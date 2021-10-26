DSV, 926 - DSV EXPANDS EXECUTIVE BOARD

Company Announcement No. 926



Due to DSV’s extensive growth in recent years and the growing demand for digitalisation and focus on the ongoing development and optimisation of the business, we hereby announce an expansion of our Executive Board.

Jens H. Lund has been the Group CFO since 2002 and will now take on a new role as Group COO with the responsibility for development and optimisation of the business, digital strategy, IT operations and the continued strengthening of the Group’s infrastructure and global network. Jens has been heavily involved in these areas over the years, and this change in management structure will allow Jens to increase focus on operations and drive and support further development.

Michael Ebbe is appointed new Group CFO. Michael Ebbe has been part of the DSV’s Group Finance management team since he joined the Group in 2007. Michael currently holds the position as Deputy Group CFO and will continue to be responsible for financial reporting, treasury, international shared service centres, compliance and insurance. Over the years, Michael has been involved in developing DSV’s finance department and played an important role in the integration of acquired companies. Michael Ebbe is 51 years old, Danish citizen and has a background as state authorised public accountant.

Thomas Plenborg, Chairman of the Board of Directors: “We are strengthening the Executive Board to secure our continued ability to grow and develop our company at a high pace. At the same time, we ensure continuity in the management team. During the last almost 20 years, Jens Lund has been a fantastic Group CFO and has played an important role in the development of DSV. With his broad knowledge of the company and the logistics industry, Jens is the right person to head up areas as the continued development of our IT platform and optimisation of our business. Michael Ebbe has a long history with DSV and he has a strong cooperation with Jens Bjørn, Jens and the rest of the Executive Committee. In the Board of Directors, we are confident that Michael will continue to deliver high quality reporting and drive further progress in DSV.”

The DSV Executive Board now consists of Group CEO Jens Bjørn Andersen, Group COO Jens H. Lund and Group CFO Michael Ebbe.

