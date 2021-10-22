22 October 2021

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

PDMR Notification

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc, announces that on 21 October 2021, Justin Ward, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, acquired 7,768 ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)



a)



Name







Justin Paul Ward 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







PDMR

Non Executive Director b)



Initial notification /Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc b)



LEI







213800LRYA19A69SIT31 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted







a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument











Identification code



Ordinary Shares











ISIN: GB00B02WHS05



b)



Nature of the transaction







Allotment of Shares under Offer for Subscription c)







Price(s) and volume(s)











Price(s) Volume(s) 97.50 pence 7,768 d)



Aggregated information











- Aggregated volume







- Price











7,768 ordinary shares in aggregate







£7,573.80 e)



Date of the transaction







21 October 2021 f)



Place of the transaction







London Stock Exchange

Following the above acquisition of shares, Justin Ward holds 23,554 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited

Susan.Fadil

Ruth Wright HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com

+44 203 893 1005

+44 203 893 1011

