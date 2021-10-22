Las Vegas, USA, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contraceptive Devices Market Size Anticipated to Grow with a Substantial CAGR of 6.71% and Extend to USD 41.84 Billion During the Study Period 2018-26, Examines DelveInsight

The Contraceptive Devices Market is observing an influx of new and advanced technological developments and the increasingly common use of contraceptive devices leads to a rise in demand in the Contraceptive Devices Market. Key pharmaceutical companies like Bayer Healthcare, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and others are said to drive the Contraceptive Devices Market.

DelveInsight's Contraceptive Devices Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Contraceptive Devices Market, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares of the devices, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Contraceptive Devices Market.

Some of the key findings from the Contraceptive Devices Market report:

North America is anticipated to command the overall Contraceptive Devices market during the forecasted period. This domination is due to the rising prevalence of STDs, improved healthcare infrastructure, and increasing healthcare expenditure, and other measures.

and and other measures. Key pharma players working proactively in the Contraceptive Devices Market include Meril Life Sciences, Bayer Healthcare, The Female Health Company, Cooper Surgical Inc, Pregna International, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Reckitt Benckiser, FemCap Inc, and many others.

and many others. As per DelveInsight Analysis in Contraceptive Devices market an increase in the regular technological advancements along with the growing allowance pertaining to the usage of contraceptive devices on a regular basis and the growing support and initiatives by various NGO’s, are expected to increase the demand for contraceptive devices, thus driving the growth of contraceptive devices market.

On January 14, 2021, Teva Pharmaceuticals had announced the generic version of NuvaRing (etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol) Vaginal Ring in the United States. Due to the launch of such vaginal rings, there can be expected growth in terms of the vaginal ring’s contraceptive devices market growth.

had announced the generic version of (etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol) Vaginal Ring in the United States. Due to the launch of such vaginal rings, there can be expected growth in terms of the vaginal ring’s contraceptive devices market growth. On November 17, 2020, the World Health Organization had launched global strategies for accelerating the elimination of Cervical Cancer. Therefore, there can be a growth observed in the Contraception devices market.

the had launched global strategies for accelerating the elimination of Cervical Cancer. Therefore, there can be a growth observed in the Contraception devices market. On May 22, 2020, Evofem Biosciences, Inc. had approved that the United States Food and Drug Administration had approved a new contraceptive method, “Phexxi”.

had approved that the United States Food and Drug Administration had approved a new contraceptive method, On March 01, 2020, Clue had got FDA clearance in order to launch the digital contraceptive solution for offering statistical prediction of ovulation as a birth control tool.

Contraceptive Devices Market Overview

Contraceptive devices are the type of devices that are used for avoiding pregnancy by using medical devices, medicines, and surgical methods. Various sexually transmitted diseases can also be prevented by using them. The contraceptive devices can be categorized into temporary and permanent devices in the case of both males as well as females.

The commonly used contraceptive devices comprise condoms, diaphragms, cervical caps, sponges, vaginal rings, subdermal implants, and intrauterine devices (IUD). Certain devices are also customized for both females and males and usually contain spermicides for chemically neutralizing the sperm.

Other devices also act as a physical barrier for inhibition of the sperms while coming in contact with the uterus, thus preventing insemination and minimizing any chances of infection.

As per the World Health Organization, July 2020, approximately 214 million women of reproductive age in developing regions wanted to avoid their pregnancy. Also, as per the same source, in between the years 2015 and 2019, almost half of all pregnancies were found to be unintended. Thereby due to an increase in unwanted pregnancies, there is a high demand for contraceptive devices which will further boost the contraceptive device market.

Contraceptive Devices Market Insight

The female contraceptive devices are expected to hold the largest share in the market of Contraceptive Devices type of devices segment due to the availability of a wide variety of female contraceptive devices such as diaphragms, intrauterine devices, subdermal implants, vaginal rings, and others.

Furthermore, significant uptake of contraceptive devices such as IUDs, sterilization methods, female condoms among women all over the globe is also expected to propel the market for contraceptive devices. For instance, according to the United Nations Department of Economics and Social Affairs, in 2019, 922 million women of reproductive age were contraceptive users, worldwide.

New product approvals are also likely to raise the contraceptive devices market, for example, the FDA approved Annovera (segesterone acetate and ethinyl estradiol vaginal system) in 2018 that is a combined hormonal contraceptive for women of reproductive age used to prevent pregnancy and is the first vaginal ring contraceptive that can be used for an entire year. It is a reusable donut-shaped (ring), non-biodegradable, and flexible vaginal system that is placed in the vagina for three weeks followed by one week out of the vagina. Another contraceptive device created by Teva Pharmaceuticals is the generic version of NuvaRing ( an estrogen/progestin combination hormonal contraceptive) directed to be used by women to prevent pregnancy.

Contraceptive Devices Market Dynamics

The surge in the usage of contraceptive devices is directly related to extremely robust promotions by the government and schemes for women and child health welfare. The ability to control fertility through the use of effective contraception is an essential component of preventive medicine, ideally resulting in planned pregnancies and optimal health. Contraceptive methods, based on a fundamental understanding of the processes of successful reproduction, are not only important for individuals and families but play an essential part in population regulation, this led to the promotion of family planning initiatives in developing and emerging nations by various governments. This is also a key factor contributing to the growth of the Global Contraceptive Devices market.

Certain factors such as side effects associated with the contraceptive devices, and stringent regulations for some of the contraceptive devices are likely to slow down the Contraceptive Devices market growth.

Scope of the Contraceptive Devices Market Report

Study Period: 2018-2026

Key Companies: Bayer Healthcare, Meril Life Sciences, Cooper Surgical Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Pregna International, The Female Health Company, Reckitt Benckiser, FemCap Inc

Contraceptive Devices Market Segmentation

By Type

Male Contraceptive Devices

Female Contraceptive Devices

By Product Type

Condoms

Diaphragms

Cervical Caps

Vaginal Rings

Intrauterine Devices (IUDs)

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa, and South America)

Delveinsight Analysis: The Contraceptive Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.71% and will reach USD 41.84 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Contraceptive Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Contraceptive Devices Market Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Contraceptive Devices Market Key factors analysis 5 Contraceptive Devices Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Contraceptive Devices Market 7 Contraceptive Devices Market layout 8 Contraceptive Devices Market Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Contraceptive Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 9.1 Medicines360 (AbbVie)

9.2 Bayer AG

9.3 CooperSurgical, Inc.

9.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

9.5 FemCap Inc.

9.6 Veru Inc.

9.7 Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

9.8 Pregna International Limited.

9.9 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC.

9.10 Mylan N.V.

9.11 EUROGINE, S.L

9.12 Prosan International BV

9.13 Melbea Innovations

9.14 DKT INTERNATIONAL

9.15 Agile Therapeutics® 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

