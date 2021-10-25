Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results and Narrows 2021 Guidance

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) today reported its financial and operating results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and narrowed full year 2021 guidance.



Management Comments

“An increasing number of our tenants are returning to the workplace and our portfolio-wide return rates are above the national average. In addition to our increased tenant activity, leasing tour activity has risen to pre-pandemic levels with numbers on par with 2019,” stated Gerard H. Sweeney, President and Chief Executive Officer for Brandywine Realty Trust. “We continue making excellent progress on our 2021 business plan and for the second consecutive quarter we have raised our speculative revenue target which is now 99% complete. During the quarter we continued to experience positive mark-to-market rents which increased 16% and 12% on an accrual and cash basis, respectively. We continue to make progress on our life science initiatives including our planned 50,000 square foot incubator at Cira Centre that is scheduled to open in January 2022. Our balance sheet remains in excellent shape and we have no outstanding balance on our $600 million unsecured line of credit. Based on progress in the third quarter, we are narrowing our 2021 FFO guidance of $1.34 to $1.40 per share to $1.35 to $1.39 per share.”

Third Quarter Highlights

Financial Results

Net income available to common shareholders; $0.9 million, or $0.01 per diluted share.

Funds from Operations (FFO); $61.1 million, or $0.35 per diluted share.

Portfolio Results

Core Portfolio: 90.3% occupied and 92.7% leased.

New and Renewal Leases Signed: 464,000 square feet.

Tenant Retention Ratio: 57%.

Rental Rate Mark-to-Market Increase: 15.5% on an accrual basis and 12.0% on a cash basis.

2021 Business Plan Revision Highlights

Speculative Revenue: Adjusted to $21.0 million from $20.0-$21.0 million;



Recent Transaction Activity

Finance Activity

On September 3, 2021, our $50.0 million preferred equity investment in two office properties in Austin, Texas was redeemed prior to maturity. As a result of the early redemption, we recognized an incremental $2.8 million of investment income during the third quarter related to receiving our accelerated minimum return and exit fees paid in cash on the redemption date.

As previously announced on July 23, 2021, in connection with our development project at 3025 JFK Boulevard, also known as Schuylkill Yards West, we closed on a $186.7 million construction loan. The construction loan represents approximately 65% of total project costs and initially bears interest at 3.75% per annum and matures in July 2025.

We had no outstanding balance on our $600.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility as of September 30, 2021.

We had $42.5 million of cash and cash equivalents on-hand as of September 30, 2021.

Results for the Three and Nine-Month Periods Ended September 30, 2021

Net income allocated to common shares totaled $0.9 million or $0.01 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021 compared to a net income of $274.4 million or $1.60 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2020. The 2020 results include a $271.9 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, net gain on disposition of real estate from our joint venture of Commerce Square.

FFO available to common shares and units in the third quarter of 2021 totaled $61.1 million or $0.35 per diluted share versus $60.0 million or $0.35 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2020. Our third quarter 2021 payout ratio ($0.19 common share distribution / $0.35 FFO per diluted share) was 54.3%.

Net income allocated to common shares totaled $7.4 million or $0.04 per diluted share for the first nine months of 2021 compared to net income of $286.2 million or $1.66 per diluted share in the first nine months of 2020. The 2020 results include a $271.9 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, net gain on disposition of real estate from our joint venture of Commerce Square.

Our FFO available to common shares and units for the first nine months of 2021 totaled $177.2 million, or $1.02 per diluted share compared to FFO available to common shares and units of $179.1 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2020. Our first nine months 2021 FFO payout ratio ($0.57 common share distribution / $1.02 FFO per diluted share) was 55.9%.

Operating and Leasing Activity

In the third quarter of 2021, our Net Operating Income (NOI), excluding termination revenues and other income items, increased 2.0% on an accrual basis and 5.5% on a cash basis for our 74 same store properties, which were 90.2% and 91.0% occupied on September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

We leased approximately 464,000 square feet and commenced occupancy on 355,000 square feet during the third quarter of 2021. The third quarter occupancy activity includes 140,000 square feet of renewals, 140,000 square feet of new leases and 75,000 square feet of tenant expansions. We have an additional 310,000 square feet of executed new leasing scheduled to commence subsequent to September 30, 2021.

We achieved a 57% tenant retention ratio in our core portfolio with net negative absorption of (20,560) square feet during the third quarter of 2021. Third quarter rental rate growth increased 15.5% as our renewal rental rates increased 15.7% and our new lease/expansion rental rates increased 15.3%, all on an accrual basis.

