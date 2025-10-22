Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2025 Nine-Month Financial Results

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

2025 Third-Quarter Financial Highlights (on a year-over-year basis):

 Third quarter diluted earnings increased to $0.65 per share, driving year-to-date earnings of $2.01 per share
 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings(1) increased 37.3% to $6.8 million
 Net interest margin expanded 33 basis points to 3.79% 
 Total loans increased $102.5 million, or 6.8% to a record $1.61 billion
 Total assets increased $121.3 million, or 6.5% to a record $1.98 billion
 Book value increased 6.1% to $27.71 from $26.11 per share, while tangible book value(1) increased 8.4% to $22.62 from $20.87 per share

(1) See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”

“Our third quarter performance was exceptionally strong, supported by core earnings growth that reflects margin expansion and disciplined operating expense control,” stated Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. “These results, combined with steady asset growth and strong asset quality, demonstrate the strength of our community banking model and our commitment to serving customers across our markets. Solid third quarter financial results have driven year-to-date earnings per diluted share to $2.01, increased book value by 6.1% to $27.71 per share, and produced a return on average assets of 1.14%, compared to 0.77% a year ago.”

“Continued investments in our operations and talent have strengthened our foundation and positioned Middlefield for sustained performance and shareholder value creation. The relocation of our Westerville office remains on track to open in the fourth quarter of 2025, advancing our multi-year strategy to expand our presence in the Central Ohio region. As we look to the remainder of the year, we are confident 2025 will be another year of profitable growth and progress,” concluded Mr. Zimmerly. 

Income Statement
Net interest income for the 2025 third quarter increased 16.5% to $17.6 million, compared to $15.1 million for the 2024 third quarter. The net interest margin for the 2025 third quarter was 3.79%, compared to 3.46% for the same period of 2024. Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, increased 13.2% to $51.1 million, compared to $45.1 million for the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to strong loan growth, a decrease in FHLB advances, a decline in the rates for FHLB advances, and an overall decline in rates for deposits despite an increase in total deposit balances. Net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was 3.79%, compared to 3.51% for the same period last year. 

Noninterest income for the 2025 third quarter was $2.3 million, compared to $1.7 million for the same period the previous year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, noninterest income increased $2.0 million to $7.3 million, compared to $5.3 million for the same period in 2024. In April 2025, Middlefield completed an exchange of real estate with the City of Westerville, Ohio for a parcel of land that had a fair value of $1.5 million. In exchange, Middlefield transferred land and a building with related furnishings associated with its current branch located in Westerville, Ohio. The transferred branch had a net book value of $221,000. The exchange of real estate transaction resulted in a one-time, non-cash gain of $1.2 million during the second quarter of 2025.

For the 2025 third quarter, noninterest expense was $13.1 million, compared to $11.9 million for the 2024 third quarter. Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $38.9 million, compared to $35.7 million for the same period in 2024. Noninterest expense for the 2025 second quarter included a $700,000 loss associated with recording a separate property located in Westerville, Ohio as held for sale. 

Net income for the 2025 third quarter was $5.3 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to $2.3 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the same period last year. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $16.3 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, compared to $10.7 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the same period last year. 

For the 2025 third quarter, pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $6.8 million, compared to $4.9 million for the same period of 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $19.5 million, compared to $14.7 million for the same period last year. (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.)

Balance Sheet
Total assets at September 30, 2025, increased 6.5% to a record $1.98 billion, compared to $1.86 billion at September 30, 2024. Total loans at September 30, 2025, were a record $1.61 billion, compared to $1.50 billion at September 30, 2024. The 6.8% year-over-year increase in total loans was primarily due to higher commercial and industrial loans, owner occupied, home equity lines of credit, and residential real estate loans, partially offset by a reduction in non-owner occupied, construction and other, and multifamily loans.

The investment securities available-for-sale portfolio was $155.9 million at September 30, 2025, compared with $169.9 million at September 30, 2024.

