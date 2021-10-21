Harbert Infrastructure Receives ESG Performance Accolades from GRESB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbert Management Corporation (“HMC”) is pleased to announce that its infrastructure investment strategy (“Harbert Infrastructure”) has received several accolades through the most recent Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (“GRESB”) annual assessment process. GRESB is a leading organization for assessing and benchmarking environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) performance for real estate and infrastructure investments globally. Harbert Infrastructure has participated in each of GRESB’s annual infrastructure assessments since they began in 2016.



Specifically, Harbert Infrastructure managed assets were recognized in the 2021 assessment as follows:

Gulf Pacific Power, LLC, a separately managed account backed by commitments from the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (“CalPERS”) and HMC affiliates, was ranked the #1 Americas Diversified Private Equity Infrastructure Fund for the second consecutive year

Desert Sunlight, a solar PV asset in California, was ranked the #1 U.S. Solar PV Power Generation Asset in the operations and maintenance category and achieved GRESB Five Star Status

Rocky Caney Wind Portfolio was ranked as a Top 3 U.S. On-Shore Wind Power Generation Asset in the operations and maintenance category

Astoria Energy I was ranked as a Top 3 U.S. Gas-Fired Power Generation Asset in the operations and maintenance category and achieved GRESB Five Star Status in its inaugural assessment

Washington County Power achieved GRESB Five Star Status

Harbert Infrastructure managed assets achieved a combined average score of approximately 87% and all assets achieved GRESB Four or Five Star Status

The GRESB assessments are guided by what investors and the industry consider to be material issues in the sustainability performance of real asset investments and are aligned with international reporting frameworks such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The 2021 GRESB ESG Benchmark covered more than $6.4 trillion of assets under management, up from $5.3 trillion in 2020.

Pat Molony, President of Harbert Power, LLC noted, “Harbert Infrastructure appreciates the GRESB organization’s continued recognition of our ESG efforts at both the fund and project levels, and we are proud to share this recognition with all of our plant staff, partners, and investors. Harbert Infrastructure is also thankful for the hard work that the GRESB organization is doing to advance ESG transparency and performance. Receiving these accolades is both an honor and humbling. Our team understands that there is no finish line in ESG performance, and we will continue to work to improve our processes and be a leader in the space.”

About HMC

HMC, an alternative asset management firm with approximately $7.9 billion in Regulatory Assets Under Management as of September 30, 2021, is a privately-owned firm formed in 1993 to sponsor alternative asset investment funds. HMC serves foundations and endowments, fund of funds, pension funds, financial institutions, insurance companies, family offices, and high net worth individuals across multiple asset classes. Investment strategies include European and U.S. real estate, seniors housing, U.S. growth capital, credit solutions, infrastructure, and absolute return funds. Additional information about HMC can be found at www.harbert.net.

About GRESB

GRESB is a mission-driven and industry-led organization providing standardized and validated ESG data to financial markets. Established in 2009, GRESB has become the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world, used by 140 institutional and financial investors to inform decision-making. For more information, visit www.GRESB.com