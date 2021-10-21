New Study Validates SWORD Health as the Market Leader in Cost Savings and Clinical Outcomes

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SWORD Health, the fastest growing clinical-grade digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care provider, is honored to be the first and only MSK care provider to have obtained both Level 1 and Level 2 certification from the Validation Institute. This reinforces SWORD’s industry leadership for high quality MSK care both in terms of clinical results and ROI.

Validation Institute’s Level 1 certification describes medical cost savings compared to a baseline of traditional care. SWORD’s certified savings are the largest of any digital MSK solution. On average, SWORD delivers a savings per member per year of $2,472 — 10% greater savings than its nearest competitor. For SWORD’s Fortune 100 customers, this quickly translates into millions of dollars saved every year.

Health economists from Validation Institute performed a thorough review of SWORD’s 2-year claims-based study of 276 SWORD Health participants and found that these participants had $2,472 lower MSK-related medical claims costs compared to a matched control group of 276 participants undergoing conventional MSK care. The annual cost savings was primarily driven by lower spend on expensive treatments like surgery and invasive procedures, with additional savings on office visits, imaging, and other forms of therapy. This translates to a hard 2.47x ROI, a number unmatched in this space.

“SWORD Health is deeply committed to providing the best care possible to all members. We never compromise on quality, and that is why we pair the best technology in this space with licensed doctors of physical therapy. The industry-leading clinical outcomes and financial savings we achieve are a direct result of that,” said Virgílio Bento, founder and CEO of SWORD Health. “This validation is a clear testament of what sets SWORD apart from the other companies in this space by demonstrating higher savings than any other company. This is what our 150+ clients can expect, and what will enable us to achieve our mission to free 2 billion people from physical pain.”

SWORD Health previously received Level 2 certification in July 2020—the first MSK solution to do so. Level 2 certification verifies clinical outcomes by demonstrating in a clear, objective, transparent, and replicable way that a specific digital health solution brings about meaningful outcomes. The Level 2 certification showed that SWORD Health consistently provided clinically significant improvement compared to conventional care. As the only MSK solution to have received both Level 1 and Level 2 certifications, SWORD health is the clear leader in cost savings and in clinical outcomes.

"We at Validation Institute help health care buyers by providing unbiased, trustworthy, and rigorous data-driven analyses of various parts of the digital health ecosystem. Our data scientists reviewed and validated an analysis that showed SWORD Health members will have a lower overall spend for MSK issues than people who are being treated with conventional care. These savings come from lower use of surgery, injections, emergency room visits and other high-intensity care, and also from imaging, office visits, and conventional physical therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, and massage," said Linda Ridell, Chief Data Scientist at Validation Institute. “SWORD Health is doing amazing work and we congratulate them on earning both a savings and outcomes validation in the MSK category. Now more than ever it is important for buyers of healthcare to have the knowledge and assurance of quality care and overall savings,” said Benny DiCecca, President & CEO, Validation Institute.

SWORD recently announced its 150th customer after less than two years on the market. Last month, SWORD acquired a leader in workplace safety and prevention technology, Vigilant Technologies, and continues to expand its portfolio of services. Customers are selecting SWORD for its clinical-grade solution that combines FDA-listed technology with licensed doctors of physical therapy to deliver the best outcomes in the industry. SWORD is selected by 3 out of every 4 clients when compared head-to-head with other solutions, and currently serves 10% of Fortune 50 companies.





ABOUT SWORD HEALTH

SWORD Health is the world’s fastest growing virtual musculoskeletal (MSK) care provider, on a mission to free two billion people from acute, chronic, and post-surgical pain. It is the first virtual solution to pair its members with a licensed physical therapist and the SWORD Health Digital Therapist, to deliver a clinically-proven, personalized treatment plan that is more effective, easier, and less expensive than the traditional gold standard of care. SWORD Health believes in the power of people to recover at home, without resorting to imaging, surgeries or opioids. Since launching in 2015, SWORD Health has worked with insurers, health systems, and employers in the U.S., North America, Europe, and Australia to make high quality musculoskeletal care accessible to everyone.

ABOUT VALIDATION INSTITUTE

The Validation Institute is an independent, objective, third-party organization dedicated to providing unbiased, data-driven insights on healthcare solutions and services. They verify performance claims to drive transparency in the marketplace and to maximize cost savings and help health care buyers parse through marketing claims versus what outcomes are really achieved.