At September 30, 2021, our core portfolio of 76 properties comprising 12.9 million square feet was 90.3% occupied and we are now 92.7% leased (reflecting new leases commencing after September 30, 2021).

Distributions

On September 14, 2021, our Board of Trustees declared a quarterly dividend distribution of $0.19 per common share that was paid on October 20, 2021 to shareholders of record as of October 6, 2021.

2021 Earnings and FFO Guidance

Based on current plans and assumptions and subject to the risks and uncertainties more fully described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, we are adjusting our 2021 earnings per share guidance of $0.25 - $0.31 to $0.20 - $0.24 per diluted share and 2021 FFO guidance of $1.34 - $1.40 to $1.35 - $1.39 per diluted share. This guidance is provided for informational purposes and is subject to change. The following is a reconciliation of the calculation of 2021 FFO and earnings per diluted share:

Guidance for 2021 Range

Earnings per diluted share allocated to common shareholders $0.20 to $0.24 Plus: real estate depreciation, amortization 1.15 1.15 FFO per diluted share $1.35 to $1.39

Our 2021 FFO key assumptions include:

Year-end Core Occupancy Range: 91-93%;

Year-end Core Leased Range: 92-94%;

Rental Rate Mark-to-Market (accrual): 14-16%;

Rental Rate Mark-to-Market (cash): 8-10%;

Same Store (accrual) NOI Range: 0-2%;

Same Store (cash) NOI Range: 3-5%;

Speculative Revenue Target: $21.0 million, 99% achieved;

Tenant Retention Rate Range: 51-53%;

Property Acquisition Activity: None;

Property Sales Activity: Sale of our 50% interest in 3141 Fairview Park Drive, Falls Church, VA;

Development Starts: Two starts; one start commenced, Schuylkill Yards West;

Core and Same Store Portfolio Adjustments: Effective January 1, 2021, we removed 2340 Dulles (placed into redevelopment) and effective January 1, 2021, 905 Broadmoor was removed from our first quarter same store portfolio and was subsequently taken out of service, as part of our Broadmoor Master Plan;

Financing Activity: None;

Share Buyback Activity: None;

Annual earnings and FFO per diluted share based on 173.5 million fully diluted weighted average common shares.



About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 172 properties and 24.2 million square feet as of September 30, 2021 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together. For more information, please visit www.brandywinerealty.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “strategy,” “expects,” “seeks,” “believes,” “potential,” or other similar words. Because such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, including our 2021 guidance, are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally not within our control. Such risks, uncertainties and contingencies include, among others: risks related to the impact of COVID-19 and other potential future outbreaks of infectious diseases on our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows and those of our tenants as well as on the economy and real estate and financial markets; reduced demand for office space and pricing pressures, including from competitors, that could limit our ability to lease space or set rents at expected levels or that could lead to declines in rent; uncertainty and volatility in capital and credit markets, including changes that reduce availability, and increase costs, of capital; the potential loss or bankruptcy of tenants or the inability of tenants to meet their rent and other lease obligations; risks of acquisitions and dispositions, including unexpected liabilities and integration costs; delays in completing, and cost overruns incurred in connection with, our developments and redevelopments; disagreements with joint venture partners; unanticipated operating and capital costs; uninsured casualty losses and in ability to obtain adequate insurance, including coverage for terrorist acts; asset impairments; our dependence upon certain geographic markets; changes in governmental regulations, tax laws and rates and similar matters; unexpected costs of REIT qualification compliance; and costs and disruptions as the result of a cybersecurity incident or other technology disruption. The declaration and payment of future dividends (both timing and amount) is subject to the determination of our Board of Trustees, in its sole discretion, after considering various factors, including our financial condition, historical and forecast operating results, and available cash flow, as well as any applicable laws and contractual covenants and any other relevant factors. Our Board’s practice regarding declaration of dividends may be modified at any time and from time to time. Additional information on factors which could impact us and the forward-looking statements contained herein are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Measures

We compute our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Although FFO and NOI are non-GAAP financial measures, we believe that FFO and NOI calculations are helpful to shareholders and potential investors and are widely recognized measures of real estate investment trust performance. At the end of this press release, we have provided a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Funds from Operations (FFO)

