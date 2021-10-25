Everything Blockchain, Inc. Announces Release of Zero Trust Data Access Platform in Fourth Quarter Giving Control of Data Back to Users

Fleming Island, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX), an advanced platform architect, development and services company and software foundry, specializing in blockchain technologies, decentralized processing, and zero trust applications announced today that it has marked January 26, 2022 as the official release date for its Zero Trust Data Access Platform through its subsidiary, Vengar Technologies.

While Vengar continues to develop enterprise and white label versions of its platform for clients and partners throughout the world, Everything Blockchain felt it would be beneficial to individuals and small business to offer free and premium versions of the Company’s easy to use data control applications across major mobile and desktop environments to include Microsoft Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, and Linux.

This family of apps will allow users to have perpetual control of their data. Even when a user has sent their pictures or files to someone else, and that data is on someone else's system, access can be revoked by the user at any time. With data protected through an end-to-end zero knowledge encryption architecture, only the creator of the data can grant permission for others to view their pictures, files, and other data. Not even the Company can view the user's data. Ever. With this Platform, users can:

CONTROL who can access their data, when, and where.

CONTROL what others can do with it. View only? No forward, copy, print, or save? No problem.

REVOKE access at any time.

For the first time, users will be in control of their OWN data and not worry about it being shared with others that they haven't granted permission to. Don't want someone granted access to shared pictures or sensitive files to keep access? Access can be revoked throughout the lifetime of the data in perpetuity. Don't want them sharing the data with third parties? Simply enforce read only - no sharing.

The user experience is easy, with just a simple click within your email system or desktop environment. The user doesn't need to understand encryption or keep track of encryption keys. Advanced patent-pending key management is integrated and self-managing.

Mr. Jaffe stated, “January 26, 2022 will be a remarkable day for data security! The day data control, ownership, and limitations are managed by the owner of the data. With the integration of this Zero Trust Platform with our Blockchain technology Everything Blockchain will be first to market on a morphed solution of Zero Trust combined with Blockchain technology. A new day for the digital industry and data protection. Integrating this into our Blockchains, both private and public, will give our customers immutable data in which they control.”

“Toney Jennings, Everything Blockchain Chief Operating Officer and Vengar Technologies Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are thrilled to offer user's an unprecedented level of protection and control of their information. Many solutions will protect data at rest and in transit but being able to protect data while it is in use and the ability to revoke access to your data that resides on someone else's system takes control to the next level. This will allow our customers to feel more comfortable sharing their sensitive information knowing they are still in control of it - forever."

About Everything Blockchain:

Headquartered in Fleming Island, Florida, Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX) is a platform developer, specializing in systems’ architecture, and a software foundry of blockchain technologies, decentralized processing, Internet of Things (IoT), and Zero Trust.

