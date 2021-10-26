English Swedish

Press Release

26 October 2021

Immunicum Appoints Lotta Ferm as Chief Financial Officer

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) today announced the appointment of Lotta Ferm as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective as of November 1, 2021. Lotta Ferm has been acting as Immunicum’s interim CFO since February of this year and will continue to lead the Company’s finance and HR activities.

“Since her appointment as interim CFO, Lotta has been responsible for synergizing the finance, administrative and HR organization following the merger with DCprime, to ensure the smooth integration of both companies in an effective way,” said Erik Manting, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Immunicum. “Lotta’s extensive experience in finance and controlling will continue to play an important role for Immunicum and we are excited to have her as a permanent member of the leadership team.”

“With multiple upcoming value drivers for the Company’s lead programs, I look forward to continue advancing Immunicum’s financial and business objectives that will support the establishment of a leading cell-based immunotherapy platform with the potential to change the standard of care for cancer patients,” added Lotta Ferm, Immunicum’s Chief Financial Officer.

Lotta Ferm served as Immunicum’s interim CFO since February 1, 2021. She brings to Immunicum nearly 30 years of finance and controlling experience. Prior to joining Immunicum, Lotta held senior management positions at Doktor24 Healthcare AB and Medivir AB in the healthcare and life science sectors. In addition, she has held CFO, Head of Finance and Head of Controlling positions leading a range of corporate finance accounting functions. She holds degrees in Business Administration and Economics from Kristianstad University and Växjö University in Sweden.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +31 713 322 627

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Kristina Windrup Olander

Spikinc AB

Telephone: +46 72 545 34 74

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

Sophia Hergenhan & Jacob Verghese

Trophic Communications

Telephone: +49 89 2388 7731

E-mail: immu@trophic.eu

ABOUT IMMUNICUM AB (PUBL)

Immunicum is a biopharmaceutical company focused on hard-to-treat established tumors and the prevention of cancer recurrence, two key challenges in oncology. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based therapies for solid and blood-borne tumors. Based in Sweden and the Netherlands, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

