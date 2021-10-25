Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 8% Increase in Net Earnings

CHINO, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Net earnings for the third quarter of 2021 were $718 thousand, or an increase of 8.1%, as compared with earnings of $664 thousand for the same quarter last year. The increase in earnings is primarily attributed to the increase in loan interest and loan fee income. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $0.27 for the third quarter of 2021, and $0.25 for the same quarter last year.



Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “As the economy emerges from the effects of the pandemic, the Bank continues to perform well. During the thirst quarter, the Bank posted record levels for total assets, and deposits. We are also pleased to report that loan quality remains very strong, with the Bank having no delinquent loans at quarter-end, no pending foreclosures, and no OREO. Despite the challenges of the last eighteen months, we are optimistic about the opportunities for growth and expansion in the future.”

Financial Condition

At September 30, 2021, total assets were $370.2 million, an increase of $55.3 million or 17.6% over $314.8 million at December 31, 2020. Total deposits increased by $53.2 million or 20.6% to $310.9 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $257.7 million as of December 31, 2020. At September 30, 2021, the Company’s core deposits represent 97.9% of the total deposits.

Gross loans decreased by 6.7 % or $13.1 million as of September 30, 2021 to $182.6 million, as compared with $195.7 million as of December 31, 2020, primarily due to pay downs on loans made under the Payroll Protection Program. The Bank had one non-performing loan for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020. OREO properties remained at zero as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 respectively.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $2.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and $2.3 million for the same quarter last year. Average interest-earning assets were $334.5 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $145.6 million, yielding a net interest margin of 2.91% for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $283.4 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $135.8 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.31% for the third quarter of 2020.

Non-interest income totaled $544.6 thousand for the third quarter of 2021, or an increase of 37.5% as compared with $395.9 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the increase is attribute to service charges on deposit accounts and other fees.

General and administrative expenses were $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and $1.6 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $999.5 thousand for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $273.4 thousand which represents an increase of $8 thousand or 2.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $265.5 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2021 and 2020 were approximately 27.6% and 28.6% respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.











CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 123,449,196 $ 58,075,217 Federal funds sold - - Total cash and cash equivalents 123,449,196 58,075,217 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks - - Investment securities available for sale 36,474,971 32,370,042 Investment securities held to maturity (fair value approximates $14,403,447 at September 30, 2021 and $19,556,250 at December 31, 2020) 13,785,218 18,626,525 Total investments 50,260,189 50,996,567 Loans Construction 414,072 1,014,462 Real estate 120,111,335 119,302,116 Commercial 61,901,808 75,237,752 Installment 158,798 110,475 Credit Cards 0 - Gross loans 182,586,013 195,664,805 Unearned fees and discounts (1,615,273 ) (1,678,642 ) Loans net of unearned fees and discount 180,970,740 193,986,163 Allowance for loan losses (3,877,017 ) (3,271,921 ) Net loans 177,093,723 190,714,242 Fixed assets, net 5,953,847 6,145,711 Accrued interest receivable 819,094 1,013,732 Stock investments, restricted, at cost 2,045,200 1,554,200 Bank-owned life insurance 7,825,628 4,721,232 Other assets 2,721,997 1,618,717 Total assets $ 370,168,874 $ 314,839,618 LIABILITIES: Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 191,195,134 $ 145,433,815 Interest bearing NOW and money market 80,027,619 76,774,242 Savings 25,939,170 21,467,034 Time deposits less than $250,000 10,074,332 4,473,409 Time deposits of $250,000 or greater 3,646,335 9,563,300 Total deposits 310,882,590 257,711,800 Accrued interest payable 202,379 137,487 Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 15,000,000 25,000,000 Accrued expenses & other payables 1,847,228 1,674,150 Subordinated debt 10,000,000 - Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust 3,093,000 3,093,000 Total liabilities 341,025,197 287,616,437 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares with no par value, issued and outstanding 2,676,799 shares at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. 10,502,558 10,502,557 Retained earnings 18,849,889 16,428,258 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (208,770 ) 292,366 Total shareholders' equity 29,143,677 27,223,181 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 370,168,874 $ 314,839,618







CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30 September 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income Interest and fee income on loans $ 2,458,482 $ 2,301,354 $ 7,643,426 $ 6,582,760 Interest on federal funds sold and FRB deposits 42,915 14,828 83,015 140,741 Interest on time deposits in banks - - - 1,856 Interest on investment securities 206,101 232,571 637,644 687,225 Total interest income 2,707,498 2,548,753 8,364,085 7,412,582 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 46,825 63,271 145,370 315,906 Other borrowings 207,096 125,396 486,770 386,868 Total interest expense 253,921 188,667 632,140 702,774 Net interest income 2,453,577 2,360,086 7,731,945 6,709,808 Provision for loan losses 185,000 215,000 555,000 370,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,268,577 2,145,086 7,176,945 6,339,808 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 394,024 306,081 1,133,360 951,624 Other miscellaneous income 81,984 39,864 223,761 115,872 Dividend income from restricted stock 25,903 18,421 72,928 53,243 Income from bank-owned life insurance 42,669 31,578 104,395 93,808 Total non-interest income 544,580 395,944 1,534,444 1,214,547 Non-interest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 1,092,730 999,501 3,173,864 2,993,873 Occupancy and equipment 153,998 155,160 461,912 462,687 Data and item processing 170,018 154,317 490,673 441,393 Advertising and marketing 29,035 20,802 91,121 107,167 Legal and professional fees 49,355 42,100 137,995 133,490 Regulatory assessments 37,761 33,480 107,801 82,687 Insurance 10,106 10,567 30,035 27,813 Directors' fees and expenses 31,920 32,520 97,080 98,014 Other expenses 246,677 162,981 753,192 502,659 Total non-interest expenses 1,821,600 1,611,428 5,343,673 4,849,783 Income before income tax expense 991,557 929,602 3,367,716 2,704,572 Income tax expense 273,434 265,522 943,711 778,520 Net income $ 718,123 $ 664,080 $ 2,424,005 $ 1,926,052 Basic earnings per share $ 0.27 $ 0.25 $ 0.91 $ 0.72 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.27 $ 0.25 $ 0.91 $ 0.72







For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30 September 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 10.71 % 10.06 % 12.03 % 10.03 % Annualized return on average assets 0.80 % 0.87 % 0.93 % 0.94 % Net interest margin 2.91 % 3.31 % 3.21 % 3.87 % Core efficiency ratio 60.76 % 58.47 % 57.67 % 61.20 % Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans -0.011 % -0.007 % -0.03 % -0.06 % AVERAGE BALANCES (thousands, unaudited) Average assets $ 360,266 $ 304,432 $ 346,155 $ 274,626 Average interest-earning assets $ 334,456 $ 283,374 $ 322,099 $ 231,302 Average gross loans $ 180,478 $ 186,761 $ 190,920 $ 167,713 Average deposits $ 311,254 $ 242,964 $ 298,413 $ 215,248 Average equity $ 26,830 $ 26,394 $ 26,867 $ 25,609 CREDIT QUALITY End of period (unaudited) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Non-performing loans $ 118,448 $ 107,672 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.06 % 0.06 % Non-performing loans to total assets 0.03 % 0.03 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 2.12 % 1.67 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO 0.06 % 0.06 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 3273.18 % 3038.79 % OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (unaudited) Shareholders equity to total assets 7.87 % 8.65 % Net loans to deposits 56.96 % 74.00 % Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits 61.50 % 56.43 % Total capital to total risk-weighted assets 20.97 % 18.30 % Tier 1 capital to total risk-weighted assets 23.77 % 20.16 % Company Leverage Ratio 9.01 % 11.44 %







