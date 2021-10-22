Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Record Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Third Quarter Highlights



Net income for the quarter was $5.1 million, compared to $4.3 million for Q2’21

Diluted earnings per share of $0.89, compared to $0.75 for Q2’21

Net interest margin of 4.39%, compared to 4.03% for Q2’21

Cost of funding sources was 0.22%, compared to 0.46% for Q2’21

Gross loans increased $43.3 million during the quarter, up 3.7%; excluding PPP loans, gross loans increased $79.8 million, up 7.4%

Non-interest bearing demand deposits grew $42.3 million to $646.2 million, representing 49.2% of total deposits

Proactively decreased corporate real estate footprint resulting in a pre-tax impairment charge of $670 thousand, which will result in future cost savings

Tangible book value per share of $21.27, up $0.94 per share or 4.6% from Q2’21

Well capitalized Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.64% (preliminary)



LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021. The Company reported net income of $5.1 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $4.3 million, or $0.75 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2021. Net income for the nine months ending September 30, 2021, was $13.9 million, or $2.45 per diluted share, compared to $6.5 million or $1.16 per diluted share for the same period in 2020.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “Despite the global pandemic that continues to weigh on our Clients and the economy, our third quarter results demonstrate the progress we have made executing on our core business plan while continuing to provide Distinctly Different superior levels of service to our Clients. Our Team, including new hires, continues to focus on financial performance and the continued growth of the CalPrivate franchise in our core markets. The third quarter reflected strong organic loan production and continued gain on sale of SBA loans. We are pleased with the financial results and have tremendous confidence in our Team and their ability to execute on behalf of our Clients and Stakeholders.”

Sowers continued, “We continue to make progress in improving our operating leverage while strategically adding resources and technology to scale and grow our market share. We are excited about the implementation of new technologies including the nCino Bank Operating System that we expect will drive efficiencies. We are also funding fintech companies focusing on services and solutions for community banks through our investment in JAM FINTOP Banktech, LP.”

“PBAM’s third quarter of 2021 demonstrated the resilience of our franchise, the continued dedication of our employees, and the tremendous success we have been able to achieve for our Clients and Stakeholders,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

Isakow added, “These financial results attest to CalPrivate’s ability to uniquely differentiate itself in the competitive Southern California landscape. The Bank continues to add tangible book value and is well-positioned for sustainable future growth.”

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter totaled $15.7 million, representing an increase of $2.1 million or 15.6% compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income for the quarter is due to a $1.4 million increase in interest income and a $688 thousand decrease in funding costs. The increase in interest income is due primarily to higher non-PPP loan balances as well as to a $509 thousand increase in PPP fees received compared to the second quarter. The third quarter decrease in funding costs is due to cost savings related to the second quarter prepayment of high cost FHLB borrowings which included a prepayment penalty of $535 thousand.

Net interest income for the year-to-date period totaled $42.1 million representing an increase of $6.5 million, or 18.1% compared to the same period in 2020. The increase is due to increased average loan balances, increased SBA PPP loan income and lower cost of funds, partially offset by year-to-date prepayment penalties in 2021 totaling $1.2 million as a result of prepaying higher priced FHLB term advances.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 4.39% (4.27% excluding PPP loans) compared to 4.03% (4.14% excluding PPP loans) for the second quarter and 3.94% (3.88% excluding PPP loans) for the same period in 2020. The 36bps increase in the net interest margin for the quarter was due to increased core loan yields and lower funding costs for the quarter. Average portfolio loan yields were 5.38%, compared to 5.21% for Q2’21. The yield on earning assets for the third quarter was 4.60% compared with 4.46% and 4.37% for the same period in 2020. The yield on loans for the quarter increased to 5.38% (5.32% excluding PPP loans) compared to 5.21% (5.50% excluding PPP loans) in the second quarter and 5.21% (5.27% excluding PPP loans) in the third quarter of 2020. The cost of total funding sources was 0.22% for the quarter compared with 0.46% in the second quarter and 0.47% for the same period in 2020.

