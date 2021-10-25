CNB Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Per Share of $0.82 Compared to $0.47 for Third Quarter 2020

CLEARFIELD, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNB Financial Corporation (“CNB” or the “Corporation”) (NASDAQ: CCNE), the parent company of CNB Bank, today announced its earnings for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021.



Joseph B. Bower, Jr., President and CEO, stated, “CNB’s proven track record of organic loan growth over the last 20 years is serving shareholders well. Loan growth coupled with a disciplined approach to pricing are strong aides in fighting margin compression.”

Mr. Bower went on to say, "This business model expansion in Roanoke, VA with Ridge View Bank is being very well received. We are exceeding projections in all categories in only five months of operation.”

Executive Summary

Earnings per diluted share of $0.82 for the third quarter of 2021 increased 74.5% from the third quarter of 2020. Included in earnings per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $0.23 per diluted share in merger costs related to CNB's acquisition of Bank of Akron, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs.





At September 30, 2021, excluding the impact of PPP loans, net of PPP deferred processing fees (such loans, the "PPP-related loans"), the Corporation's loan portfolio had net growth of 6.5%, or 8.7% annualized, from December 31, 2020. The net organic growth for the first nine months of 2021 was $135.0 million, or 4.2% (5.6% annualized) primarily driven by the Corporation's continued expansion in the Cleveland, Buffalo and Ridge View regions, and Private Banking division.



In addition, as part of the liquidity management strategies first implemented by the Corporation in 2020, the first nine months of 2021 reflect an increase in syndicated lending activities of $74.5 million. The syndicated loan portfolio totaled $96.6 million, or 2.8% of total loans, excluding PPP-related loans, at September 30, 2021.





At September 30, 2021, the Corporation had $24.0 million in outstanding commercial and consumer loans with deferred loan payments related to the ongoing novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic, representing 0.7% of total loans. The Corporation believes that the majority of such loans will resume regular contractual payments by the end of 2021.





As of September 30, 2021, the Corporation had outstanding $89.2 million in Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, or 869 PPP loan relationships and deferred PPP processing fees of approximately $3.8 million.





At September 30, 2021, total deposits were $4.6 billion, an increase of 9.8%, or 13.2% annualized, from December 31, 2020, primarily due to organic growth and the impact of government stimulus initiatives. The number of households across all regions increased 2.8%, or 3.8% annualized, from December 31, 2020.





Total non-performing assets were $22.1 million, or 0.42%, of total assets, as of September 30, 2021 compared to $31.5 million, or 0.67% of total assets, as of December 31, 2020. In addition, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, net loan charge-offs were $778 thousand, or 0.09% of total average loans, compared to $948 thousand, or 0.11%, of total average loans, during the comparable period in 2020.





On October 18, 2021, the Corporation announced that it had completed the redemption of $50 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due October 15, 2026 (the “2026 Notes”), representing all outstanding 2026 Notes. The 2026 Notes were redeemed pursuant to their terms at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, October 15, 2021. The Corporation financed the redemption of the 2026 Notes with cash on hand, including net proceeds from the issuance and sale of $85.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Corporation’s 3.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2031 completed in June 2021.



Earnings Performance Highlights

Net income was $14.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $7.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020, reflecting increases of $7.1 million, or 91.5%, and $0.35 per diluted share, or 74.5%. Included in net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was the after-tax impact of $3.8 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs.





Net income was $43.1 million, or $2.36 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $24.8 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020, reflecting increases of $18.2 million, or 73.4%, and $0.79 per diluted share, or 50.3%. Included in net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was the after-tax impact of $4.3 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs.





Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") was $19.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $13.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, reflecting an increase of $6.4 million, or 49.2%. 1 PPNR for the three months ended September 30, 2020 included $4.7 million in merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs.





PPNR for the three months ended September 30, 2020 included $4.7 million in merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs. PPNR was $58.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $42.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, reflecting an increase of $15.9 million, or 37.5%.1 Included in PPNR for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $5.2 million in merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs.



