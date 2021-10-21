Aurora Mobile's JPush Private Cloud Receives Product Compatibility Certification for Galaxy Kirin and China Standard Kirin

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that one of its core products, JPush Private Cloud (“JPush Cloud”), has passed the product compatibility certifications for Galaxy Kirin and China Standard Kirin, which are the two core operating systems of Kirin Software Co., Ltd. (“Kirin Software”). The certification of JPush Cloud meets the general compatibility requirements, performance and reliability that enterprise applications need to run on systems like Galaxy Kirin and China Standard Kirin, ecosystems developed by Kirin Software.



As part of China’s “Key Software Producing Enterprises within the National Program”, Kirin Software is committed to promote the development of leading China-made operating systems and has obtained the relevant enterprise and product qualifications on national technology for civilian use. With its safe and reliable core operating system technology, Kirin Software continues to develop innovative products for general applications and specialized requirements including server operating systems, desktop operating systems, embedded operating systems, Kirin Cloud, and secure email products.

At present, independent and China-made technologies are crucial for the national development strategy of China and have become key areas for the government to encourage and support high-tech innovation. As a domestic frontrunner in the push notification sector, Aurora Mobile has been exploring mobile development extensively for over a decade and continues to promote innovation and the long-term value of advanced technology. The Company seeks to leverage its self-developed technologies to help mobile developers improve on operational efficiency, grow and monetize their applications more efficiently. It has successively launched a series of services including push notifications, one-click verification, instant messaging, statistics and analytics services, traffic monetization (JG Alliance), JG VaaS, JG UMS and other services.

Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, commented, “JPush Private Cloud provides multi-channel push notification distribution, comprehensive analytical operation monitoring, seamless message recall, and features high concurrency and high availability among its many functions. The compatibility of JPush with Kirin Software's two core operating systems once again demonstrates Aurora Mobile's leading advantage in the field of mobile development services tailored for mobile developers.”

Moving forward, Aurora Mobile will continue to accelerate its product compatibility certification process in order to create more safe and reliable products and services for a new generation of China-made information technology systems, and fully embrace this new wave of technology innovations.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and app traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, and financial risk management, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

For more information, please visit http://ir.jiguang.cn/