The net interest margin for the nine months ending September 30, 2021 was 4.10% (4.05% excluding PPP) compared with 4.01% (4.13% excluding PPP) for the same period in 2020. The increase in the net interest margin is due to lower yields on loans, federal funds and increased borrowing costs partially offset by lower deposits costs. In the first nine months of the year, the Company prepaid FHLB term advances and recorded $1.2 million in prepayment fees resulting in a negative 13 bp impact on the net interest margin.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2021 was $433 thousand, a decrease of $713 thousand compared to $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. The driver for the third quarter provision was organic growth in the loan portfolio. While the economy continued to recover in the third quarter, the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to create uncertainty, and this is reflected in our total loan loss provision to total loans of 1.31% or 1.40% excluding PPP loans.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, representing a $416 thousand or a 14.8% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in non-interest income for the quarter was primarily due to a similar size decrease in SBA loans sales during the quarter. SBA loan sales for the third quarter were $15.6 million with a 14.5% trade premium compared with $19.4 million with a 15.2% trade premium in the second quarter of 2021. Due to a change in our SBA loan servicing provider, sales of loans originated slowed during the quarter, resulting in $35.4 million of loans held for sale at September 30, 2021, up from $19.6 million at June 30, 2021.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $10.5 million for the third quarter of 2021 representing a $1.3 million or 14.3% increase compared to the second quarter of 2021. As a result of CalPrivate’s decision to empower its employees by giving them the choice to work remotely, the Bank was able consolidate one of its administrative locations. The increase in occupancy expenses for the quarter was due in part to this decision to vacate, which resulted in an impairment charge of $662 thousand to the right-of-use asset along with a $8 thousand fixed asset write off. As a result of the impairment charges and expected cost savings, occupancy expenses for this location are expected to be reduced by approximately $67 thousand pre-tax per quarter through the second quarter of 2024. Additionally, salaries and benefits increased $629 thousand in the third quarter due to strategic additions to staff and prior period accrual adjustments.

Professional services and other expenses continue to remain at elevated levels given on-going legal and related expenses associated with the ANI Development, LLC and Gina Champion-Cain fraud recovery cases.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2021, the Company reported total assets of $1.5 billion representing an increase of $91.9 million or 6.6% compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase in assets for the quarter was due to increases in loans and customer deposits. Net loans held for investment increased $43.3 million or 3.7% in the quarter due to a $79.8 million increase in non-SBA PPP loans offset by a $36.5 million decrease in SBA-PPP loans. Total deposits were $1.3 billion representing an increase of $108 million, or 8.9%, compared to the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of $284.5 million, or 27.7%, compared to September 30, 2020. Total non-interest-bearing deposits represented 49.2% of total deposits at September 30, 2021. During the quarter, total FHLB advances decreased $20.0 million due to contractual maturities.

Asset Quality and Loan Deferrals

The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $433 thousand to $16.1 million in the quarter with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.31% of total loans outstanding, including PPP loans, compared to $15.7 million or 1.33% at the second quarter of 2021. The increase in the Allowance for Loan Losses was primarily due to non-PPP organic loan growth and qualitative factors related to the general economic outlook in the markets we serve. The coverage ratio at September 30, 2021, excluding the impact of PPP loans, decreased to 1.40% from 1.46% in the prior quarter.

As of September 30, 2021, two PPP loans totaling $200 thousand were past due (30-89 days) with no potential loss exposure. Additionally, there were no doubtful credits or charge offs and Classified assets totaled $10.3 million. Ten classified assets include one 57% LTV real estate loan totaling $1.5 million that is on non-accrual and the remaining $8.8 million consisted of nine loans with six of those loans impacted by COVID-19. Five of the ten classified assets are secured by real estate at a favorable leverage position.

At September 30, 2021, no new deferrals related to COVID-19 were granted during the quarter. The loans that were previously granted payment deferrals have resumed their contractual payments.