1 This release contains references to financial measures that are not defined under GAAP ("Generally Accepted Accounting Principles"). Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Highlights

Loans totaled $3.5 billion as of September 30, 2021 reflecting an increase of $165.3 million, or 4.9%, from September 30, 2020, as a result of $210.4 million, or 6.7%, of net organic growth, primarily driven by the Corporation's continued expansion in the Cleveland, Buffalo and Ridge View regions and Private Banking division, and an increase in syndicated lending activities of approximately $92.5 million, partially offset by a $137.6 million decrease in PPP-related loans.



Loans at September 30, 2021, excluding the impact of PPP-related loans, reflected net growth of $209.5 million, or 6.5% (8.7% annualized), from December 31, 2020, as discussed in the "Executive Summary" section above.





Deposits totaled $4.6 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $570.9 million, or 14.2%, from September 30, 2020, as a result of the increase in deposits across all of the Corporation's regions, as well as increases in deposits in its Private Banking division.



At September 30, 2021, total deposits increased $411.9 million, or 9.8% (13.2% annualized), from December 31, 2020, as a result of organic growth and the impact of government stimulus initiatives.





At September 30, 2021, the Corporation’s cash position was approximately $737.1 million, including excess liquidity of $682.5 million held at the Federal Reserve, reflecting, in management's view, a strong liquidity level. In addition to its cash position, the Corporation’s borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank (the "FHLB") at September 30, 2021 was approximately $879.2 million.





Book value per common share was $22.49 and $21.28 as of September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, while tangible book value per common share was $19.87 as of September 30, 2021, reflecting an increase of 6.9% from a tangible book value per common share of $18.58 as of September 30, 2020.1 The increases in book value per common share and tangible book value per common share were primarily due to increases in retained earnings of $31.7 million, net of dividends, partially offset by an $11.3 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income primarily from unrealized valuation changes in the available-for-sale investment portfolio.



Customer Support Strategies and Loan Portfolio Profile

As of September 30, 2021, the Corporation had outstanding $89.2 million in PPP loans, or 869 PPP loan relationships, at a rate of 1.00%, and deferred PPP processing fees of approximately $3.8 million. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Corporation recognized $2.4 million and $6.8 million in deferred PPP processing fees ("PPP-related fees"), respectively. The outstanding balance of PPP loans at September 30, 2021 was (i) $522 thousand, or 23 loans from the Corporation's participation in the PPP in 2020, and (ii) $88.6 million, or 846 loans, from the Corporation’s participation in the PPP in the first nine months of 2021.





The Corporation also deferred loan payments for its commercial and consumer customers, as determined on a case-by-case basis by the financial needs of each customer. As of September 30, 2021, loans with deferred loan payment arrangements, totaled $24.0 million, or 0.7% of total loans outstanding, consisting of eight loans, totaling $23.9 million, for which principal and interest were deferred, and one loan, totaling $20 thousand, for which principal only was deferred. The Corporation believes that the majority of such loans will resume regular contractual payments by the end of 2021. Loan payment deferrals by loan type were as follows:



Commercial and industrial loans – 3 loans, totaling $4.5 million;

Commercial real estate loans – 2 loans, totaling $18.9 million; Residential mortgage loans – 3 loans, totaling $602 thousand; and Consumer loans – 1 loan, totaling $9 thousand.



The Corporation tracks lending exposure by industry classification to determine potential risk associated with industry concentrations, if any, that could lead to additional credit loss exposure. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corporation has determined the Hotels/Motels and Restaurants/Fast Foods industries represent a potentially higher level of credit risk, as many of these customers have incurred a significant, negative impact to their businesses as a result of the pandemic. At September 30, 2021, the Corporation had loan concentrations for these industries as follows:



Hotels/Motels – $199.7 million, or 5.8% of total loans outstanding, excluding PPP-related loans; and

Restaurants/Fast Foods – $31.2 million, or 0.9% of total loans outstanding, excluding PPP-related loans.



