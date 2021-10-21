CIO Leadership: How a ‘Trust and Inspire’ Leadership Model That Fosters Collaboration and Innovation Will Drive the Discussion at the In-Person 2021 HMG Live! Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit on October 29

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit in-person on October 29 at the Hotel Nia in Menlo Park, CA. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.



World-class business technology and industry executives at the in-person 2021 HMG Live! Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit will discuss how a ‘command-and-control’ leadership style no longer resonates with empowered employees, along with how a ‘Trust and Inspire’ leadership model is better suited to foster employee engagement and to spark collaboration and innovation in the changing workplace.

“Every technology executive is wrestling with how to effectively hire, retain, recruit, grow and inspire a trusting, high-performing organization,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Our partnership with bestselling author and leading trust authority Stephen M.R. Covey dovetails perfectly into these critical challenges facing today’s business technology executive and offers leaders a practical guide for winning in the workplace – and in the marketplace.”

World-class business technology and innovation executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit will include:

Abhishek Agarwal , CISO, Fresenius Medical Care North America

, CISO, Fresenius Medical Care North America Brad Arkin , SVP, Chief Security & Trust Officer, Cisco

, SVP, Chief Security & Trust Officer, Cisco Renee Arrington , President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc.

, President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc. Nishant Bhajaria , Global Head of Privacy, Engineering and Analytics, Uber

, Global Head of Privacy, Engineering and Analytics, Uber Stuart Evans , Director of the Emirates, Carnegie Mellon University i-Lab

, Director of the Emirates, Carnegie Mellon University i-Lab Chris Jacquet , VP and CISO, Enterprise Security, Hitachi Vantara

, VP and CISO, Enterprise Security, Hitachi Vantara Alicia Johnson , Principal, Technology Transformation, Ernst & Young

, Principal, Technology Transformation, Ernst & Young Shadaab Kanwal , Executive Leader of Digital, Data, and Analytics Services, Charles Schwab

, Executive Leader of Digital, Data, and Analytics Services, Charles Schwab Prakash Kota , SVP, CIO, Autodesk

, SVP, CIO, Autodesk Arnie Lopez , VP, Global Systems Engineering, McAfee Enterprise, McAfee

, VP, Global Systems Engineering, McAfee Enterprise, McAfee Gautham Pallapa , Global CTO, VMware, Inc.

, Global CTO, VMware, Inc. Sherry Ryan , Former VP CISO, Juniper Networks; Partner, Fortium Partners

, Former VP CISO, Juniper Networks; Partner, Fortium Partners Muddu Sudhakar , CEO, Aisera

, CEO, Aisera Josh Tamayo-Sarver, VP Innovation, Vituity & Inflect Health

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit include Aisera, Akamai, Auth0, Azul, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Skybox Security, Zoom and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit and to register for this in-person event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit in partnership with SIM San Diego at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine on October 27. Top tier technology executives at the 2021 HMG Live! San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit will discuss opportunities for next-generation technology leaders to navigate the future course with digital transformation, along with recommendations to attract, retain and grow talent in today’s highly competitive labor market.

Distinguished executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Sandra Bissember , Senior Project Manager, IT, Baker Electric

, Senior Project Manager, IT, Baker Electric Christopher Ceppi , Chief Product Officer, Science 37

, Chief Product Officer, Science 37 Bryan Clayton , SVP, Strategic Solutions, YPrime

, SVP, Strategic Solutions, YPrime Tony Costa , SVP & CIO, Bumble Bee Foods

, SVP & CIO, Bumble Bee Foods Doug Cyphers , VP IT, WD-40 Company; VP, SIM San Diego

, VP IT, WD-40 Company; VP, SIM San Diego Bradley H. Feldmann , Chairman, President and CEO, Cubic

, Chairman, President and CEO, Cubic Maija Goyarts , Director, Enterprise Applications, Breg

, Director, Enterprise Applications, Breg Abe Lietz , SVP & CIO, KinderCare Education

, SVP & CIO, KinderCare Education Philippe Marchand , COO, Biosplice Therapeutics

, COO, Biosplice Therapeutics Steve McMahon , CIO & VP Operations, CrowdStrike

, CIO & VP Operations, CrowdStrike Barb Munro , Co-Founder and Membership Chair, SIM San Diego; Co-Founder, Partner, The Carrera Agency

, Co-Founder and Membership Chair, SIM San Diego; Co-Founder, Partner, The Carrera Agency Steve Phillpott , CIO/CDO, SK hynix; President, SIM San Diego

, CIO/CDO, SK hynix; President, SIM San Diego James Rinaldi , CIO, Jet Propulsion Laboratory

, CIO, Jet Propulsion Laboratory Vimal Subramanian , Head of Information Security and Privacy, Cue Health, Inc.

