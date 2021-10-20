Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2021 Third-Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Results

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2021 third quarter and year-to-date September 30, 2021.
2021 Third Quarter Financial Highlights Include
(compared to the 2020 third quarter period unless noted):
- Net income increased 34.2% to $5.9 million
- Earnings increased 32.5% to $0.53 per basic and diluted share
- Adjusted net income, excluding one-time tax adjusted acquisition expenses, increased 60.8% to $7.1 million
- Adjusted earnings increased 57.5% to $0.63 per basic and diluted share
- Net interest income, after provision for loan losses, increased by 36.5% to a quarterly record of $17.8 million
- Net interest margin increased slightly to 3.53%, from 3.51% for the same period last year
- Third quarter after-tax income benefited from $1.98 million of accelerated fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) compared to $329.4 thousand in same quarter 2020.
- Loans have increased 13.6% organically year-to-date, not including recent acquisitions or PPP loans
- Third quarter net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00% for the second consecutive quarter
- Adjusted return on average tangible equity increased to 10.94% from 9.68% on a year over year basis
- Increased the regular quarterly cash dividend payment by 5.9% to $0.18 per share, representing the 27th consecutive annual dividend increase
- Completed a $35.0 million subordinated note offering, increasing F&M’s Total Risk Based Capital Ratio to 15.57%
- Added two new strong Board members to Farmers & Merchants’ Board of Directors representing our expansion into the Detroit and Urbana markets
- F&M’s fourth annual Charity Golf Classic raised over $32,000 in support for its local communities
“2021 is shaping up to be a transformative year as we focus on bringing our individualized, local, and comprehensive financial products and services to more customers across Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan,” stated Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are well on our way to becoming a $3.0 billion asset bank, and when including Perpetual’s assets, we will have almost $2.6 billion in total assets. Our success is a testament to our strategic growth plan, the value we provide our local communities, and the commitment of F&M’s team members.”
On October 1, 2021, F&M successfully closed the acquisition of Perpetual Federal Savings Bank, Inc. (“PFSB”). PFSB is F&M’s third acquisition within the last twelve months and immediately enhances the Company’s growing franchise within compelling Ohio markets including Urbana, Columbus, Dayton, Springfield, Piqua, Tipp City, Troy, and Sidney. The integration and system conversions were completed on October 18, 2021, and PFSB’s financial metrics will be included in F&M’s fourth-quarter results.
Mr. Eller continued, “These three acquisitions, combined with our Michigan LPO and expansion plans have increased our presence in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, while diversifying our revenue streams and immediately contributing to earnings. I am proud of our team’s ability to quickly complete and successfully integrate these acquisitions. In addition, we have simultaneously been growing organically and I am encouraged by the 8.3% organic loan growth F&M produced during the quarter which is evidence of our talented local lenders, and the success of our recently opened offices and LPOs.”
Income Statement
Net income for the 2021 third quarter ended September 30, 2021, was $5.9 million, compared to $4.4 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2021 third quarter was $0.53, compared to $0.40 for the same period last year. Net income for the 2021 nine months ended September 30, 2021, was $15.8 million, compared to $13.3 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2021 nine months was $1.41, compared to $1.20 for the same period last year.
Adjusted net income, excluding one-time tax adjusted acquisition expenses, was $7.1 million, or $0.63 per share for the 2021 third quarter, compared to $4.4 million, or $0.40 per share for the 2020 third quarter. Adjusted net income was $18.2 million, or $1.62 per share for the 2021 nine months, compared to $13.3 million, or $1.20 per share for the 2020 nine months. Included in the financial table section of this press release is a non-GAAP reconciliation.
Mr. Eller continued, “We ended the quarter with record quarterly net income and earnings per share, when adjusted for one-time acquisition expenses. Adjusted ROACE was 9.78%, compared to 7.28% for the same period last year, while adjusted ROA was 1.17% during the 2021 third quarter, and 1.11% year-to-date. In addition, the Bank has had 16 consecutive months with an operating efficiency ratio in the 50% range when removing affiliate and acquisition expenses. Our strong third-quarter financial results and profitability reflect the benefits of our larger scale, diverse revenue streams, strong asset quality, and prudent expense management, and we believe earnings growth will accelerate in the coming quarters.”