Performance Ratios

Annualized return on average equity was 13.51% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 8.28% for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Annualized return on average tangible equity was 15.03% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 9.39% for the three months ended September 30, 2020. 1 Annualized return on average tangible common equity was 16.34% and 10.08% for the same periods in 2021 and 2020, respectively. 1 Excluding after-tax merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs, annualized adjusted return on average equity, average tangible equity and average tangible common equity were 12.32%, 13.98% and 15.00% for the three months ended September 30, 2020. 1





Annualized return on average tangible common equity was 16.34% and 10.08% for the same periods in 2021 and 2020, respectively. Excluding after-tax merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs, annualized adjusted return on average equity, average tangible equity and average tangible common equity were 12.32%, 13.98% and 15.00% for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Annualized return on average equity was 13.46% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 9.77% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Annualized return on average tangible equity was 15.01% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 11.10% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. 1 Annualized return on average tangible common equity was 16.35% and 11.39% for the same periods in 2021 and 2020, respectively. 1 Excluding after-tax merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs, annualized adjusted return on average equity, average common equity and average tangible common equity were 11.47%, 13.03% and 13.37% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. 1





Annualized return on average tangible common equity was 16.35% and 11.39% for the same periods in 2021 and 2020, respectively. Excluding after-tax merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs, annualized adjusted return on average equity, average common equity and average tangible common equity were 11.47%, 13.03% and 13.37% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Efficiency ratio was 59.47% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 67.71% for the comparable period in 2020. 1 Included in the efficiency ratio for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $4.7 million in merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs.





Included in the efficiency ratio for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $4.7 million in merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs. Efficiency ratio was 58.53% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 62.15% for the comparable period in 2020.1 The efficiency ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 included $5.2 million in merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs.



Revenue

Total revenue (comprised of net interest income plus non-interest income) was $48.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $7.3 million, or 17.5%, from the three months ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to the following:



Net interest income of $40.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $5.6 million, or 16.2%, from the three months ended September 30, 2020, primarily as a result of loan growth, various deposit pricing and liquidity strategies and PPP-related fees, which were approximately $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $683 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2020.



Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis was 3.30% and 3.15% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. 1



The yield on earning assets of 3.72% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 decreased 12 basis points from 3.84% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, primarily as a result of the lower interest rate environment and higher level of excess cash at the Federal Reserve. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 31 basis points from 0.83% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 to 0.52% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, primarily as a result of the Corporation’s targeted deposit rate reductions and the repayment of the Corporation's remaining FHLB borrowings in the fourth quarter of 2020.





Total revenue (comprised of net interest income plus non-interest income) was $142.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $27.5 million, or 24.0%, from the nine months ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to the following:



Net interest income of $117.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $23.1 million, or 24.4%, from the nine months ended September 30, 2020, primarily as a result of loan growth, various deposit pricing and liquidity strategies and PPP-related fees, which totaled for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 approximately $6.8 million, compared to $683 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.



Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis was 3.37% and 3.25% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. 1



The yield on earning assets of 3.81% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 decreased 32 basis points from 4.13% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, primarily as a result of the lower interest rate environment and higher level of excess cash at the Federal Reserve. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 49 basis points from 1.04% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 to 0.55% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, primarily as a result of the Corporation’s targeted deposit rate reductions and the repayment of the Corporation's remaining FHLB borrowings in the fourth quarter of 2020.





Total non-interest income was $8.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $1.6 million, or 24.1%, from the same period in 2020. During the three months ended September 30, 2021, Wealth and Asset Management fees increased $320 thousand, or 22.6%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. Other significant improvements during the three months ended September 30, 2021 included increased income from investments in Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") funds, charges on deposits and card processing and interchange income, resulting from increased business activity.





Total non-interest income was $24.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $20.1 million from the same period in 2020, reflecting an increase of $4.4 million, or 22.0%. Included in non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $2.2 million in net realized gains on available for sale securities. Excluding the impact of the realized gains on available for sale securities for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, total non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, increased $6.6 million, or 36.9%, from the same period in 2020.1 The increase was partially driven by growth in Wealth and Asset Management fees, as assets under management increased by $94.4 million, or 8.2%, from September 30, 2020, to $1.2 billion as of September 30, 2021. Other significant factors that contributed to the increase included mortgage banking, income from investments in SBIC funds, card processing and interchange income from increased business activity as well as an increase in net realized and unrealized gains on trading securities.



Non-Interest Expense

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, total non-interest expense was $29.2 million, reflecting an increase of $831 thousand, or 2.9%, from the three months ended September 30, 2020. Included in non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2020 is $4.7 million in merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs. In addition, the third quarter of 2021 included the expenses related to hiring additional personnel in the Corporation's growth regions of Cleveland, Buffalo and Ridge View. Also, the third quarter of 2021 included investments in technology aimed at enhancing customer experience.





