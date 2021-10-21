NVIDIA Introduces the Next Generation in Cloud Gaming

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced its next-generation cloud gaming platform — delivering GeForce RTX™ 3080-class gaming on GeForce NOW ™ — available exclusively in a new, high-performance membership tier.



The GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership tier provides gamers with access to the greatest-ever generational leap in GeForce® history, delivering cloud gaming’s highest resolutions and fastest frame rates, paired with the lowest latency.

Each cloud GeForce NOW SuperPOD consists of over 1,000 GPUs that deliver more than 39 petaflops of graphics horsepower. Each instance is 35 teraflops of performance, nearly 3x that of an Xbox Series X.

“Gaming is enjoying a multi-decade expansion as technology continues to make new game experiences possible. There are more genres than ever. The lines between gaming, sport, art and social are increasingly blurred in video games,” said NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang.

“While we continue to drive the most advanced gaming technology with GeForce RTX, we have dedicated the past decade to refining and expanding GeForce NOW cloud gaming to bring the best gaming platform to anyone with a computer. I am thrilled to announce our second-generation GeForce NOW SuperPOD — it’s a giant leap forward,” he said.

Next-Generation Gaming on Nearly Any Device

The new GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership enables games to run at up to 1440p on PC and Mac clients, 4K HDR on NVIDIA SHIELD ®, and up to 120 FPS in the PC, Mac and Android apps. GeForce NOW RTX 3080 members will also have exclusive access to RTX 3080 cloud gaming rigs — slices of the SuperPOD — configured with AMD Threadripper™ PRO CPUs, 28GB of DDR-3200 memory and PCI-GEN4 SSDs. GeForce NOW RTX 3080 members also get the longest session lengths and the most control over persistent in-game settings of any membership tier.

Leveraging NVIDIA Adaptive Sync technology, GeForce NOW reduces system latency and syncs frames to provide the smoothest cloud gameplay, with the lowest measured end-to-end latency. While most users will experience a discernible reduction in latency, RTX 3080 members streaming at 120 FPS will observe the greatest benefits through high frame rate synchronization. In the lowest latency mode, these members can experience total latency as low as 60ms — comparable to the latest game consoles.

The Most Most-Played Games

GeForce NOW members have access to over 1,100 games, with more released every “ GFN Thursday .” The deep catalog features many of the world’s most-played games, with free-to-play titles like Fortnite, DOTA 2, Apex Legends, Destiny 2 and more.

GeForce NOW members also have access to many major fall and upcoming holiday launch titles with RTX ON in supported games, including Far Cry 6, New World, Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy, Dying Light 2 and NARAKA: BLADEPOINT. Recently added games include some of Electronic Arts’ biggest franchises : Battlefield, Mirror’s Edge, Unravel and Dragon Age.

Availability and Pricing

GeForce NOW Founders and Priority members have early access to preorder GeForce NOW RTX 3080 starting today. Six-month memberships cost $99.99, with availability in North America starting in November and in Europe in December. Preorders will open broadly to all gamers later this month, pending availability. Quantities are limited.

Priority memberships continue to be available starting at $9.99 per month. These members get access to performance rigs that turn RTX ON, extended session lengths and faster access to gaming servers. New Priority members will be eligible to preorder GeForce RTX 3080 memberships after registering.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA ’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market and has redefined modern computer graphics, high performance computing and artificial intelligence. The company’s pioneering work in accelerated computing and AI is reshaping trillion-dollar industries, such as transportation, healthcare and manufacturing, and fueling the growth of many others. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

For further information, contact:

Jordan Dodge

Director, PR & Communications

NVIDIA Corporation

+1-408-506-6849

jdodge@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the benefits, impact, performance, features, pricing and availability of our products and services, including GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce NOW, GeForce NOW SuperPOD, RTX 3080 memberships and NVIDIA Adaptive Sync technology; the expansion of gaming as technology continues to make new game experiences possible; and NVIDIA continuing to drive the most advanced gaming technology are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2021 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, GeForce, GeForce NOW, GeForce RTX, GFN and NVIDIA SHIELD are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fe28793-8319-48f8-a009-174fae0a0db0