UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Financial calendar) 26 October 2021 at 12:30 EEST

UPM’s financial reports and Annual General Meeting in 2022

In 2022, UPM will publish financial reports in accordance with the following schedule:

Financial Statements Release for the year 2021 will be published on 27 January 2022 approximately at 09:30-10:00 EET

Interim Report for January–March (Q1) will be published on 26 April 2022 approximately at 09:30-10:00 EEST

Half-year financial report for January–June (Q1-Q2) will be published on 21 July 2022 approximately at 09:30-10:00 EEST

Interim Report for January–September (Q1-Q3) will be published on 25 October 2022 approximately at 09:30-10:00 EEST.

Annual Report 2021 including the financial statements and the Report of the Board of Directors will be published in English and Finnish as a pdf file on UPM’s website at www.upm.com and www.upm.fi on week 9, 2022.

UPM plans to hold its Annual General Meeting in Helsinki, Finland, on 29 March 2022 starting at 14.00 hrs EEST.

