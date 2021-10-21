The Worldwide Rich Communication Services Industry is Expected to Reach $15+ Billion by 2027

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market (2021-2027) by Type, Application, Service, End-User, Deployment, Organization Size, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market is estimated to be USD 5.7 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15.78 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.5%.



Key factors such as an increasing number of advertising and marketing companies followed by a rising number of digitally connected people have led to a rise in the demand for Rich Communication Services (RCS) market. The rising number of people using smartphones has led to a high mode of communication via text messaging. The adoption of RCS solutions can be effective in enhancing such an experience for its customers. Further advancements in technologies such as voice over long-term evolution technology (VO-LTE) increase the subscriber base. Therefore, enterprises are utilizing RCS solutions for digitally marketing the product to have a high reach over the market. All the factors have led to a growth in the market of RCS solutions.



The factors such as the limited capacity of an RCS solution to offer end to end encryption has led to privacy issues. Also, the lack of interoperability between the OEMs and the carrier networks is likely to restrain market growth.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Penetration Rate of Smartphones

Increasing Number of Advertising and Marketing Companies

Increasing Development of Voice Over Long-Term Evolution Technology (Vo-LTE)

Restraints

Limited Capability to Offer End-To-End Encryption

Lack of Interoperability Between OEMs and Carrier Networks

Difficulty to Cope with Ott Service Providers

Opportunities

Strict Regulations for OTT Messaging Services

Growing Penetration of 5G Networks and Growing Investment by Top Players

Challenges

Lower User Base due to The Proliferation of Messaging Apps

Lack of Awareness about the Implementation and Use of Services

By Type, the market is classified as A2P, P2A, and P2P. Amongst all, the A2P segment, also known as automated enterprise-to-person text messaging, is estimated to hold the highest market share. The A2P messages are adopted by various businesses for sending bulk messages to expand their customer reach. Since text messages are still considered an important means of communication worldwide, the use of RCS solutions can help make effective use of A2P messaging. This has resulted in the growth of the A2P segment in the RCS market.



By Application, the market can be classified as Advertising Campaign, Content Delivery, Integrated Solutions and Others. Amongst all, the Advertising Campaigns hold the highest market share. This is mainly due to the rising digital marketing efforts that the enterprises focus on different advertising campaigns adopting social media. Through these campaigns, the end-users feel connected with the product/service offered by an enterprise. This helps the firms to attract market and retain existing customers.



By Services, the market is classified as Content Sharing, IP Video calls, VoIP, File Transfer and Chat. Amongst all, the Chat segment is estimated to hold the highest market share. With a high number of smartphone users globally, chat or instant messaging services are more popular amongst users. The adoption of RCS solutions can help in providing an enhanced customer experience to chat services. Also, many RCS vendors are deploying these services in their chat features, which is additionally contributing to the growth of the market.



By End Users, the market is classified as consumers and enterprises. Amongst the two, the Enterprises hold the highest market share in the market. These platforms are required more by the enterprises during various marketing efforts adopted by the firm to attract customers to their product offerings. With the adoption of Rich Communication Services (RCS) platforms, it becomes easy for these firms to share media-rich content with their customers and ensure constant customer engagement.



By Deployment, the market is classified as cloud-based and on-premise. Amongst the two, the Cloud-based deployment holds the highest market share. The cloud-based deployment has been increasingly seeing its application in a wide industry vertical. It is due to faster speed, ease of accessibility, lower investment, and quick data analysis. This helps in reducing the operational costs and bring efficiency in processes. This has led to a higher adoption rate for the cloud-based RCS solution segment.



By Organization Size, the market is classified as large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. Amongst the two, Large Enterprises hold the highest market share as they have the financial resources to invest in marketing efforts. Therefore they are more willing to invest in solutions such as RCS to ensure targeted advertising campaigns and marketing strategies for higher customer engagement. This has led to high adoption of RCS solutions amongst large enterprises resulting in high segment growth.



By Industry Vertical, the market is classified as BFSI, Telecom and IT, Media and Entertainment, Tourism and Logistics, Retail, Healthcare and Others. Amongst all, the Retail segment holds the highest market share. The retailers want to provide an exceptional shopping experience to their customers, and therefore, they are adopting different software tools. The adoption of the RCS platform helps the retailers to provide product images in creative formats with insightful data related to customer preferences about a product. This helps in increasing the conversion rate and is thus preferred by the retailers. This has helped in supporting the growth of the retail market segment.



By Geography, North America is estimated to lead the market. The factors attributed to the growth of the market are advancements in technologies and the presence of key RCS solution vendors such as Verizon, T-Mobile, etc. With a rise in digitalization and advanced technologies, enterprises are using it to their benefit by investing heavily in the areas of digital marketing. They are also adopting advertising campaigns via RCS solutions to ensure maximum product reach. Therefore the high implementation of these solutions in this region, thus leading to growth in this market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are AT&T Inc., Vodafone Idea Limited, Google LLC/Alphabet Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, China Mobile, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, ZTE Corporation, SK Telecom, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Rich Communication Services Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 A2P

6.3 P2A

6.4 P2P



7 Global Rich Communication Services Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Advertising Campaign

7.3 Content Delivery

7.4 Integrated Solutions

7.5 Others



8 Global Rich Communication Services Market, By Services

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Content Sharing

8.3 IP Video Call

8.4 VoIP

8.5 File Transfer

8.6 Chat



9 Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market, By End Users

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Consumers

9.3 Enterprises



10 Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market, By Deployment

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Cloud Based

10.3 On premise



11 Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market, By Organization Size

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Large Enterprises

11.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises



12 Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market, By Enterprise Vertical

12.1 Introduction

12.2 BFSI

12.3 Telecom and IT

12.4 Media and Entertainment

12.5 Tourism and Logistics

12.6 Retail and eCommerce

12.7 Healthcare

12.8 Other Enterprise Vertical (Government and Utilities)



13 Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market, By Geography

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 US

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.3 Mexico

13.3 South America

13.3.1 Brazil

13.3.2 Argentina

13.4 Europe

13.4.1 UK

13.4.2 France

13.4.3 Germany

13.4.4 Italy

13.4.5 Spain

13.4.6 Rest of Europe

13.5 Asia-Pacific

13.5.1 China

13.5.2 Japan

13.5.3 India

13.5.4 Indonesia

13.5.5 Malaysia

13.5.6 South Korea

13.5.7 Australia

13.5.8 Russia

13.5.9 Rest of APAC

13.6 Rest of the World

13.6.1 Qatar

13.6.2 Saudi Arabia

13.6.3 South Africa

13.6.4 United Arab Emirates

13.6.5 Latin America



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competitive Quadrants

14.2 Market Share Analysis

14.3 Competitive Scenario

14.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

14.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

14.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

14.3.4 Investments & Fundings



15 Company Profiles

15.1 AT&T

15.2 Vodafone Idea Limited

15.3 Deutsche Telekom AG

15.4 Google/Alphabet Inc

15.5 Verizon Communications Inc

15.6 Telefonica

15.7 Orange Business

15.8 China Mobile

15.9 KddI

15.10 Slovak Telekom

15.11 Telit

15.12 SK Telecom

15.13 Telstra

15.14 LG U+

15.15 SAP SE

15.16 Huawei Technology Co

15.17 Ericsson Inc.

15.18 Nokia Networks

15.19 Mavenir systems Inc.

15.20 Interop Technologies LLC



16 Appendix

