Richardson Electronics Continues Expansion of 5G and Wireless, Test & Measurement Capabilities with Maury Microwave

LAFOX, Ill., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), announces a new global distribution agreement with Maury Microwave.



Since its founding in 1957, Maury Microwave has served as a trusted technology solutions partner to many of the world's leading manufacturers in the wireless technology chain, including companies serving RF demand in defense, space, and commercial markets.

Maury’s comprehensive suite of solutions span frequencies from RF through terahertz and include calibration, measurement, modeling, and interconnect technologies. Its broad range of products covers a broad range of requirements from measurement and modeling device characterization solutions for semiconductor technology development to cable assemblies and adapters designed to reduce measurement uncertainties and deliver confidence in measurements and models.

"Maury’s history of continuous innovation and strong service mindset correlate with our strategy of bringing disruptive technologies to market. Our mutual customers can count on our unwavering commitment to performance, service, and innovation," stated Richardson’s Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice-President, Power and Microwave Technologies Group.

"Our partnership with Richardson Electronics will help empower us to support our customers with their test challenges,” said Steven Harris, Vice President, Sales at Maury Microwave. “We look forward to this close collaboration and expanding our global reach for the benefit of the entire RF community.”

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

Maury

Headquartered in Ontario, CA, Maury Microwave Corporation designs and manufactures state-of-the-art RF measurement and interconnect solutions that enable the world's best wireless communication technologies and networks to get better, faster, and stronger. For more information, please visit www.maurymw.com.