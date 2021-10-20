Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2021 Third-Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Results

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2021 third quarter and year-to-date September 30, 2021.

2021 Third Quarter Financial Highlights Include

(compared to the 2020 third quarter period unless noted):

Net income increased 34.2% to $5.9 million

Earnings increased 32.5% to $0.53 per basic and diluted share

Adjusted net income, excluding one-time tax adjusted acquisition expenses, increased 60.8% to $7.1 million

Adjusted earnings increased 57.5% to $0.63 per basic and diluted share

Net interest income, after provision for loan losses, increased by 36.5% to a quarterly record of $17.8 million

Net interest margin increased slightly to 3.53%, from 3.51% for the same period last year

Third quarter after-tax income benefited from $1.98 million of accelerated fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) compared to $329.4 thousand in same quarter 2020.

Loans have increased 13.6% organically year-to-date, not including recent acquisitions or PPP loans

Third quarter net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00% for the second consecutive quarter

Adjusted return on average tangible equity increased to 10.94% from 9.68% on a year over year basis

Increased the regular quarterly cash dividend payment by 5.9% to $0.18 per share, representing the 27 th consecutive annual dividend increase

consecutive annual dividend increase Completed a $35.0 million subordinated note offering, increasing F&M’s Total Risk Based Capital Ratio to 15.57%

Added two new strong Board members to Farmers & Merchants’ Board of Directors representing our expansion into the Detroit and Urbana markets

F&M’s fourth annual Charity Golf Classic raised over $32,000 in support for its local communities

“2021 is shaping up to be a transformative year as we focus on bringing our individualized, local, and comprehensive financial products and services to more customers across Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan,” stated Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are well on our way to becoming a $3.0 billion asset bank, and when including Perpetual’s assets, we will have almost $2.6 billion in total assets. Our success is a testament to our strategic growth plan, the value we provide our local communities, and the commitment of F&M’s team members.”

On October 1, 2021, F&M successfully closed the acquisition of Perpetual Federal Savings Bank, Inc. (“PFSB”). PFSB is F&M’s third acquisition within the last twelve months and immediately enhances the Company’s growing franchise within compelling Ohio markets including Urbana, Columbus, Dayton, Springfield, Piqua, Tipp City, Troy, and Sidney. The integration and system conversions were completed on October 18, 2021, and PFSB’s financial metrics will be included in F&M’s fourth-quarter results.

Mr. Eller continued, “These three acquisitions, combined with our Michigan LPO and expansion plans have increased our presence in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, while diversifying our revenue streams and immediately contributing to earnings. I am proud of our team’s ability to quickly complete and successfully integrate these acquisitions. In addition, we have simultaneously been growing organically and I am encouraged by the 8.3% organic loan growth F&M produced during the quarter which is evidence of our talented local lenders, and the success of our recently opened offices and LPOs.”

Income Statement

Net income for the 2021 third quarter ended September 30, 2021, was $5.9 million, compared to $4.4 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2021 third quarter was $0.53, compared to $0.40 for the same period last year. Net income for the 2021 nine months ended September 30, 2021, was $15.8 million, compared to $13.3 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2021 nine months was $1.41, compared to $1.20 for the same period last year.

Adjusted net income, excluding one-time tax adjusted acquisition expenses, was $7.1 million, or $0.63 per share for the 2021 third quarter, compared to $4.4 million, or $0.40 per share for the 2020 third quarter. Adjusted net income was $18.2 million, or $1.62 per share for the 2021 nine months, compared to $13.3 million, or $1.20 per share for the 2020 nine months. Included in the financial table section of this press release is a non-GAAP reconciliation.

Mr. Eller continued, “We ended the quarter with record quarterly net income and earnings per share, when adjusted for one-time acquisition expenses. Adjusted ROACE was 9.78%, compared to 7.28% for the same period last year, while adjusted ROA was 1.17% during the 2021 third quarter, and 1.11% year-to-date. In addition, the Bank has had 16 consecutive months with an operating efficiency ratio in the 50% range when removing affiliate and acquisition expenses. Our strong third-quarter financial results and profitability reflect the benefits of our larger scale, diverse revenue streams, strong asset quality, and prudent expense management, and we believe earnings growth will accelerate in the coming quarters.”

