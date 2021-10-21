Draganfly Commences Drone Pilot Training Program at Alabama State University

Los Angeles, CA., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce that its Drone Pilot Training program is now being offered at Alabama State University (ASU) in Montgomery, Alabama.



Currently in week three of the nine-week course, Draganfly is sharing its vast industry knowledge with select ASU faculty members and students, which includes those in the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) and various STEM academic programs. Draganfly’s team is comprised of leaders who have decades of experience in aviation, robotics, and engineering.

“ASU made history last year by becoming the first university in the United States to implement Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence technology to keep our campus safe during the pandemic,” said Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr., President of ASU. “Draganfly continues to keep our students top of mind by ensuring they are properly prepared for a drone-filled future. We look forward to the continued collaboration with Draganfly.”

The program includes a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Part 107 drone preparation course. To fly drones under the FAA’s Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Rule (Part 107), a Remote Pilot Certificate must be obtained. The certificate demonstrates that pilots understand the regulations, operating requirements, and procedures for safely flying drones. It is also inclusive of specific skills for sensors, software, and missions as it relates to varied specific high demand drone operations like emergency response, delivery, and security.

As of October 18, 2021, FAA data found that more than 865,600 drones have been registered in the U.S. and nearly 249,000 remote pilots have been certified.

“It is an honor to further expand our partnership with ASU. From sophomores to PhD experts, the Drone Pilot Training program teaches future generations how to solve real world problems through the proper operation of unmanned aerial vehicles,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “With the help of ASU and their association within the HBCU community we see a lot of potential to grow this program into a national footprint of drone pilot training at the university level.”

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to learn from the experts at Draganfly. Drones continue to play a significant role in everyday life, and it is essential that we understand how to safely operate them,” said Angela, an ASU student.

Following the end of the pilot project in the winter, ASU is expected to add the course to its continuing education program. Draganfly’s Drone Pilot Training program will also be commercialized next year.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 20 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com .

For additional investor information visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc , https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/dpro or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc .

About Alabama State University

Founded in 1867, ASU is a comprehensive, regional institution offering students from across the nation and around the globe a world-class education. ASU’s learning experiences are holistic and are designed to develop intellectual, as well as social, moral, cultural and ethical values. ASU graduates are equipped with the skills, insights, attitudes and practical experiences that will enable them to become well-rounded, contributing citizens, fully qualified to take their places in their chosen professions and in service to humanity.

For more information about Alabama State University, visit www.alasu.e d u .

