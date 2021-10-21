NAXS Interim financial report January-September 2021

English Swedish

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States nor in any other country, and securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the rules and regulations thereunder. Nor does it constitute or form part of, and may not be used for the purposes of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities by any person in any jurisdiction, nor shall it or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter into, any contract or commitment to do so, in which (i) such offer or invitation is not authorised; or (ii) in which the person making such offer or invitation is not qualified to do so; or (iii) to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or invitation.

Nine months 2021

Net profit for the nine-month period amounted to MSEK 107.7 (-6.0).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 9.66 (-0.54).

Net asset value amounted to MSEK 764 (SEK 68,49 per share) at September 30, 2021, compared to MSEK 679 (SEK 60.87 per share) at December 31, 2020.

Net cash amounted to MSEK 265 (SEK 23,74 per share) at September 30, 2021, compared to MSEK 219 (SEK 19.65 per share) at December 31, 2020.

The 2021 Annual General Meeting resolved to pay a dividend of 3.00 SEK per share for FY 2020.

Third quarter 2021

Net profit/loss for the quarter amounted to MSEK 26.6 (55.0).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.39 (4.93).

Comments by the CEO

NAXS continued its positive development during the third quarter of 2021 with the NAV/share increasing by 4.1%, and by 18% over 12 months, including the dividend paid.

During the third quarter the underlying funds acquired 5 new portfolio companies and exited 3 companies.

Lennart Svantesson





Financial summary

2021

1/1–30/9 2020

1/1–30/9 Net profit/loss for the period, KSEK 107 697 -5 991





2021

30/9 2020

31/12 Private equity fund investments, KSEK 458,679 428,651 Private equity fund investments in % of equity 60 63 Remaining commitments, KSEK 111,208 128,762 Total exposure to private equity fund investments, KSEK 569,887 557,413 Other investments, KSEK 41,377 31,695 Net cash, KSEK 264,719 219,127 Private equity fund investments per share, SEK 41.13 38.44 Other investments per share, SEK 3.71 2.84 Net cash per share, SEK 23.74 19.65 Net asset value per share, SEK 68.49 60.87 Share price, SEK 56.80 49.90

Contact information

Lennart Svantesson, CEO

Telephone: +46 73 311 00 11

Gösta Lundgren, CFO

Telephone: +46 70 710 47 88

This information is information that NAXS AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 23.45 CET on October 21, 2021.

This press release and further information is available on the Company’s website: www.naxs.se

NAXS AB (publ)

Corp. Reg. No. 556712-2972

Nybrogatan 8

114 34 Stockholm, Sweden

Tel: +46 (0)766 40 00 40, E-mail: info@naxs.se

NAXS is a company listed on NASDAQ Stockholm and investing primarily in private equity funds with a Nordic focus. NAXS may also make direct investments or co-investments alongside private equity or other alternative assets funds. In addition, NAXS may, to a limited extent, make other types of investments.





