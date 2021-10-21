The Miller Group Awards Seventeenth Rudy R. Miller Business – Finance Scholarship to Arizona State University Senior

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Miller Group (TMG) announced it has awarded its 2021 Rudy R. Miller Business – Finance Scholarship (RRM Scholarship) to Arizona State University (ASU) senior, Ben Davis, who is majoring in Finance.



Mr. Davis, a senior at Barrett, The Honors College at ASU, along with his academic studies, serves as the Executive Vice President of the Financial Management Association, Director of Finance for the Business School Council, and the Elections Commissioner for the Undergraduate Student Government. Ben’s future plans include attending graduate school and earning a Master’s of Business Administration or Master’s degree in finance. His objective is to integrate his finance and business education and skills with an industry that motivates him.

Mr. Miller, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TMG and affiliated entities, stated, “It is with great pleasure we welcome Ben to join our selective and growing group of Rudy R. Miller Business - Finance Scholarship recipients. He is a fierce competitor and a bright student committed to his goals through his various university, intern and community activities. We are pleased to honor Ben, recognize his achievements, and I look forward to mentoring him as he pursues his career goals.”

Mr. Miller instituted the annual RRM Scholarship Program in 2008 to support ASU, W. P. Carey School of Business, encourage mentorships, recognize academic excellence and community involvement of outstanding students. Since inception, Mr. Miller has issued three additional ASU scholarships, not included in the annual award process.

His philanthropic endeavors include support for the non-profit arts community, various universities, athletic foundations, and veterans’ projects. He serves as Chairman of the Advisory Board and Scholarship Committee of Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc., a non-profit organization that honors veterans and currently offers aviation scholarships at six Arizona colleges, including ASU.

Laura Lindsey, Department of Finance Chair and the Cutler Family Endowed Professor, ASU’s W. P. Carey School of Business, remarked, "Ben Davis is an outstanding candidate for the Rudy R. Miller Business-Finance Scholarship. As a senior pursuing a finance major, Ben has shown great academic achievement while also pursuing a certificate in international business. Ben has also taken on leadership roles within ASU student government and W. P. Carey student organizations, as well as remaining active in a number of community-based initiatives. Our department would like to thank Rudy Miller and The Miller Group for continuing to support our best and most deserving students."

About The Miller Group

MILLER, established in 1972 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, is comprised of several affiliated companies including Miller Capital Corporation, Miller Investments, Inc., and Miller Management Corporation. The Miller Group offers a broad range of services including venture capital and private equity investing, debt financing, financial advisory, and management consulting to public and private middle-market companies throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. A select group of current and past clients include: America West Airlines®, Bowlin Travel Centers, Inc.®, Capital Title Group, Inc., DELSTAR Companies, Inc., Legal Broadcast Network, LLC, Magma®, McMurry, Inc., Ritz Carlton Magazine, Sequence Media Group, ServRx, Inc., Sunshine Minting, Inc.®, Telgian Corporation®, and US Air Express.