Deposits
At September 30, 2021, total deposits were $1.87 billion, an increase of 22.9% from September 30, 2020, and an increase of 16.9% from December 31, 2020. The significant organic deposit growth being experienced is a result of continued strength in expanding relationships with new and existing customers, and the completion of the Ossian Financial Services, Inc. acquisition. In addition, we continue to see growing customer preferences to more stable and secure saving instruments as deposits have increased since the COVID-19 crisis began.
Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality
Total net loans, at September 30, 2021, increased 48.2%, or by $656.8 million to $2.02 billion, compared to $1.36 billion at September 30, 2020, and up 55.1% from $1.30 billion at December 31, 2020. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of continued organic loan growth and the completion of the Ossian Financial Services, Inc. acquisition. Not including the Ossian acquisition and PPP, loans increased 12.6% organically from the same period a year ago. In addition, during the 2021 third quarter, the Company processed $37.3 million of PPP loan forgiveness and principal payments received, resulting in a total of $9.8 million of PPP loans within F&M’s loan portfolio at September 30, 2021.
Mr. Eller continued, “At September 30, 2021, there were only two loans totaling $3.4 million of COVID-related payment modifications, all of which are interest-only modifications and secured by real estate. This compares to 190 loans representing a balance of $165 million in deferrals at the peak last year. Overall asset quality continues to improve. We ended the third quarter with no charge-offs, and the lowest level of nonperforming assets in five quarters. As economic activity stabilizes, and F&M’s loan performance improves better than pre-pandemic levels, we expect contributions to our allowance for loan losses will also stabilize and align with loan growth in future periods.”
F&M continues to closely monitor its loan portfolio with a particular emphasis on higher risk sectors. Nonperforming loans were $6.2 million, or 0.42% of total loans at September 30, 2021, compared to $7.9 million, or 0.58% at September 30, 2020.
“We remain focused on operational excellence, investments in technology, supporting our communities, and ensuring a best-in-class experience for our customers. I am pleased with the Board’s decision to increase our quarterly dividend because of our strong year-to-date financial results and positive outlook. Across F&M, we are working hard to execute our strategic growth plan, and create lasting value for our customers, employees, and shareholders,” concluded Mr. Eller.
Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
Total stockholders’ equity increased 4.7% to $254.7 million at September 30, 2021, from $243.4 million at September 30, 2020. At September 30, 2021, the Company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.45%, compared to 10.65% at September 30, 2020.
In August 2021, F&M completed a $35.0 million private placement of 3.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due July 30, 2031 (the “Notes”) to various accredited investors (the “Offering”). The Notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes, including financing acquisitions and organic growth.
Tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $194.6 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $187.2 million at September 30, 2020. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at September 30, 2021, was $17.33 per share, compared to $16.78 per share at September 30, 2020.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company has declared cash dividends of $0.52 per share, which is a 6.1% increase over the 2020 nine-month declared dividend payment. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for over 27 consecutive years. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the dividend payout ratio was 33.81% compared to 42.66% for the same period last year.
About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:
The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Western Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties, and we have a Loan Production Office in West Bloomfield, Michigan.
Safe harbor statement
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes disclosure of financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included within this press release.
|FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2021
|June 30, 2021
|March 31, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2021
|September 30, 2020
|Interest Income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|18,766
|$
|16,259
|$
|15,612
|$
|17,061
|$
|16,181
|$
|50,637
|$
|48,256
|Debt securities:
|U.S. Treasury and government agencies
|924
|857
|751
|695
|761
|2,532
|2,674
|Municipalities
|284
|289
|308
|295
|279
|881
|784
|Dividends
|44
|31
|50
|35
|36
|125
|107
|Federal funds sold
|10
|6
|5
|5
|4
|21
|15
|Other.
