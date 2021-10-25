Gentherm to Present at Investor Conferences in November 2021

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced that the Company will present at the following Investor conferences during November 2021:



Phil Eyler, President and CEO, and Matteo Anversa, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will be presenting at the Gabelli Funds 45th Annual Auto Symposium. The presentation will begin at 3:15 pm (PT) on November 1, 2021 at the Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas, NV. Register for the Gabelli 45 th Annual Automotive Symposium virtual webcast using the following link and enter “THRM” in the comment box - Gabelli 45th Annual Automotive Symposium Registration.





Annual Automotive Symposium virtual webcast using the following link and enter “THRM” in the comment box - Gabelli 45th Annual Automotive Symposium Registration. Eyler will also present at the Baird Industrial Conference which will be held virtually. The presentation will begin at 7:55 am (ET) on November 9, 2021 and last for approximately 30 minutes. There will be a live audio webcast of the presentation and a replay will be available for 45 days following the presentation on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm’s website at: www.gentherm.com.

Investor Contact

Yijing Brentano

investors@gentherm.com

248.308.1702

Media Contact

Melissa Fischer

media@gentherm.com

248.289.9702

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 11,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.