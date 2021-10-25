Instreamatic Named AdExchanger Awards Finalist for Innovation in Audio Advertising

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instreamatic , providing an end-to-end voice AI platform for managing, measuring and monetizing conversations between brand and consumer, today announced that it has been named as a finalist in the Innovation in Audio Advertising category at the 2021 AdExchanger Awards . The AdExchanger Awards celebrate excellence in digital marketing and advertising; winners will be named October 26th at the annual AdExchanger Awards Gala taking place during PROGRAMMATIC I/O NY 2021 at the Marriott Marquis New York.



Instreamatic is recognized as an award finalist for driving brand engagement through interactive voice ads. Essence , the global data and measurement-driven media agency, tapped Instreamatic’s voice-enabled interactive dialogue advertising technology to power an unprecedented campaign that could promote the use of a client’s product. Globally, this was the first-ever dialogue ad campaign executed programmatically, enabling Essence to leverage real-time analysis and manage the campaign with a completely data-driven approach. The campaign ran on Gaana, India’s most-used music streaming service .

“The innovative campaign showcased the unique and compelling benefits that interactive voice ads offer brands, both by enabling real-time strategic responsiveness and demonstrating a seamless synergy between the product and the ad experience,” said Stas Tushinskiy, CEO, Instreamatic. “We’re honored to have Instreamatic named as an AdExchanger Award finalist, and would also like to acknowledge Essence as a tremendous partner in leading the first programmatically-executed dialogue ad campaign.”

Instreamatic provides an end-to-end, AI-fueled voice ad platform for managing, measuring and monetizing conversations between brands and consumers. Interactive voice ads prompt listeners to respond to ad campaigns by speaking aloud in their own voices. Instreamatic’s ad technology features natural language understanding capable of recognizing the intent behind listeners’ complex natural responses. Dialogue ads then reply with selected creative content appropriate to the listener’s response, offering more information if the listener answered affirmatively, or quickly returning the listener to their audio content if the listener is not interested.

This programmatic dialogue ad campaign highlighted the possibilities of the brand’s product, which is a voice-based virtual assistant. Listeners that responded affirmatively would hear more about what they can do (checking the weather, getting sports scores, etc.), and had the app automatically open to a landing page. The unique synergy of leveraging an interactive voice dialogue ad campaign to ask the audience to consider a voice product made for a particularly seamlessly-integrated campaign.

A Nielsen digital ad effectiveness study commissioned to quantify the impact of the interactive voice ad campaign found a significant positive uplift in both brand consideration and intent to use the product. By delivering the dialogue ads programmatically, real-time response metrics were available in real-time, enabling active and immediate adaptations to campaign strategy. In audio media, where advertising interactions are traditionally passive and campaign results most often arrive after budget is spent (if at all), real-time metrics represent a game-changing advantage for brands and advertisers. Due to these encouraging results, Essence plans to expand its use of Instreamatic voice-enabled dialogue ads on Gaana and other platforms going forward.

About Instreamatic

Instreamatic is a voice AI infrastructure for media, enabling real-time voice conversations between brands and consumers across multiple media verticals. The company provides an end-to-end solution for managing, measuring, and monetizing voice-enabled audio and video advertising, including a programmatic ad exchange for assisting clients with advertising sales. People can speak with ads and the ads can talk back in an intelligent and adaptive way, connecting and engaging brands with the customers that love them. Founded in 2015, Instreamatic is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. To learn more, visit instreamatic.com

