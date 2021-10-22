PCCA Honors Jeffery R. Bray with the 2021 L. David Sparks Advocacy Award

Houston, Texas, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCCA has honored Jeffery R. Bray, MBA, MAED, SHRM-SCP, as the first recipient of the L. David Sparks Advocacy Award. Named for PCCA’s chief executive officer, this award celebrates passionate, committed and tenacious advocates for pharmacy compounding. PCCA Vice President of Public Affairs, Communications, Education and Human Relations Lizzie Harbin recognized Sparks’ legacy and presented the award with him to Bray on Thursday, October 21, during PCCA’s 40th Anniversary International Seminar in Houston.

“Jeff truly embodies the meaning of the word ‘advocacy,’” Harbin said. “He is ever present and takes advantage of every opportunity to advocate for compounding. Jeff has mastered the art of regularly hosting in-district visits with lawmakers, educating them on compounding safety and quality, and explaining how compounding fits into health care as they tour his pharmacy.”

As chief executive officer of MedQuest Pharmacy in North Salt Lake City, Utah, Bray actively works to protect patient and prescriber access to compounded medication. He regularly collaborates with PCCA’s Public Affairs team on legislative outreach and served on PCCA’s Advisory Council from 2018 to 2019. An active member of the National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA) and Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding (APC), Bray is also a former APC board member and currently serves on the organization’s Infrastructure Review, COMP PAC and Legislative and Regulatory Committees. Bray earned his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Utah in 2012, a Master of Arts in Education degree from the University of Phoenix in 2003, and his undergraduate degree from the University of Arizona in 2001. He is also a Pharmacy Regulatory Specialist and Certified in Healthcare Compliance.

In 2021, PCCA transitioned its annual Evelyn Timmons Advocacy Award to honor Dave Sparks, and the men and women who tirelessly advocate for patients and compounded medicine. Inspired by Evelyn Timmons’ advocacy work, Sparks has been a longstanding advocate of pharmacy compounding and has led the effort to preserve pharmacists’ right to compound through legislation and regulatory reforms. Sparks was the owner/pharmacist of multiple independent pharmacies before joining PCCA in 1988. He became PCCA president in 1992, then CEO in 2009.

# # #

ABOUT PCCA

PCCA supports the creation of personalized medicine and innovative products that make a difference in patients’ lives. As a complete resource for independent compounding pharmacies and health systems, PCCA provides high-quality products, education and support to more than 3,000 pharmacy members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world. Incorporated in 1981 by a network of pharmacists, PCCA has supported pharmacy compounding for 40 years. Learn more at pccarx.com.

Attachments