INE Launches eAIS Certification to Build Practical AI Security Readiness

Cary, NC, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE, a leading provider of cybersecurity and networking training, today announced the launch of AI Systems Security Specialist (eAIS), a new certification designed to help IT, cybersecurity, and operations professionals understand, assess, and secure modern AI-enabled systems.

As organizations rapidly adopt copilots, chat assistants, LLM-enabled applications, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and agentic workflows, AI security is moving beyond a specialized engineering discipline and becoming a frontline responsibility. eAIS is built for technology and operations professionals who are not AI engineers, but are increasingly expected to identify AI-specific risk, apply baseline controls, and use AI safely in day-to-day operational environments.

The certification addresses a growing gap between general AI literacy and advanced AI red teaming. eAIS focuses on the practical middle ground: helping practitioners recognize how AI systems change risk, where sensitive data can leak, how attackers exploit AI workflows, and how to validate that foundational defenses are working.

“AI is moving into the tools and workflows security teams depend on every day, and that redefines the risk equation for everyone,” said Lindsey Rinehart, CEO of INE. “With eAIS, we are giving practitioners a practical, security-first credential that helps them understand AI risk, apply effective controls, and make safer decisions in real operational environments. For enterprises managing AI adoption this is a game-changer in assessing and validating needed skills.”

Built for Practical AI Security Readiness

eAIS is designed for IT support teams, help desk professionals, system administrators, junior security analysts, SOC teams, DevOps, platform, and cloud operations professionals, as well as students and career changers entering cybersecurity.

The certification emphasizes security-first AI fundamentals, including:

Understanding how LLM applications, RAG pipelines, tools, agents, and logging systems create new exposure points

Identifying prompt injection, jailbreaks, data leakage, RAG poisoning, tool misuse, and over-permissioning risks

Applying practical safeguards such as least privilege, parameter validation, fail-closed controls, human-in-the-loop gates, structured outputs, retrieval hardening, and safe logging

Testing and validating mitigations through repeatable, hands-on exercises

Using AI safely in SOC, IT operations, automation, and SDLC workflows through verify-before-act practices, audit trails, review gates, and secrets hygiene

Unlike broad AI literacy programs, eAIS is vendor-neutral, tool-agnostic, and grounded in operational security outcomes. Learners are trained not only to understand AI risk, but to implement and verify controls in ways that align with real enterprise environments.

Comprehensive Coverage Across AI Security Domains

The eAIS exam covers five core domains: AI and LLM foundations for security; AI abuse and exploitation; secure AI design and controls; AI security testing and validation; and safe operational use in IT, security, and SDLC environments.

The learning path includes focused modules on AI systems for security practitioners, embeddings and RAG security, prompt injection and jailbreaks, tool and agentic workflow abuse patterns, defensive controls, secure integrations, human-in-the-loop automation, telemetry, and AI security testing.

For enterprises, eAIS provides a clear signal that teams can safely evaluate AI-enabled workflows and apply baseline controls before risk becomes operational exposure. For practitioners, it offers a practical credential for building confidence in one of cybersecurity’s fastest-growing areas.

Availability

The AI Security Fundamentals (eAIS) certification and learning path are available now through INE. For details on exam requirements, preparation resources, and enterprise training options, visit ine.com/enterprise.

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