data, and AI. INE helps professionals and organizations build practical, job-relevant skills through continuous learning and real-world application. Learn more at https://ine.com.

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