Total liabilities at September 30, 2025, increased 6.5% to $1.75 billion, compared to $1.65 billion at September 30, 2024. Total deposits at September 30, 2025, were $1.62 billion, compared to $1.51 billion at September 30, 2024. The 7.2% year-over-year increase in deposits was primarily due to growth in money market deposits, partially offset by a decline in time deposit accounts. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were 25.3% of total deposits at September 30, 2025, compared to 25.8% at September 30, 2024. At September 30, 2025, the Company had brokered deposits of $108.6 million, compared to $86.5 million at September 30, 2024.

Michael C. Ranttila, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “Throughout the year we have been focused on growing core deposits by improving the mix of commercial and industrial loans and growing treasury management relationships. As a result of these strategies, commercial and industrial loans have been the largest contributor to loan growth since September 2024. At September 30, 2025, commercial and industrial loans have increased $56.3 million, or 26.4% year-over-year. Increasing commercial and industrial relationships have helped support core deposit growth, which at September 30, 2025, has increased 6.1% compared to the same period a year ago."

Middlefield's CRE portfolio included the following categories at September 30, 2025:

      Percent of  Percent of  Weighted Average 
(Dollar amounts in thousands) Balance  CRE Portfolio  Loan Portfolio  Loan-to-Value 
                 
Multi-Family $88,899   12.7%  5.5%  64.6%
Owner Occupied                
Real Estate and Rental and Leasing  73,969   10.6%  4.6%  59.1%
Other Services (except Public Administration)  41,291   5.9%  2.6%  58.2%
Manufacturing  22,991   3.3%  1.4%  50.4%
Educational Services  11,762   1.7%  0.7%  49.7%
Accommodation and Food Services  11,441   1.6%  0.7%  47.4%
Other  60,146   8.5%  3.7%  53.0%
Total Owner Occupied $221,600   31.6%  13.7%    
Non-Owner Occupied                
Real Estate and Rental and Leasing  324,180   46.3%  20.2%  54.2%
Accommodation and Food Services  38,132   5.4%  2.4%  58.0%
Health Care and Social Assistance  19,100   2.7%  1.2%  56.8%
Manufacturing  3,903   0.6%  0.2%  44.4%
Other  5,039   0.7%  0.3%  62.9%
Total Non-Owner Occupied $390,354   55.7%  24.3%    
Total CRE $700,853   100.0%  43.5%    
                 

Stockholders' Equity and Dividends
At September 30, 2025, stockholders' equity was $224.1 million, compared to $210.7 million at September 30, 2024. The 6.4% year-over-year increase in stockholders' equity was primarily from higher retained earnings, partially offset by an increase in the unrealized losses on the available-for-sale investment portfolio. On a per-share basis, shareholders' equity at September 30, 2025, was $27.71, compared to $26.11 at September 30, 2024.

At September 30, 2025, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $182.9 million, compared to $168.5 million at September 30, 2024. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $22.62 at September 30, 2025, compared to $20.87 at September 30, 2024. (1)See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.63 per share, totaling $5.1 million. Beginning in the first quarter of 2025, the Company increased the quarterly cash dividend by $0.01, or 5% from the previous year's $0.20 per share quarterly cash dividend.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock.

At September 30, 2025, the Company's equity-to-assets ratio was 11.33%, compared to 11.34% at September 30, 2024.

Asset Quality
For the 2025 third quarter, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $392,000, compared to a provision for credit losses of $2.2 million for the 2024 third quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a recovery of credit losses of $19,000, compared to a provision for credit losses of $2.2 million for the same period of 2024.

Net recoveries were $334,000, or (0.03%) of average loans, annualized, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $1.3 million, or 0.11% of average loans, annualized, for the same period of 2024.

