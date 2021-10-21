Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Earnings of $6,184,341 or $2.05 Per Share for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

HAMPSTEAD, Md., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the “Bank”), announced that net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $6,184,341, or $2.05 per common share (basic and diluted), both all-time nine-month records, compared to $2,264,609, or $0.76 per common share (basic and diluted), for the same period in 2020. The primary driver of the significant increase in net income was the acquisition of Carroll Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary, Carroll Community Bank (collectively, “Carroll”), that was completed in the fourth quarter of 2020. Also, income from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans added approximately $679,000 to net income. As of September 30, 2021, $354,000 of deferred PPP fees, net of income taxes, have not been recognized.



Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $2,122,547, or $0.70 per common share, which was a new quarterly record, compared to $385,247, or $0.13 per common share, for the third quarter of 2020 and $2,032,219, or $0.67 per common share, for the second quarter of 2021.

The Company incurred significant one-time costs during 2020 in connection with the acquisition of Carroll. The table below provides a comparison of the Company’s results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 versus the same periods of the prior year with and without $1,267,401 and $1,612,321 of acquisition costs incurred during the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

Three Months Ended (unaudited) Nine Months Ended (unaudited) September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Excluding Excluding As Reported As Reported Acquisition Costs As Reported As Reported Acquisition Costs Income before taxes $ 2,728,839 $ 462,110 $ 1,729,511 $ 7,946,059 $ 2,724,959 $ 4,337,280 Income taxes 606,292 76,863 370,835 1,761,718 460,350 849,235 Net income $ 2,122,547 $ 385,247 $ 1,358,676 $ 6,184,341 $ 2,264,609 $ 3,488,045 Earnings per share, basic and diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.13 $ 0.45 $ 2.05 $ 0.76 $ 1.17 Return on average assets 1.19% 0.31% 1.10% 1.18% 0.63% 0.97% Return on average equity 15.15% 2.95% 10.40% 15.17% 5.88% 9.06%

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $5,371,279 higher than for the same period in 2020 due to a $200.3 million increase in average interest earning assets to $657.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to $457.4 million for the same period in 2020, and an increase in the taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets to 3.50% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from 3.46% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. While the net yield increased 4 basis points, the taxable equivalent yield on total interest-earning assets decreased 26 basis points to 3.94% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from 4.20% for the same period in 2020. This was offset by a 42 basis point decrease in the cost of deposits and borrowings to 0.56% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from 0.98% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The provision for loan losses totaled $430,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $475,000 for the same period in 2020.

Noninterest income increased by $239,883 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020 primarily as a result of a $105,510 increase in bank owned life insurance income, a $108,314 increase in service charges on deposits, a $32,597 increase in other fees and commissions, and a $44,510 gain on the sale of Carroll’s Westminster, Maryland branch office and other equipment, offset by a $56,718 decrease in the gain on the sale of SBA loans. Noninterest expense was $435,062 higher in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020 due primarily to additional personnel, locations and customers added with the acquisition of Carroll. Salaries and benefits increased $1,369,197, other expenses increased $416,069, and occupancy, furniture and equipment costs increased $262,117. These increases were offset by a decrease of $1,612,321 in one-time acquisition costs related to the Carroll acquisition. Income taxes increased by $1,301,368 during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020 due to higher income before taxes. The effective tax rate increased to 22% during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 17% during the same period last year due to a lower percentage of tax exempt income.

Total assets increased to $717 million at September 30, 2021 from $677 million at December 31, 2020. Loans decreased to $496 million at September 30, 2021 from $522 million at December 31, 2020 due primarily to a $16 million decrease in PPP loans. Investments in debt securities increased to $143 million at September 30, 2021 from $78 million at December 31, 2020. Deposits increased to $622 million at September 30, 2021 from $573 million at December 31, 2020. The book value of the Company’s common stock was $18.62 per share at September 30, 2021, compared to $17.18 per share at December 31, 2020.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has provided relief to our borrowers, as needed, including temporary deferral of payments. At the start of the pandemic in 2020, the Company modified loans totaling $109.2 million, or 30% of its loan portfolio. At September 30, 2021, modified loans totaled $4.3 million, or 1% of the loan portfolio. In addition, the Company has originated $60 million of PPP loans to customers, of which $38 million were made in 2020 and $22 million were made in 2021. The Company increased its loan loss reserve significantly in 2020 due to the pandemic. Management has analyzed and adjusted the loan loss reserve for loans that had payment deferrals longer than six months and for which six full monthly principal and interest payments have not yet been received.

