Canada’s National Farm Leadership Program Now Accepting Applications

OTTAWA, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past three years, Farm Management Canada has been working with LeaderShift Inc. to deliver a ground-breaking leadership development program for Canada’s farmers in recognition that Canada already has some of the best farm managers and increasing their leadership effectiveness is the next step.



Eventually a challenge comes along that seems to defy resolution. It might be an emerging or a long-standing problem, but it’s not going away. In the complex business of farming where efficiency and effectiveness are key to success, interpersonal skills, relationships and work habits matter. Few of us consider our own capacity for leadership as a competitive advantage, however research shows that leader effectiveness can account for as much as 1/3 of business performance.

Leadership can’t be outsourced, but it can be developed.

The National Farm Leadership Program (NFLP) teaches farmers how to perform at their best when it matters most. The program fits into busy farm life to help farmers identify the critical development areas that will have the greatest impact on their personal and professional lives. Not only is leadership good for business; it’s good for the well-being of the leader and those they work with.

The next cohort of the National Farm Leadership Program will begin its journey on January 24, 2022. The program takes place over eleven weeks through virtual learning and a 3-day in-person residency. Monthly group coaching and personal coaching continues for the remainder of the calendar year to help participants realize positive change in real time.

Program details:

11 weeks of structured online learning (January 24 – April 8)

3-day residency in Victoria, BC (March 9-11)

A personal leadership assessment against a global data set of leaders

A personal plan to increase your leadership effectiveness

Monthly group and individual coaching (April – December)

Unlimited access to the LeaderLab (a private online community)

The program is led by fourth generation farmer, certified executive coach and founder of LeaderShift, Kelly Dobson. LeaderShift is dedicated to developing high performance leaders through training, coaching and a commitment to individual success. Kelly combines adult learning research with neuroscience and IT, enabling leader development at any age. All applicants will have a “right fit, right now” conversation before admission, and space is limited.

For those interested in applying, the program may be eligible for cost-share funding under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership and Canada Job Grant. Click here for a list of funding programs available. Farmers are encouraged to check with their Province/Territory for eligibility criteria and application guidelines.

The National Farm Leadership Program is funded in part by the Government of Canada under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

For more information, visit www.leader-shift.ca

About Farm Management Canada

A national umbrella for Canadian farm business management activity, Farm Management Canada is the only organization in Canada devoted exclusively to the development and delivery of advanced business management information, tools and resources to position Canada's farmers for success.

For more information contact:

Heather Watson, Executive Director

Farm Management Canada

Heather.Watson@fmc-gac.com

Kelly Dobson, Founder and Performance Coach

LeaderShift Inc.

Kelly@leader-shift.ca

