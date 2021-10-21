Red White & Bloom Brands to Appoint Strategic Investor Colby De Zen to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB and OTCQX: RWBYF) (“RWB” or the “Company”), a multi-state cannabis operator and house of premium brands, is pleased to announce the appointment of strategic investor and entrepreneur Mr. Colby De Zen to its board of directors, to become effective upon completion of any regulatory and/or other requirements as applicable.



De Zen brings a wealth of operational and executive management expertise to the Company. He is one of the managing directors of the De Zen Family Office, which has deployed significant capital in the public and private sectors, including real-estate, manufacturing, technology, trucking/logistics and cannabis. Currently he serves as Vice President of Trunkeast Investments which employs over 2,000 people across numerous companies, generating in excess of $1 Billion in annualized revenue. De Zen is instrumental in overseeing the day-to-day operations with a primary focus on operational efficiency, cost management and M&A activities. He holds a BMOS Degree, with a Specialization in Finance, from the University of Western Ontario.

“We are extremely fortunate to have developed such a strong relationship with the De Zen Group,” declared Brad Rogers, Chairman and CEO. “Their strategic involvement and support have been instrumental to Red White & Bloom Brands’ growth. Colby adds impressive operational skillsets and financial acumen to our Board as we prepare to close on key assets in Michigan, and expedite our expansions in Florida, California, Arizona, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Oklahoma. We are excited to have Colby join the team and look forward to working together.”

De Zen stated, “RWB has built a significant foundation of assets, both organically and through various M&A transactions. I believe that RWB is at an inflection point where substantial shareholder value can be created through continued operational efficiency and execution of RWB’s plans for growth. I am looking forward to working with Brad, and the team, as RWB turns the corner on a number of strategic initiatives.”

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

The Company is positioning itself to be one of the top multi-state cannabis operators active in the U.S. legal cannabis and hemp sector. RWB is predominantly focusing its investments on the major US markets, including Michigan, Illinois, Florida, California, Oklahoma, Arizona and Massachusetts, with respect to cannabis, and the US and internationally for hemp-based CBD products.

