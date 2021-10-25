WISeKey Launches its White-Label Trusted NFT Marketplace Platform Offering

WISeKey has created an NFT development business segment enriched with world-class technical resources to develop specialized branded NFT marketplaces with top-tier design and development services and NFT smart contract auditing solutions.

WISeKey offers constant monitoring of clients’ NFT marketplace, security, identity management, marketing and support and immediate deployment of the NFT platform for an initial fee of $250,000 vs. millions of dollars in fees and months of development offered by other traditional platforms.

Geneva – October 25, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today announced that it has created an NFT development business segment enriched with world-class technical resources to develop specialized branded NFT marketplaces with top-tier design and development services and NFT smart contract auditing solutions.

WISeKey’s White-Label NFT Marketplace platform constantly monitors clients’ NFT marketplace and provides cybersecurity, identity management, marketing and support. The White-Label WISeKey NFT Marketplace platform is similar to its WISe.ART marketplace platform, the only difference is that White-Label NFT Marketplace platform developed is readily available to use like “plug and play” upon demand, versus other traditional NFT marketplace platforms that require development of the whole platform from scratch, thus saving time and money to WISeKey’s partners/clients. Clients can deploy a NFT platform for an initial fee of $250,000, while the setup of traditional NFT platforms can cost millions of dollars and months of development.

The WISeKey NFT Marketplace platform, tested the appetite of the art and collectible community following a series of market tests starting in March of this year by selling high value NFTs, and incorporates the needs of this exclusive and high-volume marketplace. Following the needs of buyers and sellers of high-value goods the WISe.Art platform evolves the original collection of WISe.Art and is a fully fledged marketplace with its own digital currency, the ability to include curators and multipliers, while-labeling options and a special NFT design.

WISeKeys’ White-Label NFT Marketplace platform ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, an irreversible link to a physical object is set up, in addition to proof of ownership, provenance and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams. NFTs and platform are secured by WISeKey’s various security technology enabling the authentication of physical objects as well as digital assets in a safe end-to-end process. The WISe.Art platform allows trading of NFTs into WISeKey’s own TrustECoin cryptocurrency, enabling market participants to stay anonymous – if they so choose – while ensuring the necessary KYC processes to avoid unwanted activity on the marketplace.

The platform also includes permanent storage of the NFTs and as well as token rewards for participants in auctions, curators and other companies or individuals that contribute to the community. Users all around the globe are gradually shifting towards white-label NFT marketplace platforms with strong security because they are easy, ready to use and most importantly, the white-label NFT marketplace development platform is cybersecurity tested and cost-effective.

WISeKey’s White-Label NFT Marketplace platforms comprise identity management, cybersecurity, customization, wallet integration, metamask integration and other API integrations with trade charts to indicate the price fluctuation and integrated with the new NFT trends. WISeKey’s White-Label NFT marketplace platforms are totally customizable and can be developed with existing WISeKey partners under multiple technologies such as Polygon, Casper Labs, Ethereum chain, etc., and it can be integrated with popular branded websites and portals.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large-scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an installed base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the leading edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss-based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

