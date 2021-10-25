Ikon Science to Provide Subsurface Geoprediction to Support Chrysaor Norge AS

SURBITON, United Kingdom, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikon Science announced today it has concluded a frame agreement with Chrysaor Norge AS, the Norwegian subsidiary of Harbour Energy plc, the UK’s largest listed independent oil and gas company, for Rock Physics Modelling. Projects under the frame agreement will be delivered through Curate, Ikon Science’s new cloud-enabled knowledge management solution, to democratize data and business learnings for faster and more accurate decision making.



Ikon Science’s RokDoc® platform is the key solution underpinning the new frame agreement with Chrysaor Norge AS. Ikon Science’s technical expertise and trusted workflows are supported by its RokDoc platform, which embodies more than 1,000 man-years of academic and industry knowledge combined and is used by majors, national oil companies and independents to achieve the most reliable quantitative predictions of the subsurface.

“To be successful, upstream companies must reduce uncertainty as much as possible,” stated Dr. Denis Saussus, Chief Executive Officer of Ikon Science. ”Subsurface geoprediction helps rapidly de-risk prospects to mitigate uncertainty while preserving capital.”

For more information and a demonstration, visit www.ikonscience.com.