Jennifer Moeller Elected to the Board of Directors of The Middlefield Banking Company

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) (“Middlefield”) today announced Jennifer Moeller has been elected to the Board of Directors of The Middlefield Banking Company. Ms. Moeller will join the Bank's Board on December 13, 2021.



Thomas G. Caldwell, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Jennifer’s unique mix of marketing, strategy, and small business experience will add considerable value to the Bank’s Board, and I look forward to her future contributions.”

Ms. Moeller has served in a variety of roles with deep experience in strategic planning and marketing for consumer goods, personal financial software, start-ups and retail banking. She currently sits on the investment committee for North Coast Ventures, and is an active early stage investor. Previously, Ms. Moeller started and ran a floral business, Hensbury Farm, for more than 15 years and also served in leadership roles with MECA Software and The BankMart after beginning her career in packaged goods marketing with Procter and Gamble in Cincinnati, Ohio. Ms. Moeller is a graduate of Miami University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing and also earned a Master’s Certificate from The National School of Banking at Fairfield University.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.37 billion at September 30, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