We compute FFO in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT), which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not compute FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition, or that interpret the NAREIT definition differently than us. NAREIT defines FFO as net income (loss) before non-controlling interests and excluding gains (losses) on sales of depreciable operating property, impairment losses on depreciable consolidated real estate, impairment losses on investments in unconsolidated real estate ventures and extraordinary items (computed in accordance with GAAP); plus real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs), and after similar adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures. Net income, the GAAP measure that we believe to be most directly comparable to FFO, includes depreciation and amortization expenses, gains or losses on property sales, extraordinary items and non-controlling interests. To facilitate a clear understanding of our historical operating results, FFO should be examined in conjunction with net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as presented in the financial statements included elsewhere in this release. FFO does not represent cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) and should not be considered to be an alternative to net income (loss) (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our financial performance or to be an alternative to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available for our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions to shareholders. We generally consider FFO and FFO per share to be useful measures for understanding and comparing our operating results because, by excluding gains and losses related to sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, impairment losses and real estate asset depreciation and amortization (which can differ across owners of similar assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO and FFO per share can help investors compare the operating performance of a company’s real estate across reporting periods and to the operating performance of other companies.

Net Operating Income (NOI)

NOI (accrual basis) is a financial measure equal to net income available to common shareholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, plus corporate general and administrative expense, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, non-controlling interest in the Operating Partnership and losses from early extinguishment of debt, less interest income, development and management income, gains from property dispositions, gains on sale from discontinued operations, gains on early extinguishment of debt, income from discontinued operations, income from unconsolidated joint ventures and non-controlling interest in property partnerships. In some cases we also present NOI on a cash basis, which is NOI after eliminating the effects of straight-lining of rent and deferred market intangible amortization. NOI presented by us may not be comparable to NOI reported by other REITs that define NOI differently. NOI should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indication of our performance or to cash flows as a measure of the Company's liquidity or its ability to make distributions. We believe NOI is a useful measure for evaluating the operating performance of our properties, as it excludes certain components from net income available to common shareholders in order to provide results that are more closely related to a property's results of operations. We use NOI internally to evaluate the performance of our operating segments and to make decisions about resource allocations. We concluded that NOI provides useful information to investors regarding our financial condition and results of operations, as it reflects only the income and expense items incurred at the property level, as well as the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs and acquisition and development activity on an unlevered basis.

Same Store Properties

In our analysis of NOI, particularly to make comparisons of NOI between periods meaningful, it is important to provide information for properties that were in-service and owned by us throughout each period presented. We refer to properties acquired or placed in-service prior to the beginning of the earliest period presented and owned by us through the end of the latest period presented as Same Store Properties. Same Store Properties therefore exclude properties placed in-service, acquired, repositioned, held for sale or in development or redevelopment after the beginning of the earliest period presented or disposed of prior to the end of the latest period presented. Accordingly, it takes at least one year and one quarter after a property is acquired for that property to be included in Same Store Properties.

Core Portfolio

Our core portfolio is comprised of our wholly-owned properties, excluding any properties currently in development, re-development or re-entitlement.

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited and in thousands)

September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Real estate investments: Operating properties $ 3,437,074 $ 3,474,109 Accumulated depreciation (957,793 ) (896,561 ) Right of use asset - operating leases, net 20,478 20,977 Operating real estate investments, net 2,499,759 2,598,525 Construction-in-progress 266,263 210,311 Land held for development 118,684 117,984 Prepaid leasehold interests in land held for development, net 27,762 39,185 Total real estate investments, net 2,912,468 2,966,005 Assets held for sale, net 562 7,349 Cash and cash equivalents 42,484 46,344 Accounts receivable 11,645 13,536 Accrued rent receivable, net of allowance of $4,133 and $5,086 as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 165,564 155,372 Investment in unconsolidated real estate ventures 449,658 401,327 Deferred costs, net 81,632 84,856 Intangible assets, net 34,514 48,570 Other assets 131,230 176,747 Total assets $ 3,829,757 $ 3,900,106 LIABILITIES AND BENEFICIARIES' EQUITY Unsecured term loan, net $ 249,477 $ 249,084 Unsecured senior notes, net 1,581,112 1,581,511 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 133,615 121,982 Distributions payable 32,763 32,706 Deferred income, gains and rent 21,861 21,396 Intangible liabilities, net 14,451 18,448 Lease liability - operating leases 22,911 22,758 Other liabilities 48,090 47,573 Total liabilities $ 2,104,280 $ 2,095,458 Brandywine Realty Trust's Equity: Common Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust's beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; shares authorized 400,000,000; 171,126,257 and 170,572,964 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 1,712 1,707 Additional paid-in-capital 3,145,209 3,138,152 Deferred compensation payable in common shares 18,491 17,516 Common shares in grantor trust, 1,169,703 and 1,160,494 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (18,491 ) (17,516 ) Cumulative earnings 1,117,804 1,110,083 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,333 ) (7,561 ) Cumulative distributions (2,545,979 ) (2,448,238 ) Total Brandywine Realty Trust's equity 1,714,413 1,794,143 Noncontrolling interests 11,064 10,505 Total beneficiaries' equity $ 1,725,477 $ 1,804,648 Total liabilities and beneficiaries' equity $ 3,829,757 $ 3,900,106

