Vastned Belgium: Interim statement by the Board of Directors as at 30 September for the third quarter of financial year 2021

High stable collection rate (97.8%) of rental income during the first nine months of 2021.



Occupancy rate at the end of the third quarter of 2021 (98.4%) increased by 2.2% compared to 31 December 2020.



A further decrease in the debt ratio (-0.9%) compared to 31 December 2020, bringing the debt ratio to 27.6%.



€ 39.2 million of unused credit facilities available.



Limited decrease in the fair value of the existing real estate portfolio1 (-2.6%) compared to the previous financial year.



Expected EPRA earnings of € 2.45 - € 2.50 per share.



Management focus in 2021 mainly on the timely collection of rental income and maintaining a strong occupancy rate.

