Rueil Malmaison, 21 October 2021

VINCI awarded contract for construction of student accommodation

in Bristol, Great Britain

A very-low-energy building

900 bed-spaces over 26,000 sq. metres

A contract value of €91 million





VINCI Construction UK has been awarded the construction contract for Student Accommodation Project 3 (SAP3), one of the UK’s largest Passivhaus certified developments in the UK, for the University of the West of England in Bristol.

This certification guarantees very low energy consumption on heating and air conditioning, while treating residents to a high level of comfort.

SAP3 will span 26,000 sq. metres and fit 900 bed-spaces in a mix of studios and four, six or eight bed clusters.

The development, with a value of £77 million (€91 million), is due to start in November 2021 and will be handed over prior to the beginning of the 2023/2024 academic year. SAP3 will run with reduced energy consumption compared to similar sized traditional new builds.