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Rents $ 112,159 $ 121,277 $ 336,878 $ 392,661 Third party management fees, labor reimbursement and leasing 6,500 4,324 19,778 13,339 Other 1,759 505 4,633 2,031 Total revenue 120,418 126,106 361,289 408,031 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 30,304 31,567 88,503 102,320 Real estate taxes 13,421 14,923 42,784 48,525 Third party management expenses 3,327 2,509 9,866 7,546 Depreciation and amortization 48,175 43,533 131,303 145,314 General and administrative expenses 7,076 7,069 22,016 23,973 Total operating expenses 102,303 99,601 294,472 327,678 Gain on sale of real estate Net gain on disposition of real estate — 271,901 142 274,487 Net gain on sale of undepreciated real estate 910 — 2,903 201 Total gain on sale of real estate 910 271,901 3,045 274,688 Operating income 19,025 298,406 69,862 355,041 Other income (expense): Interest and investment income 4,494 467 7,845 1,487 Interest expense (15,190 ) (16,310 ) (46,973 ) (56,510 ) Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs (709 ) (715 ) (2,127 ) (2,195 ) Equity in loss of unconsolidated real estate ventures (6,634 ) (5,788 ) (20,798 ) (9,882 ) Net gain on real estate venture transactions — 75 — 75 Net income before income taxes 986 276,135 7,809 288,016 Income tax (provision) benefit (12 ) (2 ) (46 ) 224 Net income 974 276,133 7,763 288,240 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (7 ) (1,612 ) (42 ) (1,701 ) Net income attributable to Brandywine Realty Trust 967 274,521 7,721 286,539 Nonforfeitable dividends allocated to unvested restricted shareholders (91 ) (93 ) (331 ) (317 ) Net income attributable to Common Shareholders of Brandywine Realty Trust $ 876 $ 274,428 $ 7,390 $ 286,222 PER SHARE DATA Basic income per Common Share $ 0.01 $ 1.61 $ 0.04 $ 1.66 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 170,907,018 170,573,028 170,794,585 172,380,410 Diluted income per Common Share $ 0.01 $ 1.60 $ 0.04 $ 1.66 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 172,237,194 171,026,492 172,077,950 172,735,436

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds from Operations: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 876 $ 274,428 $ 7,390 $ 286,222 Add (deduct): Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - LP units 9 1,614 46 1,681 Nonforfeitable dividends allocated to unvested restricted shareholders 91 93 331 317 Net gain on real estate venture transactions — (75 ) — (75 ) Net gain on disposition of real estate — (271,901 ) (142 ) (274,487 ) Company's share of impairment of an unconsolidated real estate venture 562 — 562 — Depreciation and amortization: Real property 39,824 34,479 105,652 110,026 Leasing costs including acquired intangibles 7,801 8,542 24,035 33,786 Company’s share of unconsolidated real estate ventures 12,078 13,014 39,869 22,243 Partners’ share of consolidated real estate ventures (5 ) (5 ) (15 ) (124 ) Funds from operations $ 61,236 $ 60,189 $ 177,728 $ 179,589 Funds from operations allocable to unvested restricted shareholders (175 ) (172 ) (538 ) (529 ) Funds from operations available to common share and unit holders (FFO) $ 61,061 $ 60,017 $ 177,190 $ 179,060 FFO per share - fully diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 1.02 $ 1.03 Weighted-average shares/units outstanding - fully diluted 173,061,177 172,008,126 172,993,752 173,717,070 Distributions paid per common share $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.57 $ 0.57 FFO payout ratio (distributions paid per common share/FFO per diluted share) 54.3 % 54.3 % 55.9 % 55.3 %