For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, total non-interest expense was $84.0 million, an increase of $11.7 million, or 16.1%, from the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Included in non-interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $5.2 million in merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs. In addition, the first nine months of 2021 included expenses related to hiring additional personnel in the Corporation's growth regions of Cleveland, Buffalo and Ridge View. Also, the first nine months of 2021 included a market value appreciation in the Corporation’s deferred compensation plans, as well, as investments in technology aimed at enhancing customer experience.



Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $3.5 million, representing a 19.0% effective tax rate, and $2.0 million, representing a 20.3% effective tax rate, for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The decrease in the effective tax rate was primarily attributable to the change in mix of taxable and tax-exempt activities.





Income tax expense was $10.0 million, representing a 18.8% effective tax rate, and $5.5 million, representing a 18.0% effective tax rate, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Included in the 18.0% effective tax rate for the nine month ended September 30, 2020 were merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs, which reduced the effective tax rate.



Asset Quality

Total non-performing assets were $22.1 million, or 0.42%, of total assets, as of September 30, 2021, compared to $31.5 million, or 0.67%, as of December 31, 2020 and $28.0 million, or 0.59% as of September 30, 2020.





Beginning with the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Corporation adopted Accounting Standard Update 2016-13, commonly referred to as CECL. Prior to the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the allowance for credit losses was calculated using the incurred loss methodology, which results have not been restated. The allowance for credit losses measured as a percentage of loans was 1.06% as of September 30, 2021. Total loans at September 30, 2021 include approximately $85.4 million in PPP-related loans. Excluding PPP-related loans, the allowance for credit losses measured as a percentage of loans was 1.09% as of September 30, 2021 compared to 1.07% as of December 31, 2020 and 0.86% as of September 30, 2020. 1





For the three months ended September 30, 2021, net loan charge-offs were $778 thousand, or 0.09% of total average loans, compared to $948 thousand, or 0.11%, of total average loans, during the comparable period in 2020.





For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net loan charge-offs were $2.3 million, or 0.09% of total average loans, compared to $4.7 million, or 0.20%, of total average loans, during the comparable period in 2020. The second quarter of 2020 included a charge-off of approximately $2.6 million related to a secured commercial and industrial loan relationship with a borrower who is deceased.



Capital

As of September 30, 2021, the Corporation’s total shareholders’ equity was $437.7 million, an increase of $21.8 million, or 5.2%, from September 30, 2020 primarily as a result of growth in organic earnings, partially offset by the adoption of CECL, a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income and payment of common and preferred stock dividends to the Corporation's common and preferred shareholders during the nine months ended September 30, 2021.





As of September 30, 2021, with the exception of the leverage ratio remaining unchanged at 8.11%, all of the Corporation’s regulatory capital ratios increased from December 31, 2020. The leverage ratio as of September 30, 2021 remained consistent as retained earnings supported the increase in excess liquidity from December 31, 2020.





As of September 30, 2021, the Corporation’s ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets and tangible common equity to tangible assets of 7.56% and 6.45%, respectively, reflected the impact of approximately $85.4 million in PPP-related loans as well as the Corporation's significant excess liquidity. Excluding PPP-related loans and excess liquidity of $682.5 million at September 30, 2021, the Corporation’s adjusted ratios of tangible equity to tangible assets and tangible common equity to tangible assets of 8.87% and 7.57%, respectively, represent a decrease from the September 30, 2020 adjusted ratios of 9.36% and 7.90%, respectively, primarily as a result of the adoption of CECL and the decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income, partially offset by increases in retained earnings, net of dividends.1



Financial Tables

The following tables supplement the financial highlights described previously for CNB. All dollars are stated in thousands, except share and per share data.





(unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, % % 2021 2020 change 2021 2020 change Income Statement Interest income $ 45,448 $ 42,356 7.3 % $ 133,271 $ 120,519 10.6 % Interest expense 5,153 7,692 (33.0 )% 15,550 25,923 (40.0 )% Net interest income 40,295 34,664 16.2 % 117,721 94,596 24.4 % Provision for credit losses (2) 1,100 3,306 (66.7 )% 5,189 12,065 (57.0 )% Net interest income after provision for credit losses 39,195 31,358 25.0 % 112,532 82,531 36.4 % Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 1,595 1,201 32.8 % 4,389 3,652 20.2 % Other service charges and fees 614 652 (5.8 )% 1,705 1,848 (7.7 )% Wealth and asset management fees 1,734 1,414 22.6 % 5,021 4,081 23.0 % Net realized gains on available-for-sale securities 0 0 NA 0 2,190 NA Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on trading securities 7 202 (96.5 )% 477 (80 ) (696.3 )% Mortgage banking 844 1,089 (22.5 )% 2,615 2,090 25.1 % Bank owned life insurance 558 425 31.3 % 2,002 1,290 55.2 % Card processing and interchange income 1,958 1,606 21.9 % 5,871 4,059 44.6 % Other 1,104 189 484.1 % 2,430 961 152.9 % Total non-interest income 8,414 6,778 24.1 % 24,510 20,091 22.0 % Non-interest expenses Salaries and benefits 15,351 12,508 22.7 % 43,442 34,578 25.6 % Net occupancy expense of premises 2,950 2,870 2.8 % 9,154 8,942 2.4 % FDIC insurance premiums 647 726 (10.9 )% 1,820 1,966 (7.4 )% Core Deposit Intangible amortization 26 26 0.0 % 82 178 (53.9 )% Card processing and interchange expenses 728 804 (9.5 )% 2,816 2,192 28.5 % Merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs 0 4,673 NA 0 5,207 NA Other 9,497 6,761 40.5 % 26,654 19,246 38.5 % Total non-interest expenses 29,199 28,368 2.9 % 83,968 72,309 16.1 % Income before income taxes 18,410 9,768 88.5 % 53,074 30,313 75.1 % Income tax expense 3,503 1,983 76.7 % 9,996 5,469 82.8 % Net income 14,907 7,785 91.5 % 43,078 24,844 73.4 % Preferred stock dividends 1,076 0 NA 3,226 0 NA Net income available to common stockholders $ 13,831 $ 7,785 77.7 % $ 39,852 $ 24,844 60.4 % Average diluted common shares outstanding 16,832,932 16,569,440 16,818,945 15,734,847 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.82 $ 0.47 74.5 % $ 2.36 $ 1.57 50.3 % Cash dividends per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 0.0 % $ 0.51 $ 0.51 0.0 % Dividend payout ratio 21 % 36 % 22 % 32 % (unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Average Balances Loans $ 3,478,560 $ 3,283,850 $ 3,433,963 $ 3,034,990 Investment securities 704,323 576,257 654,348 569,783 Total earning assets 4,889,774 4,441,326 4,712,741 3,951,669 Total assets 5,187,023 4,715,159 4,996,944 4,205,339 Non interest-bearing deposits 744,563 587,405 703,777 479,414 Interest-bearing deposits 3,789,849 3,378,547 3,698,917 3,007,889 Shareholders' equity 437,822 374,091 427,919 339,560 Tangible shareholders' equity 393,571 329,859 383,641 298,922 Tangible common shareholders' equity (1) 335,786 307,257 325,856 291,333 Average Yields Loans 4.82 % 4.76 % 4.84 % 4.88 % Investment securities 1.83 % 2.32 % 1.87 % 2.67 % Total earning assets 3.72 % 3.84 % 3.81 % 4.13 % Interest-bearing deposits 0.36 % 0.66 % 0.43 % 0.86 % Interest-bearing liabilities 0.52 % 0.83 % 0.55 % 1.04 % Performance Ratios (annualized) Return on average assets 1.14 % 0.66 % 1.15 % 0.79 % Return on average equity 13.51 % 8.28 % 13.46 % 9.77 % Return on average equity, net of merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs (1) 13.51 % 12.32 % 13.46 % 11.47 % Return on average tangible equity 15.03 % 9.39 % 15.01 % 11.10 % Return on average tangible equity, net of merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs (1) 15.03 % 13.98 % 15.01 % 13.03 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 16.34 % 10.08 % 16.35 % 11.39 % Return on average tangible common equity, net of merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs (1) 16.34 % 15.00 % 16.35 % 13.37 % Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis (1) 3.30 % 3.15 % 3.37 % 3.25 % Efficiency Ratio (1) 59.47 % 67.71 % 58.53 % 62.15 % Net Loan Charge-Offs CNB Bank net loan charge-offs $ 539 $ 719 $ 1,621 $ 3,560 Holiday Financial net loan charge-offs 239 229 678 1,091 Total net loan charge-offs $ 778 $ 948 $ 2,299 $ 4,651 Net loan charge-offs / average loans 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.09 % 0.20 %