Deposits

At September 30, 2021, total deposits were $1.87 billion, an increase of 22.9% from September 30, 2020, and an increase of 16.9% from December 31, 2020. The significant organic deposit growth being experienced is a result of continued strength in expanding relationships with new and existing customers, and the completion of the Ossian Financial Services, Inc. acquisition. In addition, we continue to see growing customer preferences to more stable and secure saving instruments as deposits have increased since the COVID-19 crisis began.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

Total net loans, at September 30, 2021, increased 48.2%, or by $656.8 million to $2.02 billion, compared to $1.36 billion at September 30, 2020, and up 55.1% from $1.30 billion at December 31, 2020. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of continued organic loan growth and the completion of the Ossian Financial Services, Inc. acquisition. Not including the Ossian acquisition and PPP, loans increased 12.6% organically from the same period a year ago. In addition, during the 2021 third quarter, the Company processed $37.3 million of PPP loan forgiveness and principal payments received, resulting in a total of $9.8 million of PPP loans within F&M’s loan portfolio at September 30, 2021.

Mr. Eller continued, “At September 30, 2021, there were only two loans totaling $3.4 million of COVID-related payment modifications, all of which are interest-only modifications and secured by real estate. This compares to 190 loans representing a balance of $165 million in deferrals at the peak last year. Overall asset quality continues to improve. We ended the third quarter with no charge-offs, and the lowest level of nonperforming assets in five quarters. As economic activity stabilizes, and F&M’s loan performance improves better than pre-pandemic levels, we expect contributions to our allowance for loan losses will also stabilize and align with loan growth in future periods.”

F&M continues to closely monitor its loan portfolio with a particular emphasis on higher risk sectors. Nonperforming loans were $6.2 million, or 0.42% of total loans at September 30, 2021, compared to $7.9 million, or 0.58% at September 30, 2020.

“We remain focused on operational excellence, investments in technology, supporting our communities, and ensuring a best-in-class experience for our customers. I am pleased with the Board’s decision to increase our quarterly dividend because of our strong year-to-date financial results and positive outlook. Across F&M, we are working hard to execute our strategic growth plan, and create lasting value for our customers, employees, and shareholders,” concluded Mr. Eller.

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends

Total stockholders’ equity increased 4.7% to $254.7 million at September 30, 2021, from $243.4 million at September 30, 2020. At September 30, 2021, the Company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.45%, compared to 10.65% at September 30, 2020.

In August 2021, F&M completed a $35.0 million private placement of 3.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due July 30, 2031 (the “Notes”) to various accredited investors (the “Offering”). The Notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes, including financing acquisitions and organic growth.

Tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $194.6 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $187.2 million at September 30, 2020. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at September 30, 2021, was $17.33 per share, compared to $16.78 per share at September 30, 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company has declared cash dividends of $0.52 per share, which is a 6.1% increase over the 2020 nine-month declared dividend payment. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for over 27 consecutive years. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the dividend payout ratio was 33.81% compared to 42.66% for the same period last year.

About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:

The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Western Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties, and we have a Loan Production Office in West Bloomfield, Michigan.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes disclosure of financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included within this press release.





FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Interest Income Loans, including fees $ 18,766 $ 16,259 $ 15,612 $ 17,061 $ 16,181 $ 50,637 $ 48,256 Debt securities: U.S. Treasury and government agencies 924 857 751 695 761 2,532 2,674 Municipalities 284 289 308 295 279 881 784 Dividends 44 31 50 35 36 125 107 Federal funds sold 10 6 5 5 4 21 15 Other. 94 88 39 48 32 221 194 Total interest income 20,122 17,530 16,765 18,139 17,293 54,417 52,030 Interest Expense Deposits 1,221 1,276 1,340 1,619 1,864 3,837 7,019 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 165 163 166 170 174 494 605 Borrowed funds 87 115 222 226 231 424 754 Subordinated notes 199 - - - - 199 - Total interest expense 1,672 1,554 1,728 2,015 2,269 4,954 8,378 Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Loan Losses 18,450 15,976 15,037 16,124 15,024 49,463 43,652 Provision for Loan Losses 659 641 1,700 1,995 1,987 3,000 4,986 Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses 17,791 15,335 13,337 14,129 13,037 46,463 38,666 Noninterest Income Customer service fees 2,242 2,198 2,814 2,750 2,299 7,254 6,143 Other service charges and fees 1,010 874 838 980 879 2,722 2,622 Net gain on sale of loans 822 955 1,046 1,894 1,537 2,823 2,128 Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities - - 293 - - 293 270 Total noninterest income 4,074 4,027 4,991 5,624 4,715 13,092 11,163 Noninterest Expense Salaries and wages 5,442 4,591 4,390 5,068 5,102 14,423 13,420 Employee benefits 1,621 1,915 1,994 1,140 1,566 5,530 4,461 Net occupancy expense 529 546 577 585 558 1,652 1,686 Furniture and equipment 903 848 791 760 875 2,542 2,383 Data processing 1,548 428 505 428 490 2,481 1,340 Franchise taxes 372 294 446 241 368 1,112 1,105 ATM expense 460 459 449 456 444 1,368 1,234 Advertising 439 331 235 353 411 1,005 979 Net (gain) loss on sale of other assets owned 219 227 (25 ) 20 (7 ) 421 (13 ) FDIC assessment 296 276 236 223 194 808 410 Mortgage servicing rights amortization 285 524 505 247 296 1,314 784 Consulting fees 256 394 223 407 205 873 561 Other general and administrative 1,951 2,227 2,033 1,358 1,553 6,211 4,740 Total noninterest expense 14,321 13,060 12,359 11,286 12,055 39,740 33,090 Income Before Income Taxes 7,544 6,302 5,969 8,467 5,697 19,815 16,739 Income Taxes 1,624 1,319 1,060 1,691 1,287 4,003 3,420 Net Income 5,920 4,983 4,909 6,776 4,410 15,812 13,319 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax): Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities 173 786 (6,737 ) (207 ) 639 (5,778 ) 6,298 Reclassification adjustment for realized gain on sale of available-for-sale securities - - (293 ) - - (293 ) (270 ) Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities 173 786 (7,030 ) (207 ) 639 (6,071 ) 6,028 Tax expense (benefit) 36 165 (1,476 ) (44 ) 134 (1,275 ) 1,266 Other comprehensive income (loss) 137 621 (5,554 ) (163 ) 505 (4,796 ) 4,762 Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ 6,057 $ 5,604 $ (645 ) $ 6,613 $ 4,915 $ 11,016 $ 18,081 Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.53 $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.60 $ 0.40 $ 1.41 $ 1.20 Dividends Declared $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.52 $ 0.49





FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except share data) September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 112,875 $ 93,636 $ 118,139 $ 98,279 $ 46,395 Federal funds sold 45,203 57,483 57,361 77,427 41,358 Total cash and cash equivalents 158,078 151,119 175,500 175,706 87,753 Interest-bearing time deposits 14,622 18,597 4,405 4,653 4,657 Securities - available-for-sale 426,717 407,500 352,974 307,812 259,041 Other securities, at cost 4,905 6,419 5,939 5,939 5,827 Loans held for sale 3,735 8,041 7,511 8,391 7,621 Loans, net 1,479,864 1,443,336 1,327,254 1,288,667 1,351,979 Premises and equipment 26,476 26,915 26,703 27,063 26,776 Goodwill 55,214 56,066 47,340 47,340 47,340 Mortgage servicing rights 3,097 3,146 3,444 3,320 3,027 Other real estate owned 167 198 148 71 206 Bank owned life insurance 27,397 27,218 25,347 25,208 15,501 Other assets 18,711 18,310 16,720 15,374 16,872 Total Assets $ 2,218,983 $ 2,166,865 $ 1,993,285 $ 1,909,544 $ 1,826,600 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 438,076 $ 443,863 $ 384,558 $ 351,147 $ 330,845 Interest-bearing NOW accounts 646,237 652,078 605,533 542,317 534,792 Savings 529,532 501,687 451,043 455,145 392,059 Time 252,383 256,445 242,717 247,553 261,177 Total deposits 1,866,228 1,854,073 1,683,851 1,596,162 1,518,873 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 29,601 29,882 30,072 30,239 29,859 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances 17,868 17,868 17,840 17,861 17,724 Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs 34,441 - - - - Dividend payable 2,002 1,888 1,889 1,889 1,882 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,097 12,569 12,805 14,233 14,841 Total liabilities 1,964,237 1,916,280 1,746,457 1,660,384 1,583,179 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 12,230,000 shares 9/30/21 and 12/31/20 81,382 82,259 82,030 81,804 81,577 Treasury stock - 997,680 shares 9/30/21, 1,032,456 shares 12/31/20 (11,718 ) (12,172 ) (11,962 ) (11,932 ) (12,397 ) Retained earnings 184,181 179,734 176,617 173,591 168,381 Accumulated other comprehensive income 901 764 143 5,697 5,860 Total stockholders' equity 254,746 250,585 246,828 249,160 243,421 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,218,983 $ 2,166,865 $ 1,993,285 $ 1,909,544 $ 1,826,600





FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECT FINANCIAL DATA For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Selected financial data September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Return on average assets 1.12 % 0.90 % 1.01 % 1.43 % 0.98 % 1.00 % 1.03 % Return on average equity 9.32 % 8.00 % 7.87 % 11.04 % 7.28 % 8.40 % 7.45 % Yield on earning assets 3.85 % 3.53 % 3.71 % 4.09 % 4.04 % 3.70 % 4.30 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities 0.45 % 0.44 % 0.53 % 0.64 % 0.74 % 0.47 % 0.95 % Net interest spread 3.40 % 3.09 % 3.18 % 3.45 % 3.30 % 3.23 % 3.35 % Net interest margin 3.53 % 3.21 % 3.33 % 3.63 % 3.51 % 3.36 % 3.61 % Efficiency 63.50 % 64.98 % 62.57 % 52.20 % 62.11 % 63.70 % 61.05 % Dividend payout ratio 33.81 % 37.89 % 38.48 % 27.77 % 42.66 % 36.55 % 40.68 % Tangible book value per share (1) $ 17.33 $ 16.94 $ 17.50 $ 17.19 $ 16.78 Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.45 % 8.78 % 10.39 % 10.46 % 10.65 % Average Shares Outstanding 11,209,732 11,191,043 11,197,012 11,177,765 11,142,797 11,199,309 11,135,695 Loans September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 (Dollar amounts in thousands) Commercial real estate $ 728,852 $ 691,122 $ 618,754 $ 588,825 $ 595,146 Agricultural real estate 170,374 189,742 179,945 189,159 192,883 Consumer real estate 202,454 194,715 175,675 175,588 175,963 Commercial and industrial 728,852 216,609 202,958 189,246 238,175 Agricultural 105,580 100,756 100,022 94,358 103,330 Consumer 55,521 56,427 54,445 52,540 53,320 Other 31,096 13,549 14,088 15,757 9,030 Less: Net deferred loan fees and costs (2,082 ) (4,497 ) (4,208 ) (2,483 ) (3,985 ) Total loans, net $ 2,020,647 $ 1,458,423 $ 1,341,679 $ 1,302,990 $ 1,363,862 Asset quality data September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 (Dollar amounts in thousands) Nonaccrual loans $ 6,248 $ 7,031 $ 8,139 $ 9,404 $ 7,870 Troubled debt restructuring $ 6,035 $ 5,492 $ 5,774 $ 6,514 $ 7,028 90 day past due and accruing $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Nonperforming loans $ 6,248 $ 7,031 $ 8,139 $ 9,404 $ 7,870 Other real estate owned $ 167 $ 198 $ 148 $ 71 $ 206 Nonperforming assets $ 6,415 $ 7,229 $ 8,287 $ 9,475 $ 8,076 (Dollar amounts in thousands) Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 15,698 $ 15,087 $ 14,425 $ 13,672 $ 11,883 Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans 1.05 % 1.03 % 1.08 % 1.05 % 0.87 % Net charge-offs (recoveries): Quarter-to-date $ 48 $ (21 ) $ 947 $ 205 $ 37 Year-to-date $ 974 $ 926 $ 947 $ 537 $ 331 Net charge-offs to average loans Quarter-to-date 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.07 % 0.02 % 0.00 % Year-to-date 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.04 % 0.03 % Nonperforming loans/total loans 0.42 % 0.48 % 0.61 % 0.72 % 0.58 % Allowance for loan and lease losses/nonperforming loans 251.26 % 214.58 % 177.24 % 177.96 % 151.01 % (1) Tangible Equity = Stockholder Equity less goodwill and other intangibles (core deposit intangible, mortgage servicing rights and unrealized gain/loss on securities)





FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES (in thousands of dollars, except percentages) For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Interest Earning Assets: Average Balance Interest/Dividends Annualized Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest/Dividends Annualized Yield/Rate Loans $ 1,490,988 $ 18,766 5.04 % $ 1,359,156 $ 16,181 4.76 % Taxable investment securities 398,060 1,177 1.18 % 245,274 968 1.58 % Tax-exempt investment securities 17,293 75 2.20 % 26,032 108 2.10 % Fed funds sold & other 187,398 104 0.22 % 83,760 36 0.17 % Total Interest Earning Assets 2,093,739 $ 20,122 3.85 % 1,714,222 $ 17,293 4.04 % Nonearning Assets 126,157 93,778 Total Assets $ 2,219,896 $ 1,808,000 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Savings deposits $ 1,181,103 $ 560 0.19 % $ 915,367 $ 798 0.35 % Other time deposits 252,966 661 1.05 % 258,809 1,066 1.65 % Other borrowed money 17,868 87 1.95 % 18,920 231 4.88 % Fed funds purchased & securities sold under agreement to repurchase 29,729 165 2.22 % 30,100 174 2.31 % Subordinated notes 23,807 199 3.34 % - - 0.00 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities $ 1,505,473 $ 1,672 0.45 % $ 1,223,196 $ 2,269 0.74 % Noninterest bearing Liabilities 460,249 342,388 Stockholders Equity $ 254,174 $ 242,416 Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread $ 18,450 3.40 % $ 15,024 3.30 % Net Interest Margin 3.53 % 3.51 % Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts For the Nine Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Interest Earning Assets: Average Balance Interest/Dividends Annualized Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest/Dividends Annualized Yield/Rate Loans $ 1,413,625 $ 50,637 4.78 % $ 1,305,998 $ 48,256 4.93 % Taxable investment securities 363,284 3,286 1.21 % 208,499 3,220 2.06 % Tax-exempt investment securities 18,387 252 2.31 % 25,564 345 2.28 % Fed funds sold & other 171,015 242 0.19 % 75,917 209 0.37 % Total Interest Earning Assets 1,966,311 $ 54,417 3.70 % 1,615,978 $ 52,030 4.30 % Nonearning Assets 134,108 109,564 Total Assets $ 2,100,419 $ 1,725,542 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Savings deposits $ 1,106,674 $ 1,700 0.20 % $ 849,748 $ 3,237 0.51 % Other time deposits 248,426 2,137 1.15 % 268,762 3,782 1.88 % Other borrowed money 17,859 424 3.17 % 22,401 754 4.49 % Fed funds purchased & securities sold under agreement to repurchase 29,973 494 2.20 % 33,118 605 2.44 % Subordinated notes 8,023 199 3.31 % - - 0.00 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities $ 1,410,955 $ 4,954 0.47 % $ 1,174,029 $ 8,378 0.95 % Noninterest bearing Liabilities 438,518 313,224 Stockholders Equity $ 250,946 $ 238,289 Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread $ 49,463 3.23 % $ 43,652 3.35 % Net Interest Margin 3.36 % 3.61 % Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts





FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Non-GAAP Allowance for Loan Losses, excluding PPP Loans (in thousands of dollars, except percentages) September 30, 2021 Allowance for Loan Losses $ 15,698 Credit Mark 2,348 Total Credit Mark and Allowance for Loan Losses 18,046 Loans $ 1,495,562 Adjustments PPP Loans (9,806 ) Loans excluding PPP Loans $ 1,485,756 Allowance for Loan Losses 1.05 % Effect of Credit Mark 0.15 % Effect of PPP Loans 0.01 % Allowance for Loan Losses, excluding PPP Loans 1.21 %





FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (in thousands of dollars) (in thousands of dollars) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income as reported $ 5,920 $ 4,410 $ 15,812 $ 13,319 Net income from Ossian State Bank prior to acquisition - - 269 - Acquisition expenses from F&M and Ossian 1,441 - 2,689 - Tax effect on net income and acquisition expenses (268 ) - (563 ) - Net income excluding acquisition expenses $ 7,093 $ 4,410 $ 18,207 $ 13,319