|94
|88
|39
|48
|32
|221
|194
|Total interest income
|20,122
|17,530
|16,765
|18,139
|17,293
|54,417
|52,030
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|1,221
|1,276
|1,340
|1,619
|1,864
|3,837
|7,019
|Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|165
|163
|166
|170
|174
|494
|605
|Borrowed funds
|87
|115
|222
|226
|231
|424
|754
|Subordinated notes
|199
|-
|-
|-
|-
|199
|-
|Total interest expense
|1,672
|1,554
|1,728
|2,015
|2,269
|4,954
|8,378
|Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Loan Losses
|18,450
|15,976
|15,037
|16,124
|15,024
|49,463
|43,652
|Provision for Loan Losses
|659
|641
|1,700
|1,995
|1,987
|3,000
|4,986
|Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses
|17,791
|15,335
|13,337
|14,129
|13,037
|46,463
|38,666
|Noninterest Income
|Customer service fees
|2,242
|2,198
|2,814
|2,750
|2,299
|7,254
|6,143
|Other service charges and fees
|1,010
|874
|838
|980
|879
|2,722
|2,622
|Net gain on sale of loans
|822
|955
|1,046
|1,894
|1,537
|2,823
|2,128
|Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
|-
|-
|293
|-
|-
|293
|270
|Total noninterest income
|4,074
|4,027
|4,991
|5,624
|4,715
|13,092
|11,163
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and wages
|5,442
|4,591
|4,390
|5,068
|5,102
|14,423
|13,420
|Employee benefits
|1,621
|1,915
|1,994
|1,140
|1,566
|5,530
|4,461
|Net occupancy expense
|529
|546
|577
|585
|558
|1,652
|1,686
|Furniture and equipment
|903
|848
|791
|760
|875
|2,542
|2,383
|Data processing
|1,548
|428
|505
|428
|490
|2,481
|1,340
|Franchise taxes
|372
|294
|446
|241
|368
|1,112
|1,105
|ATM expense
|460
|459
|449
|456
|444
|1,368
|1,234
|Advertising
|439
|331
|235
|353
|411
|1,005
|979
|Net (gain) loss on sale of other assets owned
|219
|227
|(25
|)
|20
|(7
|)
|421
|(13
|)
|FDIC assessment
|296
|276
|236
|223
|194
|808
|410
|Mortgage servicing rights amortization
|285
|524
|505
|247
|296
|1,314
|784
|Consulting fees
|256
|394
|223
|407
|205
|873
|561
|Other general and administrative
|1,951
|2,227
|2,033
|1,358
|1,553
|6,211
|4,740
|Total noninterest expense
|14,321
|13,060
|12,359
|11,286
|12,055
|39,740
|33,090
|Income Before Income Taxes
|7,544
|6,302
|5,969
|8,467
|5,697
|19,815
|16,739
|Income Taxes
|1,624
|1,319
|1,060
|1,691
|1,287
|4,003
|3,420
|Net Income
|5,920
|4,983
|4,909
|6,776
|4,410
|15,812
|13,319
|Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
|173
|786
|(6,737
|)
|(207
|)
|639
|(5,778
|)
|6,298
|Reclassification adjustment for realized gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
|-
|-
|(293
|)
|-
|-
|(293
|)
|(270
|)
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
|173
|786
|(7,030
|)
|(207
|)
|639
|(6,071
|)
|6,028
|Tax expense (benefit)
|36
|165
|(1,476
|)
|(44
|)
|134
|(1,275
|)
|1,266
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|137
|621
|(5,554
|)
|(163
|)
|505
|(4,796
|)
|4,762
|Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|$
|6,057
|$
|5,604
|$
|(645
|)
|$
|6,613
|$
|4,915
|$
|11,016
|$
|18,081
|Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.40
|$
|1.41
|$
|1.20
|Dividends Declared
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.49
|FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except share data)
|September 30, 2021
|June 30, 2021
|March 31, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|112,875
|$
|93,636
|$
|118,139
|$
|98,279
|$
|46,395
|Federal funds sold
|45,203
|57,483
|57,361
|77,427
|41,358
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|158,078
|151,119
|175,500
|175,706
|87,753
|Interest-bearing time deposits