(unaudited) (unaudited) % change % change September 30, December 31, September 30, versus versus 2021 2020 2020 12/31/20 09/30/20 Ending Balance Sheet Loans $ 3,511,125 $ 3,371,789 $ 3,345,810 4.1 % 4.9 % Loans held for sale 3,415 8,514 3,668 (59.9 )% (6.9 )% Investment securities 742,734 591,557 591,021 25.6 % 25.7 % FHLB and other equity interests 3,126 2,899 9,369 7.8 % (66.6 )% Other earning assets 687,153 488,326 513,851 40.7 % 33.7 % Total earning assets 4,947,553 4,463,085 4,463,719 10.9 % 10.8 % Allowance for credit losses (2) (37,230 ) (34,340 ) (26,887 ) 8.4 % 38.5 % Goodwill 43,749 43,749 44,775 0.0 % (2.3 )% Core deposit intangible 485 567 595 (14.5 )% (18.5 )% Other assets 291,729 256,338 252,273 13.8 % 15.6 % Total assets $ 5,246,286 $ 4,729,399 $ 4,734,475 10.9 % 10.8 % Non interest-bearing deposits $ 774,851 $ 627,114 $ 602,902 23.6 % 28.5 % Interest-bearing deposits 3,818,777 3,554,630 3,419,803 7.4 % 11.7 % Total deposits 4,593,628 4,181,744 4,022,705 9.8 % 14.2 % Borrowings 0 0 169,327 NA (100.0 )% Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 154,212 70,620 70,620 118.4 % 118.4 % Other liabilities 60,757 60,898 55,920 (0.2 )% 8.6 % Common stock 0 0 0 NA NA Preferred stock 57,785 57,785 57,760 NA NA Additional paid in capital 127,124 127,518 127,231 (0.3 )% (0.1 )% Retained earnings 249,978 218,727 218,239 14.3 % 14.5 % Treasury stock (1,535 ) (2,967 ) (2,966 ) (48.3 )% (48.2 )% Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 4,337 15,074 15,639 (71.2 )% (72.3 )% Total shareholders' equity 437,689 416,137 415,903 5.2 % 5.2 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,246,286 $ 4,729,399 $ 4,734,475 10.9 % 10.8 % Ending shares outstanding 16,889,694 16,833,008 16,833,090 Book value per common share $ 22.49 $ 21.29 $ 21.28 5.6 % 5.7 % Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 19.87 $ 18.66 $ 18.58 6.5 % 6.9 % Capital Ratios Tangible common equity / tangible assets (1) 6.45 % 6.70 % 6.67 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets, net of PPP-related loans and excess liquidity at the Federal Reserve(1) 7.57 % 7.76 % 7.90 % Tangible equity / tangible assets (1) 7.56 % 7.94 % 7.90 % Tangible equity / tangible assets, net of PPP-related loans and excess liquidity at the Federal Reserve(1) 8.87 % 9.19 % 9.36 % Tier 1 leverage ratio (4) 8.11 % 8.11 % 8.20 % Common equity tier 1 ratio (4) 9.80 % 9.50 % 9.57 % Tier 1 risk based ratio (4) 12.05 % 11.91 % 12.05 % Total risk based ratio (4) 16.76 % 14.32 % 14.51 % Asset Quality Non-accrual loans(3) $ 20,004 $ 30,359 $ 26,844 Loans 90+ days past due and accruing 724 325 265 Total non-performing loans 20,728 30,684 27,109 Other real estate owned 1,359 862 877 Total non-performing assets $ 22,087 $ 31,546 $ 27,986 Loans modified in a troubled debt restructuring (TDR): Performing TDR loans $ 9,034 $ 10,457 $ 7,329 Non-performing TDR loans (3) 6,268 4,631 3,641 Total TDR loans $ 15,302 $ 15,088 $ 10,970 Non-performing assets / Loans + OREO 0.63 % 0.94 % 0.84 % Non-performing assets / Total assets 0.42 % 0.67 % 0.59 % Allowance for credit losses / Loans (2) 1.06 % 1.02 % 0.80 % Allowance for credit losses / Loans, net of PPP-related loans (1) (2) 1.09 % 1.07 % 0.86 % (1) Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Corporation’s performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. The Corporation’s management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP measures to analyze the Corporation’s financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Corporation’s underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below (dollars in thousands, except per share data). (2) Beginning with the quarter ended December 31, 2020 the Corporation adopted ASU 2016-13. Prior to the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the results were based on incurred loss methodology and these results have not been restated. (3) Nonperforming TDR loans are also included in the balance of non-accrual loans in the previous table. (4) Capital ratios as of September 30, 2021 are estimated.





