Cleanfarms Collecting Unwanted Agricultural Pesticides and Old Livestock/Equine Medications in Nova Scotia November 1 to 12

Key Points:



Collection events – 11 locations to serve farmers in Nova Scotia

Safely manages and disposes of unused and unwanted agricultural pesticides and obsolete, old livestock, equine and farm animal medications

The collection sites will receive obsolete and outdated products from farmers Monday to Friday during the two week period

No cost to farmers

ETOBICOKE, Ontario, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleanfarms is back in Nova Scotia holding events in 11 locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., November 1 to 12 to collect unwanted and old agricultural pesticides and old, obsolete livestock, equine and farm animal medications.

Cleanfarms operates this program so farmers can dispose of these unwanted materials keeping them out of the environment and managed for safe disposal.

Cleanfarms’ “Unwanted Pesticides and Old Livestock/Equine Medications” collection program is funded entirely by its crop input members and through a partnership with the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI). The program rotates into various regions across Canada every three years. Farmers can use the program at no charge to them.

“Farmers wait for this program to come back to their region. We know they are eager to dispose of these old materials safely without risk to the environment. It helps them keep their farms clean and sustainable,” said Cleanfarms Executive Director Barry Friesen.

Since the program began more than 10 years ago, 3.7 million kg of unwanted pesticides and 52,000 kg of obsolete farm animal (cattle, horses, goats, poultry) health medications have been collected across the country.

This year’s collection sites are (in alpha order):

AMHERST - Amherst Co-op Country Store, 17 Lawrence St., 902-667-1278



ANTIGONISH - Antigonish Farm & Garden Co-op, 91 Saint Andrews St., 902-863-1436



COLDBROOK - Scotian Gold Co-op Ltd., 7021 Hwy 1, 902-679-0788



COLLINGWOOD - Braggs Oxford, 99 Bragg Rd., 902-686-3254



HALIFAX - Halifax Seed, 5860 Kane St., 902-455-4364



KENTVILLE - Cavendish Agri Services, 1205 Hwy 359, 902-678-6191



MILFORD STATION - Corridor Co-op, 2289 Hwy 2, 902-758-2046



SYDNEY - United Farmers Co-op, 502 Keltic Dr., 902-564-8134



TRURO - Cavendish Agri Services, 38 Wade Rd., 902-893-6950



UPPER ONSLOW, TRURO – Agromart, 547 Onslow Rd., 902-895-2857



WILMONT - Cavendish Agri Services, 14062 Hwy 1, 902-825-4878

Event details can be found on Cleanfarms.ca under “what to recycle & where”. COVID precautions will be in place.

Materials accepted in the Cleanfarms program include:

old or unwanted agricultural pesticides (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label)

commercial pesticides for golf courses and industrial and commercial pest control products (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label)

medications that are used in rearing animals in an agricultural context or for equine use (identified with a DIN number, serial number or Pest Control Product number on the label)



Only partially full and opened jugs of adjuvant and surfactant will be accepted.

The program does NOT accept:

fertilizer, diluted solution, large quantities of unopened product, and treated seed

needles/sharps, medicated feed, aerosol containers, premises disinfectants/sanitizers, veterinary clinic waste and medications, ear tags, and aerosols

any other household hazardous waste

full and unopened jugs of adjuvant and surfactant

This program will return to Nova Scotia in 2024.

About Cleanfarms



Cleanfarms is a national not-for-profit organization that delivers industry-funded, end-of-life stewardship programs to the agricultural sector across Canada. It works collaboratively with more than 70 members in the pesticide, fertilizer, seed, ag plastic, and animal health medication sectors, as well as partner agencies, and governments to ensure that Canadian farmers can actively contribute to a healthy environment and a sustainable future.

Cleanfarms has over ten years’ experience identifying and helping to develop North American markets for agricultural plastics through the ongoing development and management of farmer-focused recycling programs. It has staff located in Lethbridge, Alberta; Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan; Etobicoke, Ontario; and St-Bruno, Quebec.

www.cleanfarms.ca

Media Contact:

Barbara McConnell

media@cleanfarms.ca

P. 613-471-1816

M. 416-452-2373

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/345c1f9e-7f14-4a5a-9337-195d32abe1c2