|14,622
|18,597
|4,405
|4,653
|4,657
|Securities - available-for-sale
|426,717
|407,500
|352,974
|307,812
|259,041
|Other securities, at cost
|4,905
|6,419
|5,939
|5,939
|5,827
|Loans held for sale
|3,735
|8,041
|7,511
|8,391
|7,621
|Loans, net
|1,479,864
|1,443,336
|1,327,254
|1,288,667
|1,351,979
|Premises and equipment
|26,476
|26,915
|26,703
|27,063
|26,776
|Goodwill
|55,214
|56,066
|47,340
|47,340
|47,340
|Mortgage servicing rights
|3,097
|3,146
|3,444
|3,320
|3,027
|Other real estate owned
|167
|198
|148
|71
|206
|Bank owned life insurance
|27,397
|27,218
|25,347
|25,208
|15,501
|Other assets
|18,711
|18,310
|16,720
|15,374
|16,872
|Total Assets
|$
|2,218,983
|$
|2,166,865
|$
|1,993,285
|$
|1,909,544
|$
|1,826,600
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|438,076
|$
|443,863
|$
|384,558
|$
|351,147
|$
|330,845
|Interest-bearing
|NOW accounts
|646,237
|652,078
|605,533
|542,317
|534,792
|Savings
|529,532
|501,687
|451,043
|455,145
|392,059
|Time
|252,383
|256,445
|242,717
|247,553
|261,177
|Total deposits
|1,866,228
|1,854,073
|1,683,851
|1,596,162
|1,518,873
|Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|29,601
|29,882
|30,072
|30,239
|29,859
|Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances
|17,868
|17,868
|17,840
|17,861
|17,724
|Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs
|34,441
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dividend payable
|2,002
|1,888
|1,889
|1,889
|1,882
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|14,097
|12,569
|12,805
|14,233
|14,841
|Total liabilities
|1,964,237
|1,916,280
|1,746,457
|1,660,384
|1,583,179
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 12,230,000 shares 9/30/21 and 12/31/20
|81,382
|82,259
|82,030
|81,804
|81,577
|Treasury stock - 997,680 shares 9/30/21, 1,032,456 shares 12/31/20
|(11,718
|)
|(12,172
|)
|(11,962
|)
|(11,932
|)
|(12,397
|)
|Retained earnings
|184,181
|179,734
|176,617
|173,591
|168,381
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|901
|764
|143
|5,697
|5,860
|Total stockholders' equity
|254,746
|250,585
|246,828
|249,160
|243,421
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|2,218,983
|$
|2,166,865
|$
|1,993,285
|$
|1,909,544
|$
|1,826,600
|FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|Selected financial data
|September 30, 2021
|June 30, 2021
|March 31, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2021
|September 30, 2020
|Return on average assets
|1.12
|%
|0.90
|%
|1.01
|%
|1.43
|%
|0.98
|%
|1.00
|%
|1.03
|%
|Return on average equity
|9.32
|%
|8.00
|%
|7.87
|%
|11.04
|%
|7.28
|%
|8.40
|%
|7.45
|%
|Yield on earning assets
|3.85
|%
|3.53
|%
|3.71
|%
|4.09
|%
|4.04
|%
|3.70
|%
|4.30
|%
|Cost of interest bearing liabilities
|0.45
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.95
|%
|Net interest spread
|3.40
|%
|3.09
|%
|3.18
|%
|3.45
|%
|3.30
|%
|3.23
|%
|3.35
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.53
|%
|3.21
|%
|3.33
|%
|3.63
|%
|3.51
|%
|3.36
|%
|3.61
|%
|Efficiency
|63.50
|%
|64.98
|%
|62.57
|%
|52.20
|%
|62.11
|%
|63.70
|%
|61.05
|%
|Dividend payout ratio
|33.81
|%
|37.89
|%
|38.48
|%
|27.77
|%
|42.66
|%
|36.55
|%
|40.68
|%
|Tangible book value per share (1)
|$
|17.33
|$
|16.94
|$
|17.50
|$
|17.19
|$
|16.78
|Tier 1 capital to average assets
|9.45
|%
|8.78
|%
|10.39
|%
|10.46
|%
|10.65
|%
|Average Shares Outstanding
|11,209,732
|11,191,043
|11,197,012
|11,177,765
|11,142,797
|11,199,309
|11,135,695
|Loans
|September 30, 2021
|June 30, 2021
|March 31, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Commercial real estate