Nonperforming loans at September 30, 2025, were $29.9 million, which is consistent with nonperforming loans of $30.1 million at September 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses at September 30, 2025, stood at $23.0 million, or 1.43% of total loans, compared to $22.5 million, or 1.50% of total loans at September 30, 2024. While the allowance for credit losses has remained flat year-over-year, the percentage of the allowance for credit losses to total loans has decreased as a result of an overall increase in total loans while maintaining strong credit quality within the portfolio.

Mr. Ranttila continued, “Nonperforming assets to total assets improved to 1.51% at September 30, 2025, compared to 1.62% at September 30, 2024, reflecting improving asset quality on a year-over-year basis. The modest increase in nonperforming assets from the prior quarter was primarily attributable to two commercial real estate loans, and one commercial and industrial loan. Combined, these loans represented approximately $5.6 million of the increase. We are actively working with these borrowers and expect a favorable resolution in the coming quarters. We believe these relationships are not indicative of a trend in the markets we serve, our portfolio, or our underwriting standards. Overall, we remain encouraged by the strength of our portfolio, ongoing loan and deposit growth, and the year-over-year improvement in net interest margin. We believe these positive trends will continue through the remainder of 2025."

About Middlefield Banc Corp.
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.98 billion at September 30, 2025. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.'s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.'s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the following Consolidated Financial Highlights tables below.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are several important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.'s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.'s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
Balance Sheets (period end) 2025  2025  2025  2024  2024 
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks $81,372  $59,145  $56,150  $46,037  $61,851 
Federal funds sold  22,333   13,701   10,720   9,755   12,022 
Cash and cash equivalents  103,705   72,846   66,870   55,792   73,873 
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value  155,855   161,116   165,014   165,802   169,895 
Other investments  1,131   1,014   1,021   855   895 
Loans held for sale  209   152   -   -   249 
Loans:                    
Commercial real estate:                    
Owner occupied  221,600   196,645   185,412   181,447   187,313 
Non-owner occupied  390,354   405,032   413,621   412,291   407,159 
Multifamily  88,899   79,497   88,737   89,849   94,798 
Residential real estate  366,307   357,217   351,274   353,442   345,748 
Commercial and industrial  269,422   257,519   235,547   229,034   213,172 
Home equity lines of credit  159,805   156,297   147,154   143,379   137,761 
Construction and other  104,843   123,531   122,653   103,608   111,550 
Consumer installment  5,794   6,187   5,951   6,564   7,030 
Total loans  1,607,024   1,581,925   1,550,349   1,519,614   1,504,531 
Less allowance for credit losses  23,029   22,335   22,401   22,447   22,526 
Net loans  1,583,995   1,559,590   1,527,948   1,497,167   1,482,005 
Premises and equipment, net  21,428   20,304   20,494   20,565   20,528 
Premises and equipment held for sale  998   1,015   -   -   - 
Goodwill  36,356   36,356   36,356   36,356   36,356 
Core deposit intangibles  4,862   5,112   5,362   5,611   5,869 
Bank-owned life insurance  35,335   35,102   34,866   35,259   35,049 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  35,019   31,762   30,425   35,952   32,916 
TOTAL ASSETS $1,978,893  $1,924,369  $1,888,356  $1,853,359  $1,857,635 


  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
  2025  2025  2025  2024  2024 
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing demand $410,612  $371,155  $369,492  $377,875  $390,933 
Interest-bearing demand  232,452   236,239   222,953   208,291   218,002 
Money market  528,246   466,935   481,664   414,074   376,619 
Savings  180,547   184,534   189,943   197,749   199,984 
Time  270,445   334,755   275,673   247,704   327,231 
Total deposits  1,622,302   1,593,618   1,539,725   1,445,693   1,512,769 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  106,000   89,000   110,000   172,400   106,000 
Other borrowings  11,502   11,557   11,609   11,660   11,711 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  14,969   14,142   13,229   13,044   16,450 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  1,754,773   1,708,317   1,674,563   1,642,797   1,646,930 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 9,966,196                    
shares issued, 8,086,886 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025  162,349   162,195   162,195   161,999   161,916 
Additional paid-in capital  1,041   811   515   246   108 
Retained earnings  120,514   116,892   112,432   109,299   106,067 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (18,875)  (22,937)  (20,440)  (20,073)  (16,477)
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,879,310 shares as of September 30, 2025  (40,909)  (40,909)  (40,909)  (40,909)  (40,909)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  224,120   216,052   213,793   210,562   210,705 
                     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $1,978,893  $1,924,369  $1,888,356  $1,853,359  $1,857,635 


