2021 Inductees to Canadian Disability Hall of Fame Announced

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons (CFPDP) proudly announces the upcoming induction of three new members into the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame . Selected from a remarkable group of nominees, the three inductees for 2021 include world-class athlete Vivian Berkely, passionate advocate for the Deaf community Frank Folino, and exceptional achiever The Honourable Carla Qualtrough. They join the prestigious ranks of 117 others who have been inducted into the Hall of Fame over the past 28 years.



The Canadian Disability Hall of Fame recognizes extraordinary individuals who, through their outstanding work and achievements, have significantly enriched the quality of life for people with disabilities. They have also made a profound difference in their communities, our country and internationally.

2021 Inductees

Vivian Berkeley (Athlete): Vivian Berkeley is a Blind Lawn Bowling Champion who is recognized as the greatest Canadian athlete in her category. Berkeley's 21-year career has seen her win 60 medals in lawn bowling competitions that include both national and international competitions as well as the Paralympics and Commonwealth Games.

Frank Folino (Achiever): Frank Folino has been an enduring leader and advocate for the Deaf community. Born Deaf himself, he has served as President for Canadian Association of the Deaf-Association des Sourds du Canada (CAD-ASC). Among his notable successes, Folino was a passionate advocate to include a legal recognition of sign languages in the landmark 2020 Accessible Canada Act.

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough (Builder): The Honourable Carla Qualtrough is a triple threat. Lawyer, Volunteer, and Paralympic swimmer, no wonder she is leading change and advancing issues of equity, diversity, and inclusion in Canada. Currently an MP, Qualtrough is serving as Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion. Qualtrough has shown significant service through sport and volunteerism, including with the International Paralympic Committee. Visually impaired since birth, her athletic achievements include three Paralympic and four World Championship medals.

“Over the years, so many incredible Canadians have been nominated and it is always a remarkably difficult process to choose just a handful of inductees,” said The Honourable David Crombie, Chair, Canadian Disability Hall of Fame. “We applaud all of the exceptional achievements of the nominees and inductees, for together they are helping to make Canada an even greater country.”

Today, the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame presented by CIBC remains the only place in Canada where individuals who live with disabilities – and help improve the lives of people with disabilities – are recognized on a permanent basis.

“We are pleased to recognize the achievements and contributions of this year’s inductees in supporting the ambitions of achieving a more inclusive Canada,” said Andrea Nalyzyty, Senior Vice-President, Chief Compliance Officer & Global Regulatory Affairs and Chair of CIBC's Accessibility Action Committee.

“Even during the pandemic, we have continued our annual tradition of inducting incredible honorees into the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame,” said The Honourable Vim Kochhar, Founding Chair of CFPDP. “Unfortunately, COVID-19 has prevented us from holding live induction ceremonies in 2020 and 2021. Next year, we are planning to celebrate with nine live inductions so that inductees from the three most recent years can be honoured together.”

About the Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons and Canadian Disability Hall of Fame:

Founded in 1984, the goal of the Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons (CFPDP) is to consistently seek to put the emphasis on a person’s abilities — rather than disabilities — and to recognize and celebrate their achievements and contributions to society. Since then, CFPDP has initiated dozens of important projects and events, raising over $30 million. The Canadian Disability Hall of Fame presented by CIBC recognizes outstanding achievement in volunteerism, the arts, sports, rehabilitation, science and medical research, advocacy and public policy. It is located at Metro Hall, 55 John Street, Toronto and at the Japanese Cultural Centre at 6 Garamond Court, second floor, Toronto.