James R. Bosley, Jr., President and CEO, commented “We are pleased that our record earnings have continued through the third quarter. The Carroll acquisition is contributing as planned and the acquired loan portfolio has performed very well. Income from PPP loans, which has been a significant addition to the bottom line in 2021, will eventually end and will adversely impact 2022 comparative results.”

About the Company

The Company is a financial holding company and the parent of the Bank. The Bank was chartered in Maryland in 1919 and has over 100 years of service to the community. The Bank serves the deposit and financing needs of both consumers and businesses in Carroll and Baltimore Counties along the Route 30, Route 795, Route 140, and Route 26 corridors. The main office is located in Upperco, Maryland, with seven additional branches in Owings Mills, Hampstead, Greenmount, Reisterstown, Westminster, and Eldersburg. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTC Markets Group’s Pink Market under the symbol “FMFG”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled “Risk Factors”.





Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 39,157,850 $ 39,898,557 Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits 444,014 1,077,113 Cash and cash equivalents 39,601,864 40,975,670 Certificates of deposit in other banks 350,000 850,000 Securities available for sale, at fair value 121,265,582 54,477,286 Securities held to maturity, at cost 21,883,882 23,078,519 Equity security, at fair value 547,349 552,566 Restricted stock, at cost 675,400 900,500 Mortgage loans held for sale 1,757,550 1,673,350 Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $3,744,218 and $3,296,538 495,781,194 521,690,514 Premises and equipment 6,291,405 7,736,556 Accrued interest receivable 1,579,447 2,057,491 Deferred income taxes, net 1,610,156 1,219,668 Other real estate owned 1,411,605 1,411,605 Bank owned life insurance 15,230,325 11,297,342 Goodwill and other intangibles 7,053,162 7,059,408 Other assets 1,703,283 2,336,607 $ 716,742,204 $ 677,317,082 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 125,841,422 $ 103,155,113 Interest-bearing 496,091,137 470,246,434 Total deposits 621,932,559 573,401,547 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 10,475,121 24,753,972 Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances 5,000,000 5,000,000 Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 16,977,499 16,973,280 Accrued interest payable 323,420 409,622 Other liabilities 5,728,289 5,049,178 660,436,888 625,587,599 Stockholders' equity Common stock, par value $.01 per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 3,023,487 shares in 2021 and 3,011,255 shares in 2020 30,235 30,113 Additional paid-in capital 28,557,249 28,294,139 Retained earnings 28,040,118 22,698,954 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (322,286 ) 706,277 56,305,316 51,729,483 $ 716,742,204 $ 677,317,082



Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 6,059,709 $ 4,489,992 $ 17,828,026 $ 13,205,913 Investment securities - taxable 426,886 159,277 967,841 561,038 Investment securities - tax exempt 149,375 163,522 462,361 462,305 Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets 18,298 9,563 47,743 58,362 Total interest income 6,654,268 4,822,354 19,305,971 14,287,618 Interest expense Deposits 460,377 690,833 1,589,334 2,429,496 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 9,647 18,020 38,130 95,710 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 192,255 12,752 570,542 25,726 Total interest expense 662,279 721,605 2,198,006 2,550,932 Net interest income 5,991,989 4,100,749 17,107,965 11,736,686 Provision for loan losses 330,000 - 430,000 475,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,661,989 4,100,749 16,677,965 11,261,686 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 187,141 138,288 522,815 414,501 Mortgage banking income 207,471 272,297 704,404 684,664 Bank owned life insurance income 79,942 42,250 232,983 127,473 Gain on sale of premises and equipment 6,897 - 44,510 - Fair value adjustment of equity security (2,056 ) 1 (10,214 ) 13,046 Gain on premium call of debt security 621 - 9,190 - Gain on sale of SBA loans 6,917 - 6,917 63,635 Other fees and commissions 45,045 34,532 126,874 94,277 Total noninterest income 531,978 487,368 1,637,479 1,397,596 Noninterest expense Salaries 1,895,780 1,462,946 5,366,854 4,114,143 Employee benefits 388,879 376,860 1,299,900 1,183,414 Occupancy 241,557 183,719 737,087 552,265 Furniture and equipment 198,190 175,006 578,562 501,267 Acquisition - 1,267,401 - 1,612,321 Other 740,722 660,075 2,386,982 1,970,913 Total noninterest expense 3,465,128 4,126,007 10,369,385 9,934,323 Income before income taxes 2,728,839 462,110 7,946,059 2,724,959 Income taxes 606,292 76,863 1,761,718 460,350 Net income $ 2,122,547 $ 385,247 $ 6,184,341 $ 2,264,609 Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.13 $ 2.05 $ 0.76

Contact:

Mr. James R. Bosley, Jr.

President

(410) 374-1510, ext.104