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended  For the Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
Statements of Income 2025  2025  2025  2024  2024  2025  2024 
                             
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                            
Interest and fees on loans $25,485  $25,122  $23,387  $23,308  $23,441  $73,994  $69,258 
Interest-earning deposits in other institutions  299   325   291   320   348   915   1,171 
Federal funds sold  192   120   155   151   143   467   417 
Investment securities:                            
Taxable interest  538   526   530   528   528   1,594   1,500 
Tax-exempt interest  958   960   960   961   962   2,878   2,900 
Dividends on stock  136   183   150   170   191   469   578 
Total interest and dividend income  27,608   27,236   25,473   25,438   25,613   80,317   75,824 
INTEREST EXPENSE                            
Deposits  8,972   8,789   7,885   8,582   8,792   25,646   24,681 
Short-term borrowings  918   870   1,347   1,128   1,575   3,135   5,488 
Other borrowings  153   140   143   173   173   436   530 
Total interest expense  10,043   9,799   9,375   9,883   10,540   29,217   30,699 
                             
NET INTEREST INCOME  17,565   17,437   16,098   15,555   15,073   51,100   45,125 
                             
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses  392   (506)  95   (177)  2,234   (19)  2,185 
                             
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                            
FOR (RECOVERY OF) CREDIT LOSSES  17,173   17,943   16,003   15,732   12,839   51,119   42,940 
NONINTEREST INCOME                            
Service charges on deposit accounts  1,072   1,061   989   1,068   959   3,122   2,839 
Gain (Loss) on equity securities  17   (7)  (34)  56   14   (24)  (65)
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  228   230   493   230   246   951   700 
Gain on sale of loans  158   39   24   64   56   221   135 
Revenue from investment services  306   310   268   237   206   884   679 
Gain on exchange of real estate  -   1,229   -   -   -   1,229   - 
Gross rental income  -   -   -   -   -   -   67 
Other income  543   216   204   259   262   963   944 
Total noninterest income  2,324   3,078   1,944   1,914   1,743   7,346   5,299 
                             
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                            
Salaries and employee benefits  6,883   6,731   6,551   5,996   6,201   20,165   18,645 
Occupancy expense  604   667   687   596   627   1,958   1,780 
Equipment expense  249   248   225   221   203   722   704 
Data processing costs  1,240   1,273   1,271   1,174   1,214   3,784   3,665 
Ohio state franchise tax  399   399   399   390   399   1,197   1,193 
Federal deposit insurance expense  267   267   267   293   255   801   762 
Professional fees  700   521   598   611   539   1,819   1,654 
Advertising expense  386   451   364   371   283   1,201   1,210 
Software amortization expense  94   95   90   83   74   279   117 
Core deposit intangible amortization  250   250   249   258   257   749   773 
Loss on premises and equipment held for sale  18   693   -   -   -   711   - 
Gross other real estate owned expenses  -   -   -   -   -   -   99 
Other expense  2,008   2,056   1,492   1,810   1,819   5,556   5,136 
Total noninterest expense  13,098   13,651   12,193   11,803   11,871   38,942   35,738 
                             
Income before income taxes  6,399   7,370   5,754   5,843   2,711   19,523   12,501 
Income taxes  1,079   1,213   924   995   371   3,216   1,830 
                             
NET INCOME $5,320  $6,157  $4,830  $4,848  $2,340  $16,307  $10,671 
                             
PTPP(1) $6,791  $6,864  $5,849  $5,666  $4,945  $19,504  $14,686 


(1)See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures.