|$
|728,852
|$
|691,122
|$
|618,754
|$
|588,825
|$
|595,146
|Agricultural real estate
|170,374
|189,742
|179,945
|189,159
|192,883
|Consumer real estate
|202,454
|194,715
|175,675
|175,588
|175,963
|Commercial and industrial
|728,852
|216,609
|202,958
|189,246
|238,175
|Agricultural
|105,580
|100,756
|100,022
|94,358
|103,330
|Consumer
|55,521
|56,427
|54,445
|52,540
|53,320
|Other
|31,096
|13,549
|14,088
|15,757
|9,030
|Less: Net deferred loan fees and costs
|(2,082
|)
|(4,497
|)
|(4,208
|)
|(2,483
|)
|(3,985
|)
|Total loans, net
|$
|2,020,647
|$
|1,458,423
|$
|1,341,679
|$
|1,302,990
|$
|1,363,862
|Asset quality data
|September 30, 2021
|June 30, 2021
|March 31, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|6,248
|$
|7,031
|$
|8,139
|$
|9,404
|$
|7,870
|Troubled debt restructuring
|$
|6,035
|$
|5,492
|$
|5,774
|$
|6,514
|$
|7,028
|90 day past due and accruing
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Nonperforming loans
|$
|6,248
|$
|7,031
|$
|8,139
|$
|9,404
|$
|7,870
|Other real estate owned
|$
|167
|$
|198
|$
|148
|$
|71
|$
|206
|Nonperforming assets
|$
|6,415
|$
|7,229
|$
|8,287
|$
|9,475
|$
|8,076
|(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|$
|15,698
|$
|15,087
|$
|14,425
|$
|13,672
|$
|11,883
|Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans
|1.05
|%
|1.03
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.05
|%
|0.87
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries):
|Quarter-to-date
|$
|48
|$
|(21
|)
|$
|947
|$
|205
|$
|37
|Year-to-date
|$
|974
|$
|926
|$
|947
|$
|537
|$
|331
|Net charge-offs to average loans
|Quarter-to-date
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.00
|%
|Year-to-date
|0.07
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.03
|%
|Nonperforming loans/total loans
|0.42
|%
|0.48
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.58
|%
|Allowance for loan and lease losses/nonperforming loans
|251.26
|%
|214.58
|%
|177.24
|%
|177.96
|%
|151.01
|%
|(1) Tangible Equity = Stockholder Equity less goodwill and other intangibles (core deposit intangible, mortgage servicing rights and unrealized gain/loss on securities)
|FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
|(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Three Months Ended
|September 30, 2021
|September 30, 2020
|Interest Earning Assets:
|Average Balance
|Interest/Dividends
|Annualized Yield/Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest/Dividends
|Annualized Yield/Rate
|Loans
|$
|1,490,988
|$
|18,766
|5.04
|%
|$
|1,359,156
|$
|16,181
|4.76
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|398,060
|1,177
|1.18
|%
|245,274
|968
|1.58
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|17,293
|75
|2.20
|%
|26,032
|108
|2.10
|%
|Fed funds sold & other
|187,398
|104
|0.22
|%
|83,760
|36
|0.17
|%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
|2,093,739
|$
|20,122
|3.85
|%
|1,714,222
|$
|17,293
|4.04
|%
|Nonearning Assets
|126,157
|93,778
|Total Assets
|$
|2,219,896
|$
|1,808,000
|Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|Savings deposits
|$
|1,181,103
|$
|560
|0.19
|%
|$
|915,367
|$
|798
|0.35
|%
|Other time deposits
|252,966
|661
|1.05
|%
|258,809
|1,066
|1.65
|%
|Other borrowed money
|17,868
|87
|1.95
|%
|18,920
|231
|4.88
|%
|Fed funds purchased & securities sold under agreement to repurchase
|29,729
|165
|2.22
|%
|30,100
|174
|2.31
|%
|Subordinated notes
|23,807
|199
|3.34
|%
|-
|-
|0.00
|%
|Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|$
|1,505,473
|$
|1,672
|0.45
|%