Capital Ratios

At September 30, 2021, the Company’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for well capitalized institutions and are as follows:

September 30, 2021 (1) June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Tier I leverage ratio 8.19% 8.36% 7.92% Tier I risk-based capital ratio 10.64% 10.74% 11.35% Total risk-based capital ratio 13.48% 13.68% 14.63% (1) Preliminary ratios for September 30, 2021

Stock Repurchase Program

Since announcing the stock repurchase program in July 2021, the Company has not repurchased any shares of its common stock. The remaining number of shares authorized to be repurchased under this program at September 30, 2021, was 75,000 shares.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Dollar

change Percentage

change September 30,

2020 Dollar

change Percentage

change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 12,570 $ 12,783 $ (213 ) 1.7 % $ 10,985 $ 1,585 14.4 % Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 2,736 13,969 (11,233 ) -80.4 % 930 1,806 194.2 % Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 123,247 65,356 57,891 88.6 % 143,431 (20,184 ) -14.1 % Total cash and due from banks 138,553 92,108 46,445 50.4 % 155,346 (16,793 ) -10.8 % Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 5,760 5,760 - 0.0 % 5,760 - 0.0 % Investment securities available for sale 93,099 88,755 4,344 4.9 % 26,525 66,574 251.0 % Loan held for sale 35,448 19,625 15,823 80.6 % 8,402 27,046 321.9 % Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 1,192,135 1,164,611 27,524 2.4 % 1,034,384 157,751 15.3 % Allowance for loan losses (16,141 ) (15,708 ) (433 ) 2.8 % (12,682 ) (3,459 ) 27.3 % Net loans 1,175,994 1,148,903 27,091 2.4 % 1,021,702 154,292 15.1 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 4,909 4,909 - 0.0 % 4,602 307 6.7 % Right of use asset 4,115 5,185 (1,070 ) -20.6 % 5,186 (1,071 ) -20.7 % Premises and equipment, net 2,459 2,578 (119 ) -4.6 % 2,859 (400 ) -14.0 % Other intangible assets 2,374 2,123 251 11.8 % 1,364 1,010 74.0 % Deferred tax asset 6,256 7,012 (756 ) -10.8 % 4,141 2,115 51.1 % Accrued interest receivable 3,404 3,501 (97 ) -2.8 % 3,883 (479 ) -12.3 % Other assets 2,311 2,311 - 0.0 % 4,424 (2,113 ) -47.8 % Total assets $ 1,474,682 $ 1,382,770 $ 91,912 6.6 % $ 1,244,194 $ 230,488 18.5 % Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Noninterest bearing $ 646,233 $ 603,914 $ 42,319 7.0 % $ 471,324 $ 174,909 37.1 % Interest Bearing 667,012 601,530 65,482 10.9 % 557,455 109,557 19.7 % Total deposits 1,313,245 1,205,444 107,801 8.9 % 1,028,779 284,466 27.7 % FHLB borrowings 10,000 30,000 (20,000 ) -66.7 % 80,000 (70,000 ) -87.5 % Other borrowings 17,945 17,943 2 0.0 % 17,938 7 0.0 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 11,613 13,059 (1,446 ) -11.1 % 14,227 (2,614 ) -18.4 % Total liabilities 1,352,803 1,266,446 86,357 6.8 % 1,140,944 211,859 18.6 % Shareholders’ equity Common stock 70,470 70,405 65 0.1 % 69,540 930 1.3 % Additional paid-in capital 3,465 3,179 286 9.0 % 3,230 235 7.3 % Retained earnings 47,845 42,810 5,035 11.8 % 29,521 18,324 62.1 % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 99 (70 ) 169 -241.4 % 959 (860 ) -89.7 % Total stockholders’ equity 121,879 116,324 5,555 4.8 % 103,250 18,629 18.0 % Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,474,682 $ 1,382,770 $ 91,912 6.6 % $ 1,244,194 $ 230,488 18.5 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Dollar

