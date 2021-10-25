Vastned Belgium: Interim statement by the Board of Directors as at 30 September for the third quarter of financial year 2021

| Source: Vastned Belgium Vastned Belgium

Berchem-Antwerpen, BELGIUM

High stable collection rate (97.8%) of rental income during the first nine months of 2021.


Occupancy rate at the end of the third quarter of 2021 (98.4%) increased by 2.2% compared to 31 December 2020.


A further decrease in the debt ratio (-0.9%) compared to 31 December 2020, bringing the debt ratio to 27.6%.


€ 39.2 million of unused credit facilities available.


Limited decrease in the fair value of the existing real estate portfolio1 (-2.6%) compared to the previous financial year.


Expected EPRA earnings of € 2.45 - € 2.50 per share.


Management focus in 2021 mainly on the timely collection of rental income and maintaining a strong occupancy rate.

Full press release:

Attachment


Attachments

Interim statement as per 30.09.2021