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

SAME STORE OPERATIONS – 3rd QUARTER

(unaudited and in thousands)



Of the 81 properties owned by the Company as of September 30, 2021, a total of 74 properties ("Same Store Properties") containing an aggregate of 12.8 million net rentable square feet were owned for the entire three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. As of September 30, 2021, two properties were recently completed/acquired, and five properties were in development/redevelopment. Average occupancy for the Same Store Properties was 90.0% and 90.7% during the three-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The following table sets forth revenue and expense information for the Same Store Properties:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Revenue Rents $ 107,077 $ 105,541 Other 280 158 Total revenue 107,357 105,699 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 27,943 26,914 Real estate taxes 12,894 12,774 Net operating income $ 66,520 $ 66,011 Net operating income - percentage change over prior year 0.8 % Net operating income, excluding other items $ 67,261 $ 65,934 Net operating income, excluding other items - percentage change over prior year 2.0 % Net operating income $ 66,520 $ 66,011 Straight line rents & other (2,789 ) (4,496 ) Above/below market rent amortization (1,027 ) (1,040 ) Amortization of tenant inducements 335 207 Non-cash ground rent 204 208 Cash - Net operating income $ 63,243 $ 60,890 Cash - Net operating income - percentage change over prior year 3.9 % Cash - Net operating income, excluding other items $ 63,505 $ 60,188 Cash - Net operating income, excluding other items - percentage change over prior year 5.5 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Net income: $ 974 $ 276,133 Add/(deduct): Interest income (4,494 ) (467 ) Interest expense 15,190 16,310 Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs 709 715 Equity in loss of unconsolidated real estate ventures 6,634 5,788 Net gain on real estate venture transactions — (75 ) Net gain on disposition of real estate — (271,901 ) Net gain on sale of undepreciated real estate (910 ) — Depreciation and amortization 48,175 43,533 General & administrative expenses 7,076 7,069 Income tax provision 12 2 Consolidated net operating income 73,366 77,107 Less: Net operating income of non-same store properties and elimination of non-property specific operations (6,846 ) (11,096 ) Same store net operating income $ 66,520 $ 66,011

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

SAME STORE OPERATIONS – NINE MONTHS

(unaudited and in thousands)

Of the 81 properties owned by the Company as of September 30, 2021, a total of 73 properties ("Same Store Properties") containing an aggregate of 12.5 million net rentable square feet were owned for the entire nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. As of September 30, 2021, three properties were recently completed/acquired, and five properties were in development/redevelopment. Average occupancy for the Same Store Properties was 90.2% and 91.3% during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The following table sets forth revenue and expense information for the Same Store Properties:

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Revenue Rents $ 315,932 $ 312,756 Other 742 690 Total revenue 316,674 313,446 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 80,632 80,143 Real estate taxes 38,776 37,886 Net operating income $ 197,266 $ 195,417 Net operating income - percentage change over prior year 0.9 % Net operating income, excluding other items $ 195,075 $ 194,061 Net operating income, excluding other items - percentage change over prior year 0.5 % Net operating income $ 197,266 $ 195,417 Straight line rents & other (8,156 ) (9,023 ) Above/below market rent amortization (2,796 ) (3,378 ) Amortization of tenant inducements 791 616 Non-cash ground rent 617 628 Cash - Net operating income $ 187,722 $ 184,260 Cash - Net operating income - percentage change over prior year 1.9 % Cash - Net operating income, excluding other items $ 184,759 $ 181,351 Cash - Net operating income, excluding other items - percentage change over prior year 1.9 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Net income: $ 7,763 $ 288,240 Add/(deduct): Interest income (7,845 ) (1,487 ) Interest expense 46,973 56,510 Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs 2,127 2,195 Equity in loss of unconsolidated real estate ventures 20,798 9,882 Net gain on real estate venture transactions — (75 ) Net gain on disposition of real estate (142 ) (274,487 ) Net gain on sale of undepreciated real estate (2,903 ) (201 ) Depreciation and amortization 131,303 145,314 General & administrative expenses 22,016 23,973 Income tax provision (benefit) 46 (224 ) Consolidated net operating income 220,136 249,640 Less: Net operating income of non-same store properties and elimination of non-property specific operations (22,870 ) (54,223 ) Same store net operating income $ 197,266 $ 195,417