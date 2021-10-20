Definitive Healthcare Announces Timing of Its Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare Corp. (“Definitive Healthcare”) (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced that its third quarter ended September 30, 2021 financial results will be released on Monday, November 8, 2021, after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 PM (ET) / 2:00 PM (PT) to discuss the company’s financial results.



A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Definitive Healthcare’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.definitivehc.com/.

A live dial-in will be available at (877) 407-3982 (domestic) or (201) 493-6780 (international). The conference ID number is 13723517. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through November 22, 2021 at (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 13723517.

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next.