|$
|1,223,196
|$
|2,269
|0.74
|%
|Noninterest bearing Liabilities
|460,249
|342,388
|Stockholders Equity
|$
|254,174
|$
|242,416
|Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread
|$
|18,450
|3.40
|%
|$
|15,024
|3.30
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|3.53
|%
|3.51
|%
|Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts
|For the Nine Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2021
|September 30, 2020
|Interest Earning Assets:
|Average Balance
|Interest/Dividends
|Annualized Yield/Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest/Dividends
|Annualized Yield/Rate
|Loans
|$
|1,413,625
|$
|50,637
|4.78
|%
|$
|1,305,998
|$
|48,256
|4.93
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|363,284
|3,286
|1.21
|%
|208,499
|3,220
|2.06
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|18,387
|252
|2.31
|%
|25,564
|345
|2.28
|%
|Fed funds sold & other
|171,015
|242
|0.19
|%
|75,917
|209
|0.37
|%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
|1,966,311
|$
|54,417
|3.70
|%
|1,615,978
|$
|52,030
|4.30
|%
|Nonearning Assets
|134,108
|109,564
|Total Assets
|$
|2,100,419
|$
|1,725,542
|Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|Savings deposits
|$
|1,106,674
|$
|1,700
|0.20
|%
|$
|849,748
|$
|3,237
|0.51
|%
|Other time deposits
|248,426
|2,137
|1.15
|%
|268,762
|3,782
|1.88
|%
|Other borrowed money
|17,859
|424
|3.17
|%
|22,401
|754
|4.49
|%
|Fed funds purchased & securities sold under agreement to repurchase
|29,973
|494
|2.20
|%
|33,118
|605
|2.44
|%
|Subordinated notes
|8,023
|199
|3.31
|%
|-
|-
|0.00
|%
|Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|$
|1,410,955
|$
|4,954
|0.47
|%
|$
|1,174,029
|$
|8,378
|0.95
|%
|Noninterest bearing Liabilities
|438,518
|313,224
|Stockholders Equity
|$
|250,946
|$
|238,289
|Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread
|$
|49,463
|3.23
|%
|$
|43,652
|3.35
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|3.36
|%
|3.61
|%
|Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts
|FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|Non-GAAP Allowance for Loan Losses, excluding PPP Loans
|(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
|September 30, 2021
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|$
|15,698
|Credit Mark
|2,348
|Total Credit Mark and Allowance for Loan Losses
|18,046
|Loans
|$
|1,495,562
|Adjustments
|PPP Loans
|(9,806
|)
|Loans excluding PPP Loans
|$
|1,485,756
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|1.05
|%
|Effect of Credit Mark
|0.15
|%
|Effect of PPP Loans
|0.01
|%
|Allowance for Loan Losses, excluding PPP Loans
|1.21
|%
|FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME
|(in thousands of dollars)
|(in thousands of dollars)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income
|September 30, 2021
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2021
|September 30, 2020
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Net income as reported
|$
|5,920
|$
|4,410
|$
|15,812
|$
|13,319
|Net income from Ossian State Bank prior to acquisition
|-
|-
|269
|-
|Acquisition expenses from F&M and Ossian
|1,441
|-
|2,689
|-
|Tax effect on net income and acquisition expenses
|(268
|)
|-
|(563
|)
|-
|Net income excluding acquisition expenses
|$
|7,093
|$
|4,410
|$
|18,207
|$
|13,319
|Company Contact:
|Investor and Media Contact:
|Lars B. Eller
President and Chief Executive Officer
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
(419) 446-2501
leller@fm.bank
|Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com