AS Tallinna Vesi will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results for the third quarter of 2021

AS Tallinna Vesi invites its shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, introducing the results for the third quarter and 9 months of 2021. The webinar is scheduled for 29 October 2021 at 11:00 am (EET) and will be held in English. The webinar will be hosted by Aleksandr Timofejev, Chief Executive Officer and Kristi Ojakäär, Chief Financial Officer.



The questions will be answered by Aleksandr Timofejev and Kristi Ojakäär after the presentation. We encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar takes place, by 9:00 am (EET) on October 29 at the latest, to laura.korjus@tvesi.ee. Questions can also be asked during the webinar.

To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3735984799024805388. The registration will be open until 29 October at 9:00 am (EET). When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only a few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically.

Registered participants will receive a reminder e-mail one hour prior to the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and made available online for everyone on Tallinna Vesi’s website and on Nasdaq Baltic YouTube account.



Laura Korjus

Head of Communications

AS Tallinna Vesi

(+372) 626 2271

laura.korjus@tvesi.ee