, Head of Information Security and Privacy, Cue Health, Inc. Adam Wolfberg , Chief Medical Officer, Current Health

, Chief Medical Officer, Current Health John Zavada, Chief Administrative Officer, Petco

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, CGI, Cox Business, CrowdStrike, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM San Diego, Singtel, Skybox Security, Slalom, SnapLogic, Teradata, Trace3, Zoom and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit and to register for this in-person event, click here.

HMG Strategy is producing other upcoming events that are customized for business technology executives. On October 25, the 2021 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit will focus on the role of female technology executives in creating a community of mentorship which aligns top talent to the mission of the organization while embracing diversity, equity and inclusion. A-list speakers for this virtual event will also discuss the mind shift that needs to take place in a male-dominated C-suite to better mentor women into leadership roles.

Top-tier business technology and industry executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit will include:

Julia Anderson , Former Global CIO, Smithfield Foods

, Former Global CIO, Smithfield Foods Marcia Ballinger , Co-Founder and Principal, Ballinger|Leafblad

, Co-Founder and Principal, Ballinger|Leafblad Priscilla McCarthy Barolo , Head of Communications, Zoom

, Head of Communications, Zoom Robin Brown , CIO, Protein Group, Cargill

, CIO, Protein Group, Cargill Cindy Finkelman , Former CIO, FactSet Research Systems

, Former CIO, FactSet Research Systems Dax Grant , CIO, Global Operations, HSBC

, CIO, Global Operations, HSBC Edward Greene , Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer, Iron Mountain

, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer, Iron Mountain Judy Hatchett , VP Information Security & CISO, Surescripts

, VP Information Security & CISO, Surescripts Patty Hatter , Chief Customer Officer, Palo Alto Networks

, Chief Customer Officer, Palo Alto Networks Marc Kermisch , CIO, CNH Industrial

, CIO, CNH Industrial Rashmi Kumar , SVP & CIO, Global IT, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

, SVP & CIO, Global IT, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Deb Muro , CIO, RN, CHCIO, El Camino Health

, CIO, RN, CHCIO, El Camino Health Pat Phelan , VP, Market Research, Rimini Street

, VP, Market Research, Rimini Street Melissa Vice , Interim Director, Vulnerability Disclosure Program, DoD Cyber Crime Center

, Interim Director, Vulnerability Disclosure Program, DoD Cyber Crime Center Laura Whitt-Winyard , Global CISO, DLL Group

, Global CISO, DLL Group Angela Yochem , EVP, Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health

, EVP, Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health Sigal Zarmi, Senior Advisor, Morgan Stanley



Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit include Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Skybox Security, Zoom and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit and to register for this in-person event, click here.

To learn about all of HMG Strategy’s Upcoming CIO & CISO Summits, click here.

HMG STRATEGY’S CUSTOM WEBINARS AND ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSIONS

HMG Strategy will be hosting its latest Innovation Accelerator Panel Discussion on October 28 at 11 a.m. ET. These 60-minute, highly interactive panel discussions enable CIOs, CISOs and other business technology executives to pose questions and share perspectives with the founders and CEOs of emerging enterprise technology companies whose organizations are delivering on business and cybersecurity innovation by tackling gaps and opportunities they’ve identified in the market. Featured speakers for the Innovation Accelerator Panel on October 28 include Eric Olden, Co-Founder & CEO of Strata Identity and Muddu Sudhakar, CEO of Aisera.

To learn more about the HMG Innovation Accelerator on October 28 and to register for the event, click here.

HMG STRATEGY’S 2021 GLOBAL LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE AWARDS

The HMG Strategy 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards honor exemplary technology leaders and leadership teams who are delivering exceptional value to their organizations. This award recognizes those who have reimagined and reinvented themselves to place their organizations on the fast track to groundbreaking transformation in dynamic times. Technology executives and their teams who receive these awards are being recognized for accomplishments in the following areas: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Leading into the C-suite; Creating New Go-to-Market Business Models; Modernizing Enterprise Architecture; and Building a Culture of Trust.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards and to nominate a deserving executive, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders. HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than 1 million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years. HMG Strategy’s regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Research Stack is a unique set of research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest and global geo-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

HMG Ventures is a venture capital unit that’s designed to connect CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology executives with innovative early-stage technology companies from Silicon Valley to Tel Aviv. HMG Ventures provides technology executives with a window into hot emerging technology companies that can help move the needle for their businesses while also offering these executives unparalleled personal investment opportunities. One early-stage investment in an enterprise-level AI-powered service management provider has generated a 100X return.

HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise technology and security leaders with the most innovative technology and cybersecurity companies from across the world.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