Non-GAAP Reconciliations (1): (unaudited) (unaudited) September 30, December 31, September 30, 2021 2020 2020 Calculation of tangible book value per share and tangible common equity/tangible assets: Shareholders' equity $ 437,689 $ 416,137 $ 415,903 Less: preferred equity 57,785 57,785 57,760 Less: goodwill 43,749 43,749 44,775 Less: core deposit intangible 485 567 595 Tangible common equity $ 335,670 $ 314,036 $ 312,773 Total assets $ 5,246,286 $ 4,729,399 $ 4,734,475 Less: goodwill 43,749 43,749 44,775 Less: core deposit intangible 485 567 595 Tangible assets $ 5,202,052 $ 4,685,083 $ 4,689,105 Ending shares outstanding 16,889,694 16,833,008 16,833,090 Tangible book value per common share $ 19.87 $ 18.66 $ 18.58 Tangible common equity/Tangible assets 6.45 % 6.70 % 6.67 % Calculation of tangible equity/tangible assets: Shareholders' equity $ 437,689 $ 416,137 $ 415,903 Less: goodwill 43,749 43,749 44,775 Less: core deposit intangible 485 567 595 Tangible equity $ 393,455 $ 371,821 $ 370,533 Tangible assets $ 5,202,052 $ 4,685,083 $ 4,689,105 Tangible equity/Tangible assets 7.56 % 7.94 % 7.90 % Calculation of tangible common equity/tangible assets, net of PPP-related loans and excess liquidity at the Federal Reserve: Tangible common equity $ 335,670 $ 314,036 $ 312,773 Tangible assets $ 5,202,052 $ 4,685,083 $ 4,689,105 Less: PPP-related loans 85,354 155,529 222,972 Less: Excess liquidity at the Federal Reserve 682,475 482,503 508,072 Adjusted tangible assets $ 4,434,223 $ 4,047,051 $ 3,958,061 Adjusted tangible common equity/tangible assets 7.57 % 7.76 % 7.90 % Calculation of tangible equity/tangible assets, net of PPP-related loans and excess liquidity at the Federal Reserve: Tangible equity $ 393,455 $ 371,821 $ 370,533 Adjusted tangible assets $ 4,434,223 $ 4,047,051 $ 3,958,061 Adjusted tangible equity/tangible assets 8.87 % 9.19 % 9.36 %





Non-GAAP Reconciliations (1): (unaudited) (unaudited) September 30, December 31, September 30, 2021 2020 2020 Calculation of allowance / loans, net of PPP-related loans: Total allowance for credit losses (2) $ 37,230 $ 34,340 $ 26,887 Total loans net of unearned income $ 3,511,125 $ 3,371,789 $ 3,345,810 Less: PPP-related loans 85,354 155,529 222,972 Adjusted total loans, net of unearned income, PPP-related loans (non-GAAP) $ 3,425,771 $ 3,216,260 $ 3,122,838 Adjusted allowance / loans, net of PPP-related loans (non-GAAP) (2) 1.09 % 1.07 % 0.86 %