change Percentage

change September 30,

2020 Dollar

change Percentage

change Interest Income Loans $ 16,068 $ 14,637 $ 1,431 9.8 % $ 13,578 $ 2,490 18.3 % Investment securities 330 351 (21 ) -6.0 % 231 99 42.9 % Deposits in other financial institutions 60 40 20 50.0 % 51 9 17.6 % Total interest income 16,458 15,028 1,430 9.5 % 13,860 2,598 18.7 % Interest Expense Deposits 409 409 - 0.0 % 707 (298 ) -42.1 % Borrowings 332 1,020 (688 ) -67.5 % 656 (324 ) -49.4 % Total interest expense 741 1,429 (688 ) -48.1 % 1,363 (622 ) -45.6 % Net interest income 15,717 13,599 2,118 15.6 % 12,497 3,220 25.8 % Provision for loan losses 433 1,146 (713 ) -62.2 % 1,582 (1,149 ) -72.6 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,284 12,453 2,831 22.7 % 10,915 4,369 40.0 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 236 231 5 2.2 % 141 95 67.4 % Net gain on sale of loans 1,837 2,326 (489 ) -21.0 % 554 1,283 231.6 % Gain on sale of investment securities - - - NM - - NM Other noninterest income 316 248 68 27.4 % 241 75 31.1 % Total noninterest income 2,389 2,805 (416 ) -14.8 % 1,871 518 27.7 % Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 6,595 5,966 629 10.5 % 5,365 1,230 22.9 % Occupancy and equipment 1,484 820 664 81.0 % 864 620 71.8 % Data processing 799 690 109 15.8 % 643 156 24.3 % Professional services 552 791 (239 ) -30.2 % 514 38 7.4 % Other expenses 1,034 891 143 16.0 % 846 188 22.2 % Total noninterest expense 10,464 9,158 1,306 14.3 % 8,232 2,232 27.1 % Income before provision for income taxes 7,209 6,100 1,109 18.2 % 3,619 3,590 99.2 % Provision for income taxes 2,158 1,806 352 19.5 % 1,084 1,074 99.1 % Net income $ 5,051 $ 4,294 $ 757 17.6 % $ 2,535 $ 2,516 99.3 % Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,984 $ 4,231 $ 753 17.8 % $ 2,499 $ 2,485 99.4 % Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 0.90 $ 0.76 $ 0.14 18.3 % $ 0.45 $ 0.45 99.8 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.89 $ 0.75 $ 0.14 18.0 % $ 0.45 $ 0.44 96.7 % Average shares outstanding 5,543,403 5,536,111 7,292 0.1 % 5,499,970 43,433 0.8 % Diluted average shares outstanding 5,629,900 5,622,075 7,825 0.1 % 5,516,013 113,887 2.1 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Dollar

