Anoto establishes new agreement with Deutsche Telekom worth approximately 1.4 MUSD

Anoto Group AB (“Anoto” or the “Company”) today announces that it has signed a two-year license agreement with Deutsche Telekom AG (Deutsche Telekom). The Agreement means that the framework within which Anoto and Deutsche Telekom have collaborated to meet the needs of Deutsche Telekom’s customers continues. Deutsche Telekom has successfully deployed and will continue to deploy Anoto’s technology platform (pens, patterns and software) for two more years for its customers. The total transaction value of the agreement is approximately 1,400,000 USD.



“Deutsche Telekom has been a valuable customer, and we are pleased with the continuing partnership and with them,” says Perry Ha, CEO of Anoto.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