Non-GAAP Reconciliations (1): (unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Calculation of net interest margin (fully tax equivalent basis): Interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) $ 45,745 $ 42,692 $ 133,963 $ 121,551 Interest expense (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) 5,153 7,692 15,550 25,923 Net interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) $ 40,592 $ 35,000 $ 118,413 $ 95,628 Average total earning assets $ 4,889,774 $ 4,441,326 $ 4,712,741 $ 3,951,669 Less: average mark to market adjustment on investments 10,029 21,859 10,879 18,589 Adjusted average total earning assets, net of mark to market (non-GAAP) $ 4,879,745 $ 4,419,467 $ 4,701,862 $ 3,933,080 Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP) (annualized) 3.30 % 3.15 % 3.37 % 3.25 %





Non-GAAP Reconciliations (1): (unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Calculation of efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense $ 29,199 $ 28,368 $ 83,968 $ 72,309 Less: core deposit intangible amortization 26 26 82 178 Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 29,173 $ 28,342 $ 83,886 $ 72,131 Non-interest income $ 8,414 $ 6,778 $ 24,510 $ 20,091 Net interest income $ 40,295 $ 34,664 $ 117,721 $ 94,596 Less: tax exempt investment and loan income, net of TEFRA (non-GAAP) 1,185 1,375 3,710 4,351 Add: tax exempt investment and loan income (non-GAAP) (tax-equivalent) 1,532 1,792 4,796 5,730 Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) 40,642 35,081 118,807 95,975 Adjusted net revenue (non-GAAP) (tax-equivalent) $ 49,056 $ 41,859 $ 143,317 $ 116,066 Efficiency ratio 59.47 % 67.71 % 58.53 % 62.15 %





Non-GAAP Reconciliations (1): (unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Calculation of PPNR: Net interest income $ 40,295 $ 34,664 $ 117,721 $ 94,596 Add: Non-interest income 8,414 6,778 24,510 20,091 Less: Non-interest expense 29,199 28,368 83,968 72,309 PPNR (non-GAAP) $ 19,510 $ 13,074 $ 58,263 $ 42,378





Non-GAAP Reconciliations (1): (unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Calculation of adjusted return on average equity: Net income $ 14,907 $ 7,785 $ 43,078 $ 24,844 Add: merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs (net of tax) 0 3,803 0 4,322 Adjusted net income $ 14,907 $ 11,588 $ 43,078 $ 29,166 Average shareholders' equity $ 437,822 $ 374,091 $ 427,919 $ 339,560 Adjusted return on average equity 13.51 % 12.32 % 13.46 % 11.47 %





Non-GAAP Reconciliations (1): (unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Calculation of return on average tangible equity: Net income $ 14,907 $ 7,785 $ 43,078 $ 24,844 Average tangible shareholders' equity 393,571 329,859 383,641 298,922 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (annualized) 15.03 % 9.39 % 15.01 % 11.10 % Calculation of adjusted return on average common equity: Net income available to common stockholders $ 14,907 $ 7,785 $ 43,078 $ 24,844 Add: merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs (net of tax) 0 3,803 0 4,322 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders $ 14,907 $ 11,588 $ 43,078 $ 29,166 Average common shareholders' equity 393,571 329,859 383,641 298,922 Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP) (annualized) 15.03 % 13.98 % 15.01 % 13.03 %





Non-GAAP Reconciliations (1): (unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Calculation of return on average tangible common equity: Net income available to common stockholders $ 13,831 $ 7,785 $ 39,852 $ 24,844 Average tangible common shareholders' equity 335,786 307,257 325,856 291,333 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (annualized) 16.34 % 10.08 % 16.35 % 11.39 % Calculation of adjusted return on average tangible common equity: Net income available to common stockholders $ 13,831 $ 7,785 $ 39,852 $ 24,844 Add: merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs (net of tax) 0 3,803 0 4,322 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders $ 13,831 $ 11,588 $ 39,852 $ 29,166 Average tangible common shareholders' equity 335,786 307,257 325,856 291,333 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (annualized) 16.34 % 15.00 % 16.35 % 13.37 %





Non-GAAP Reconciliations (1): (unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Calculation of non-interest income excluding net realized gains on available-for-sale securities: Non-interest income $ 8,414 $ 6,778 $ 24,510 $ 20,091 Less: net realized gains on available-for-sale securities 0 0 0 2,190 Adjusted non-interest income $ 8,414 $ 6,778 $ 24,510 $ 17,901