change Percentage

change Interest Income Loans $ 44,865 $ 39,999 $ 4,866 12.2 % Investment securities 986 883 103 11.7 % Deposits in other financial institutions 158 446 (288 ) -64.6 % Total interest income 46,009 41,328 4,681 11.3 % Interest Expense Deposits 1,336 3,773 (2,437 ) -64.6 % Borrowings 2,571 1,904 667 35.0 % Total interest expense 3,907 5,677 (1,770 ) -31.2 % Net interest income 42,102 35,651 6,451 18.1 % Provision for loan losses 1,879 4,091 (2,212 ) -54.1 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 40,223 31,560 8,663 27.4 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 691 457 234 51.2 % Net gain on sale of loans 5,639 1,444 4,195 290.2 % Gain on sale of investment securities - 751 (751 ) -100.0 % Other noninterest income 736 808 (72 ) -8.9 % Total noninterest income 7,066 3,460 3,606 104.2 % Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 17,476 16,707 769 4.6 % Occupancy and equipment 3,114 2,649 465 17.6 % Data processing 2,124 1,721 403 23.4 % Professional services 1,994 2,001 (7 ) -0.3 % Other expenses 2,688 2,521 167 6.6 % Total noninterest expense 27,396 25,599 1,797 7.0 % Income before provision for income taxes 19,893 9,421 10,472 111.2 % Provision for income tax 5,942 2,910 3,032 104.2 % Net income $ 13,951 $ 6,511 $ 7,440 114.3 % Net income available to common shareholders $ 13,744 $ 6,407 $ 7,337 114.5 % Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 2.48 $ 1.17 $ 1.31 112.4 % Diluted earnings per share $ 2.45 $ 1.16 $ 1.29 111.1 % Average shares outstanding 5,531,590 5,492,123 39,467 0.7 % Diluted average shares outstanding 5,611,616 5,522,929 88,687 1.6 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets: Deposits in other financial institutions $ 142,647 $ 60 0.17 % $ 137,902 $ 40 0.12 % $ 191,912 $ 51 0.11 % Investment securities 92,458 330 1.43 % 88,132 351 1.59 % 31,727 231 2.91 % Loans 1,185,865 16,068 5.38 % 1,125,958 14,637 5.21 % 1,037,195 13,578 5.21 % Total interest-earning assets 1,420,970 16,458 4.60 % 1,351,992 15,028 4.46 % 1,260,834 13,860 4.37 % Noninterest-earning assets 21,308 18,217 10,529 Total Assets $ 1,442,278 $ 1,370,209 $ 1,271,363 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 68,618 $ 14 0.08 % $ 65,283 $ 12 0.07 % $ 59,624 $ 19 0.13 % Money market 493,289 245 0.20 % 424,371 231 0.22 % 402,286 349 0.35 % Savings deposits 9,639 3 0.12 % 9,229 2 0.09 % 9,024 2 0.09 % Certificates of deposit 68,761 147 0.85 % 75,537 164 0.87 % 97,444 337 1.38 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 640,307 409 0.25 % 574,420 409 0.29 % 568,378 707 0.49 % FHLB advances 14,783 60 1.61 % 41,153 748 7.29 % 100,924 384 1.51 % Other borrowings 17,944 272 6.06 % 17,942 272 6.06 % 17,937 272 6.07 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 32,727 332 4.02 % 59,095 1,020 6.92 % 118,861 656 2.20 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 636,042 - 0.00 % 609,932 - 0.00 % 467,845 - 0.00 % Total Funding Sources 1,309,076 741 0.22 % 1,243,447 1,429 0.46 % 1,155,084 1,363 0.47 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 12,584 11,881 13,740 Shareholders' equity 120,618 114,881 102,539 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,442,278 $ 1,370,209 $ 1,271,363 Net interest spread 4.38 % 4.00 % 3.90 % Net interest income $ 15,717 $ 13,599 $ 12,497 Net interest margin 4.39 % 4.03 % 3.94 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets: Deposits in other financial institutions $ 172,601 $ 158 0.12 % $ 168,735 $ 446 0.35 % Investment securities 80,061 986 1.65 % 41,820 883 2.82 % Loans 1,119,400 44,865 5.36 % 975,915 39,999 5.47 % Total interest-earning assets 1,372,062 46,009 4.48 % 1,186,470 41,328 4.65 % Noninterest-earning assets 20,023 31,422 Total Assets $ 1,392,085 $ 1,217,892 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 64,020 $ 36 0.08 % $ 72,156 $ 210 0.39 % Money market 449,920 713 0.21 % 395,803 1,800 0.61 % Savings deposits 9,215 7 0.10 % 9,033 10 0.15 % Certificates of deposit 81,490 579 0.95 % 112,839 1,754 2.08 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 604,645 1,335 0.30 % 589,831 3,774 0.85 % FHLB advances 42,784 1,756 5.49 % 88,248 1,088 1.65 % Other borrowings 17,942 815 6.07 % 17,967 815 6.05 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 60,726 2,571 5.66 % 106,215 1,903 2.39 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 597,992 - 0.00 % 408,515 - 0.00 % Total Funding Sources 1,263,363 3,906 0.41 % 1,104,561 5,677 0.69 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 13,421 13,244 Shareholders' equity 115,301 100,087 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,392,085 $ 1,217,892 Net interest spread 4.07 % 3.97 % Net interest income $ 42,103 $ 35,651 Net interest margin 4.10 % 4.01 %









PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 138,553 $ 92,108 $ 164,750 $ 276,225 $ 155,346 Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 5,760 5,760 5,760 5,760 5,760 Investment securities 93,099 88,755 81,429 26,086 26,525 Loans held for sale 35,448 19,625 12,430 9,687 8,402 Loans (excluding SBA PPP loans) 1,117,983 1,053,938 948,260 936,532 880,174 SBA PPP loans 74,152 110,673 133,740 62,338 154,210 Allowance for loan losses (16,141 ) (15,708 ) (14,561 ) (14,262 ) (12,682 ) Net loans 1,175,994 1,148,903 1,067,439 984,608 1,021,702 Right of use asset 4,115 5,185 5,589 5,990 5,186 Premises and equipment, net 2,459 2,578 2,582 2,649 2,859 Other assets and interest receivable 19,254 19,856 19,738 18,735 18,414 Total assets $ 1,474,682 $ 1,382,770 $ 1,359,717 $ 1,329,740 $ 1,244,194 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Noninterest Bearing $ 646,233 $ 603,914 $ 579,318 $ 531,732 $ 471,324 Interest Bearing 667,012 601,530 584,341 581,216 557,455 Total Deposits 1,313,245 1,205,444 1,163,659 1,112,948 1,028,779 Borrowings 27,945 47,943 67,941 92,939 97,938 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 11,613 13,059 16,507 16,100 14,227 Total liabilities 1,352,803 1,266,446 1,248,107 1,221,987 1,140,944 Shareholders’ equity Common stock 70,470 70,405 70,053 69,557 69,540 Additional paid-in capital 3,465 3,179 3,317 3,496 3,230 Retained earnings 47,845 42,810 38,510 33,904 29,521 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 99 (70 ) (270 ) 796 959 Total shareholders’ equity 121,879 116,324 111,610 107,753 103,250 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,474,682 $ 1,382,770 $ 1,359,717 $ 1,329,740 $ 1,244,194 Book value per common share $ 21.70 $ 20.71 $ 19.87 $ 19.24 $ 18.50 Tangible book value per common share $ 21.27 $ 20.33 $ 19.55 $ 18.95 $ 18.26 Shares outstanding 5,617,273 5,617,020 5,618,324 5,600,508 5,580,456 Regulatory Capital Ratios (PBAM) 1 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.19 % 8.36 % 8.07 % 8.52 % 7.92 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.64 % 10.74 % 11.35 % 11.20 % 11.35 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio 10.64 % 10.74 % 11.35 % 11.20 % 11.35 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.48 % 13.68 % 14.46 % 14.36 % 14.63 % Tangible equity / tangible assets 8.12 % 8.28 % 8.09 % 7.99 % 8.20 % 1 Preliminary ratios for September 30, 2021





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Interest income $ 16,458 $ 15,028 $ 14,523 $ 15,826 $ 13,860 Interest expense 741 1,429 1,737 1,209 1,363 Net interest income 15,717 13,599 12,786 14,617 12,497 Provision for loan losses 433 1,146 300 1,579 1,582 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,284 12,453 12,486 13,038 10,915 Noninterest income 2,389 2,805 1,871 1,636 936 Salary and employee benefits 6,595 5,966 4,915 5,293 5,365 Occupancy and equipment 1,484 820 810 774 864 Data processing 799 690 635 624 643 Professional services 552 791 650 949 514 Other expenses 1,034 891 763 780 846 Total noninterest expense 10,464 9,158 7,773 8,420 8,232 Income before provision for income taxes 7,209 6,100 6,584 6,254 3,619 Income taxes 2,158 1,806 1,977 1,874 1,084 Net income $ 5,051 $ 4,294 $ 4,607 $ 4,380 $ 2,535 Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,984 $ 4,231 $ 4,529 $ 4,307 $ 2,499 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 0.90 $ 0.76 $ 0.82 $ 0.78 $ 0.45 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.89 $ 0.75 $ 0.81 $ 0.78 $ 0.45 Average shares outstanding 5,543,403 5,536,111 5,514,887 5,501,272 5,499,970 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,629,900 5,622,075 5,579,477 5,540,232 5,516,013 Performance Ratios Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 ROAA 1.39 % 1.26 % 1.37 % 1.41 % 0.79 % ROAE 16.61 % 14.99 % 16.94 % 16.30 % 9.84 % ROTE 16.88 % 15.25 % 17.19 % 16.54 % 9.96 % Net interest margin 4.39 % 4.03 % 3.89 % 4.74 % 3.94 % Net interest spread 4.38 % 4.00 % 3.85 % 4.71 % 3.90 % Efficiency ratio 57.79 % 55.83 % 53.03 % 51.81 % 61.28 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.88 % 2.68 % 2.31 % 2.71 % 2.58 %