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended  For the Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
  2025  2025  2025  2024  2024  2025  2024 
Per common share data                            
Net income per common share - basic $0.66  $0.76  $0.60  $0.60  $0.29  $2.02  $1.32 
Net income per common share - diluted $0.65  $0.76  $0.60  $0.60  $0.29  $2.01  $1.32 
Dividends declared per share $0.21  $0.21  $0.21  $0.20  $0.20  $0.63  $0.60 
Book value per share (period end) $27.71  $26.74  $26.46  $26.08  $26.11  $27.71  $26.11 
Tangible book value per share (period end)(1) (2) $22.62  $21.60  $21.29  $20.88  $20.87  $22.62  $20.87 
Dividends declared $1,698  $1,697  $1,697  $1,616  $1,615  $5,092  $4,841 
Dividend yield  2.78%  2.80%  3.05%  2.84%  2.76%  2.81%  2.78%
Dividend payout ratio  31.92%  27.56%  35.13%  33.33%  69.02%  31.23%  45.37%
Average shares outstanding - basic  8,084,658   8,081,193   8,078,805   8,071,905   8,071,032   8,081,573   8,076,440 
Average shares outstanding - diluted  8,147,495   8,113,572   8,097,545   8,092,357   8,086,872   8,130,213   8,092,280 
Period ending shares outstanding  8,086,886   8,081,193   8,081,193   8,073,708   8,071,032   8,086,886   8,071,032 
                             
Selected ratios                            
Return on average assets (Annualized)  1.08%  1.29%  1.04%  1.04%  0.50%  1.14%  0.77%
Return on average equity (Annualized)  9.62%  11.53%  9.22%  9.19%  4.45%  10.12%  6.90%
Return on average tangible common equity(1) (3)  11.86%  14.31%  11.48%  11.50%  5.58%  12.54%  8.68%
Efficiency(4)  63.73%  64.49%  65.22%  65.05%  67.93%  64.45%  68.19%
Equity to assets at period end  11.33%  11.23%  11.32%  11.36%  11.34%  11.33%  11.34%
Noninterest expense to average assets  0.67%  0.72%  0.65%  0.63%  0.66%  2.04%  1.94%


(1)  See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures.
(2)  Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding.
(3)  Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity.
(4)  The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income.


  For the Three Months Ended  For the Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
Yields 2025  2025  2025  2024  2024  2025  2024 
Interest-earning assets:                            
Loans receivable(1)  6.30%  6.40%  6.17%  6.12%  6.19%  6.29%  6.19%
Investment securities(1) (2)  3.69%  3.64%  3.69%  3.63%  3.62%  3.67%  3.60%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks  3.52%  4.13%  3.57%  4.23%  4.27%  3.72%  4.58%
Total interest-earning assets  5.93%  6.03%  5.81%  5.78%  5.84%  5.93%  5.85%
Deposits:                            
Interest-bearing demand deposits  2.27%  2.27%  2.13%  2.07%  2.16%  2.29%  1.99%
Money market deposits  3.43%  3.53%  3.38%  3.81%  3.93%  3.45%  3.90%
Savings deposits  0.95%  0.86%  0.82%  0.75%  0.71%  0.87%  0.64%
Certificates of deposit  3.74%  3.66%  3.93%  4.21%  4.49%  3.77%  4.37%
Total interest-bearing deposits  2.91%  2.90%  2.82%  3.05%  3.17%  2.90%  3.07%
Non-Deposit Funding:                            
Borrowings  4.53%  4.54%  4.58%  4.93%  5.54%  4.55%  5.58%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3.03%  3.01%  3.01%  3.21%  3.41%  3.03%  3.37%
Cost of deposits  2.20%  2.21%  2.10%  2.24%  2.33%  2.17%  2.24%
Cost of funds  2.33%  2.34%  2.30%  2.41%  2.58%  2.32%  2.54%
Net interest margin(3)  3.79%  3.88%  3.69%  3.56%  3.46%  3.79%  3.51%


