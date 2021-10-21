eXp Realty to Host EXPCON in Las Vegas and eXp World

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, the fastest-growing global real estate tech brokerage and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), will hold its 12th annual EXPCON event in Las Vegas Nov. 9-11, 2021. This premier industry event is curated for eXp Realty brokers and agents and is open to prospective real estate professionals interested in learning more about the company.



"We are excited to deliver the best of both worlds to the eXp community by hosting an in-person event, while also offering an option for virtual attendance through eXp World," said Glenn Sanford, eXp World Holdings Founder, Chairman and CEO. "The 12th annual EXPCON will feature an elite group of industry leaders, speakers, agents, brokers, staff and guests for three spectacular days of networking, education and collaboration."

During EXPCON’s multi-day conference, company leaders will share growth insights and guests will learn from top-producing eXp Realty agents and influencers about best practices and agent-centric initiatives such as eXp Partners and ONE eXp. EXPCON will feature appearances from the following:

Venus Williams, former world No. 1 tennis champion, will speak about personal and professional development and overcoming adversity. With seven Grand Slam titles, five Wimbledon championships and four Olympic gold medals, Williams is arguably one of the most accomplished and inspiring women in the history of sports and now, fashion. She is the author of the motivational book, “Come to Win,” which reached No. 5 on The New York Times Best Sellers list.

Glenn Stearns, Founder and CEO of Kind Lending, will highlight SUCCESS® Lending, a joint venture that eXp World Holdings announced in July 2021 . From underdog to star and executive producer in Discovery Channel’s "Undercover Billionaire" reality show, Stearns is a rags-to-riches story that shows what can be accomplished with grit and determination.

Grant Cardone, a New York Times best-selling author, a star on “Undercover Billionaire,” recognized industry sales training expert, social media influencer and motivational speaker whose sales training program is free to all eXp Realty agents, will join Glenn Sanford for a fireside chat.

Mario Lopez, a New York Times best selling author, two-time Emmy winner and "Access Hollywood" host who became a household name as AC Slater on “Saved By The Bell,” will emcee an awards dinner.

DJ Jazzy Jeff, a record producer, songwriter and former member of “DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince” will host a live virtual DJ set.

EXPCON will also showcase how eXp agents are making a difference through eXp’s Community Day and a partnership with national nonprofit organization New Story.

Guests can register for EXPCON at https://expcon.exprealty.com/ .

EXPCON will be broadcast at expworldholdings.com/expcon2021 .

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is one of the fastest-growing real estate tech companies in the world with close to 67,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama and Germany, and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the economic and social effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; demand for remote working and distance learning solutions and virtual events; development of our new commercial brokerage and our ability to attract commercial real estate brokers; and revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

