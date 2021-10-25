Sonobi Acquires Amply to Deliver Comprehensive Monetization and Programmatic Solutions for Publishers and Advertisers

WINTER PARK, Fla., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonobi, an advertising technology marketplace that enables premium publishers and buyers to directly collaborate and build consumer-focused campaigns, today announced the acquisition of Amply, a digital platform that provides push notification technology to its existing network of over 110 million subscribers as well as a growing partner network of publishers. The acquisition will support Sonobi in its efforts to create more value for the programmatic ecosystem by leveraging Amply’s high quality first-party data signals, sophisticated consumer-direct push notification platform and content recommendation capabilities.



As first-party resources supplant third-party data in importance for advertising decision-making, programmatic leaders like Sonobi are strengthening their proprietary data sets and identity resolution capabilities to more effectively monetize publisher inventory and better serve advertisers. The acquisition of Amply creates new value for all Sonobi partners by:

Creating a more robust first party data set, infused with both identity and contextual data

Further developing Sonobi’s programmatic platform and enabling scaled targeting across the open web

Improving the identity data graph used to support the programmatic marketplace

Delivering enhanced monetization opportunities using Amply’s push notification technology

This combination will similarly benefit Amply’s partners, providing them with access to Sonobi’s data and programmatic demand data assets.

“To build a smarter advertising marketplace, we must combine a programmatic advertising platform with scaled consumer-direct first party data and layer the best identity graph on top of that,” said Michael Connolly, CEO of Sonobi. “Our acquisition of Amply powers the future of programmatic advertising with a robust and diverse range of premium audience data, delivering improved performance to publishers and advertisers with more accurate targeting and identity resolution. We are pleased to have the opportunity to learn from our partners at Amply, as we work together to apply their audience-first ethos on a broader scale.”

Founded in 2012, Sonobi has grown rapidly as one of the premier innovators and visionaries in digital advertising technology. The company, originally a pioneer in header bidding, has achieved significant revenue growth over the past several years by identifying the core needs of the marketplace. Sonobi offers advertisers access to more than 125 million viewers across a wide selection of premium channels. Amply’s leadership and employees will now join Sonobi to strengthen the company’s knowledge in consumer-direct first-party data strategies, content recommendation and identity resolution.

“Our mission at Amply has always been to serve the audience first through an innovative, content-driven digital network,” said Ryan Schaar, CEO of Amply. “However, the backbone of it all has always been our first-party data and our understanding of the consumer identity graph. This acquisition will provide all of our customers with stronger opportunities to understand audiences through the infusion of more first-party data, in addition to more opportunities for monetization using Sonobi’s robust supply-side programmatic platform. We look forward to working closely with our partners at Sonobi to improve outcomes for publishers, advertisers and consumers.”

About Sonobi

Since its inception in 2012, Sonobi has been a pioneer in digital advertising technology and programmatic spend. Sonobi's people-based identifier (PBID) incorporates multiple identity approaches into a single ID that is cross-channel compatible and provides a safe haven for publishers and brands to transact using first-party data, solving for identity across screens and environments. With access to over 125 million people across premium publications on the Sonobi platform, advertisers are now able to reach large audiences in cookie-less environments with increased transparency. For more information, visit www.sonobi.com. Sonobi is a portfolio company of Cohere Capital, a Boston based growth private equity firm

About Amply



Based in Kansas City, Missouri, Amply’s “audience first” culture has wasted no time in creating a hyper-engaged push notification platform with massive global reach and currently maintains an audience of over 110 million subscribers. For more information, visit www.amplymedia.com.