(1)  Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.
(2)  Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3)  Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended 
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
Asset quality data 2025  2025  2025  2024  2024 
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                    
Nonperforming assets(1) $29,928  $25,052  $29,550  $29,984  $30,078 
                     
Allowance for credit losses $23,029  $22,335  $22,401  $22,447  $22,526 
Allowance for credit losses/total loans  1.43%  1.41%  1.44%  1.48%  1.50%
Net charge-offs (recoveries):                    
Quarter-to-date $(107) $(18) $(209) $151  $1,382 
Year-to-date  (334)  (227)  (209)  1,436   1,285 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized:                    
Quarter-to-date  (0.03%)  (0.00%)  (0.06%)  0.04%  0.36%
Year-to-date  (0.03%)  (0.03%)  (0.06%)  0.10%  0.11%
                     
Nonperforming loans/total loans  1.86%  1.58%  1.91%  1.97%  2.00%
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans  76.95%  89.15%  75.81%  74.86%  74.89%
Nonperforming assets/total assets  1.51%  1.30%  1.56%  1.62%  1.62%


(1)  Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans.


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended 
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
  2025  2025  2025  2024  2024 
                     
Stockholders' equity $224,120  $216,052  $213,793  $210,562  $210,705 
Less goodwill and other intangibles  41,218   41,468   41,718   41,967   42,225 
Tangible common equity $182,902  $174,584  $172,075  $168,595  $168,480 
                     
Shares outstanding  8,086,886   8,081,193   8,081,193   8,073,708   8,071,032 
Tangible book value per share $22.62  $21.60  $21.29  $20.88  $20.87 


Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended  For the Nine Months Ended 
                             
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
  2025  2025  2025  2024  2024  2025  2024 
                             
Average stockholders' equity $219,278  $214,144  $212,465  $209,864  $209,096  $215,395  $206,691 
Less average goodwill and other intangibles  41,340   41,589   41,839   42,092   42,350   41,589   42,512 
Average tangible common equity $177,938  $172,555  $170,626  $167,772  $166,746  $173,806  $164,179 
                             
Net income $5,320  $6,157  $4,830  $4,848  $2,340  $16,307  $10,671 
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)  11.86%  14.31%  11.48%  11.50%  5.58%  12.54%  8.68%


Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP) For the Three Months Ended  For the Nine Months Ended 
                             
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
  2025  2025  2025  2024  2024  2025  2024 
                             
Net income $5,320  $6,157  $4,830  $4,848  $2,340  $16,307  $10,671 
Add income taxes  1,079   1,213   924   995   371   3,216   1,830 
Add provision for (recovery of) credit losses  392   (506)  95   (177)  2,234   (19)  2,185 
PTPP $6,791  $6,864  $5,849  $5,666  $4,945  $19,504  $14,686 


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended 
  September 30,  September 30, 
  2025  2024 
  Average      Average  Average      Average 
  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost 
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans receivable ⁽¹⁾ $1,605,733  $25,485   6.30% $1,507,518  $23,441   6.19%
Investment securities(1) (2)  188,211   1,496   3.69%  191,748   1,490   3.62%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks(3)  70,727   627   3.52%  63,580   682   4.27%
Total interest-earning assets  1,864,671   27,608   5.93%  1,762,846   25,613   5.84%
Noninterest-earning assets  83,217           88,644         
Total assets $1,947,888          $1,851,490         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits $233,106  $1,331   2.27% $217,124  $1,181   2.16%
Money market deposits  479,785   4,143   3.43%  362,545   3,583   3.93%
Savings deposits  184,146   440   0.95%  198,775   357   0.71%
Certificates of deposit  324,516   3,058   3.74%  325,240   3,671   4.49%
Short-term borrowings  82,306   918   4.43%  113,812   1,575   5.51%
Other borrowings  11,532   153   5.26%  11,739   173   5.86%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,315,391   10,043   3.03%  1,229,235   10,540   3.41%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  398,307           396,456         
Other liabilities  14,912           16,703         
Stockholders' equity  219,278           209,096         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,947,888          $1,851,490         
Net interest income     $17,565          $15,073     
Interest rate spread(4)          2.90%          2.43%
Net interest margin(5)          3.79%          3.46%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities          141.76%          143.41%


(1)  Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $271 and  $281 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(2)  Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3)  Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
(4)  Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)  Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.


  For the Three Months Ended 
  September 30,  June 30, 
  2025  2025 
  Average      Average  Average      Average 
  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost 
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans receivable(1) $1,605,733  $25,485   6.30% $1,576,050  $25,122   6.40%
Investment securities(1) (2)  188,211   1,496   3.69%  191,619   1,486   3.64%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks(3)  70,727   627   3.52%  61,012   628   4.13%
Total interest-earning assets  1,864,671   27,608   5.93%  1,828,681   27,236   6.03%
Noninterest-earning assets  83,217           79,414         
Total assets $1,947,888          $1,908,095         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits $233,106  $1,331   2.27% $238,884  $1,353   2.27%
Money market deposits  479,785   4,143   3.43%  489,525   4,313   3.53%
Savings deposits  184,146   440   0.95%  188,999   404   0.86%
Certificates of deposit  324,516   3,058   3.74%  297,727   2,719   3.66%
Short-term borrowings  82,306   918   4.43%  77,666   870   4.49%
Other borrowings  11,532   153   5.26%  11,588   140   4.85%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,315,391   10,043   3.03%  1,304,389   9,799   3.01%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  398,307           376,468         
Other liabilities  14,912           13,094         
Stockholders' equity  219,278           214,144         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,947,888          $1,908,095         
Net interest income     $17,565          $17,437     
Interest rate spread(4)          2.90%          3.02%
Net interest margin(5)          3.79%          3.88%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities          141.76%          140.19%


(1)  Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $271 and $266 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively.
(2)  Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3)  Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
(4)  Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)  Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.


  For the Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,  September 30, 
  2025  2024 
  Average      Average  Average      Average 
  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost 
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans receivable(1) $1,573,040  $73,994   6.29% $1,495,834  $69,258   6.19%
Investment securities(1) (2)  190,609   4,472   3.67%  191,784   4,400   3.60%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks(3)  66,466   1,851   3.72%  63,203   2,166   4.58%
Total interest-earning assets  1,830,115   80,317   5.93%  1,750,821   75,824   5.85%
Noninterest-earning assets  82,392           88,408         
Total assets $1,912,507          $1,839,229         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits $223,719  $3,839   2.29% $212,699  $3,167   1.99%
Money market deposits  475,919   12,272   3.45%  332,987   9,730   3.90%
Savings deposits  188,692   1,232   0.87%  197,477   951   0.64%
Certificates of deposit  294,416   8,303   3.77%  330,884   10,833   4.37%
Short-term borrowings  93,403   3,135   4.49%  132,275   5,488   5.54%
Other borrowings  11,586   436   5.03%  11,790   530   6.00%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,287,735   29,217   3.03%  1,218,112   30,699   3.37%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  395,385           397,764         
Other liabilities  13,992           16,662         
Stockholders' equity  215,395           206,691         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,912,507          $1,839,229         
Net interest income     $51,100          $45,125     
Interest rate spread(4)          2.90%          2.48%
Net interest margin(5)          3.79%          3.51%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities          142.12%          143.73%


(1)  Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $809 and $851 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.
(2)  Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3)  Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
(4)  Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)  Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.


  
