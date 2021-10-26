First Merchants Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Per Share

MUNCIE, Ind., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME) has reported third quarter 2021 net income of $52.8 million compared to $36.2 million during the same period in 2020, an increase of 45.7 percent. Earnings per share for the period totaled $.98 per share compared to the third quarter of 2020 result of $.67 per share. Year-to-date net income totaled $157.8 million compared to $103.5 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of 52.5 percent. Year-to-date earnings per share totaled $2.92 compared to $1.91 during the same period in 2020.
Total assets equaled $15.1 billion as of September 30, 2021 and loans totaled $9.0 billion. The Corporation experienced organic loan growth of $503.9 million, or 6.0 percent during the last twelve months, offset by the forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans which accounted for a decline of $703.3 million. As a result, the loan portfolio decreased by $199.5 million, or 2.2 percent, during that period. Organic loan growth, on an annualized basis, was 5.8 percent in the third quarter 2021. Investments increased $1.5 billion, or 51.6 percent, during the last twelve months and now total $4.4 billion. Total deposits equaled $12.3 billion as of quarter-end and increased by $1.4 billion, or 13.2 percent, from the same period in 2020.
The Corporation’s Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans totaled $200.0 million as of quarter-end, or 2.21 percent of total loans. Net recoveries for the quarter totaled $0.2 million and no provision expense was recorded. Provision expense taken during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 of $12.5 million and $54.2 million, respectively, reflected our view of increased credit risk related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Non-accrual loans totaled $51.5 million as of quarter-end.
Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are having a record year powered by strong balance sheet growth and high levels of profitability. We remain optimistic about the remainder of 2021 and our ability to deliver high levels of performance in 2022.”
Net-interest income for the quarter totaled $104.7 million, an increase of $11.8 million from the third quarter of 2020, or 12.7 percent. Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, totaling 3.20 percent, increased by 5 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2020. Yields on earning assets for the third quarter totaled 3.46 percent and cost of supporting liabilities totaled 26 basis points. Fair value accretion contributed less to margin as it accounted for 4 basis points in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 10 basis points in the third quarter of 2020. PPP loans contributed 17 basis points to margin during the third quarter of 2021 but subtracted 7 basis points from margin in the same quarter of 2020.
Non-interest income totaled $28.5 million for the quarter, a $2.3 million increase over the third quarter of 2020. Increases in service charges on deposit accounts, fiduciary and wealth management fees and earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance were somewhat offset by a decline in gains on the sale of mortgage loans. Non-interest expense totaled $71.4 million for the quarter compared to $64.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits.
The loan to deposit ratio now totals 73.3 percent and the loan to asset ratio totals 60.1 percent. As of September 30, 2021, the Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 14.02 percent, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 11.75 percent, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 8.94 percent. These ratios continue to reflect the Corporation’s strong liquidity and capital positions.
Detailed financial results are reported on the attached pages.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Dollars In Thousands)
|September 30,
|2021
|2020
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|169,261
|$
|164,632
|Interest-bearing deposits
|369,447
|273,936
|Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses of $245,000 and $0
|4,445,516
|2,933,286
|Loans held for sale
|5,990
|3,183
|Loans
|9,041,576
|9,243,833
|Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans
|(199,972
|)
|(126,726
|)
|Net loans
|8,841,604
|9,117,107
|Premises and equipment
|104,814
|112,959
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|28,736
|28,736
|Interest receivable
|53,079
|52,992
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|572,323
|574,369
|Cash surrender value of life insurance
|291,825
|291,543
|Other real estate owned
|698
|6,942
|Tax asset, deferred and receivable
|39,504
|21,762
|Other assets
|137,928
|155,903
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|15,060,725
|$
|13,737,350
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|2,554,323
|$
|2,187,607
|Interest-bearing
|9,794,366
|8,718,546
|Total Deposits
|12,348,689
|10,906,153
|Borrowings:
|Federal funds purchased
|—
|80,000
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|183,589
|187,732
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|334,149
|399,522
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowings
|118,558
|118,320
|Total Borrowings
|636,296
|785,574
|Interest payable
|3,736
|5,038
|Other liabilities
|203,914
|206,929
|Total Liabilities
|13,192,635
|11,903,694
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:
|Authorized -- 600 shares
|Issued and outstanding - 125 shares
|125
|125
|Common Stock, $.125 stated value:
|Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares
|Issued and outstanding - 53,510,745 and 53,891,733 shares
|6,689
|6,736
|Additional paid-in capital
|988,659
|1,003,777
|Retained earnings
|832,728
|757,550
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|39,889
|65,468
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|1,868,090
|1,833,656
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|15,060,725
|$
|13,737,350
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|INTEREST INCOME
|Loans receivable:
|Taxable
|$
|85,319
|$
|84,162
|$
|257,426
|$
|268,126
|Tax-exempt
|5,591
|5,395
|16,475
|16,069
|Investment securities:
|Taxable
|7,788
|5,399
|21,923
|19,177
|Tax-exempt
|14,464
|10,931
|39,920
|30,285
|Deposits with financial institutions
|218
|90
|461
|799
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|168
|248
|434
|828
|Total Interest Income
|113,548
|106,225
|336,639
|335,284
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|5,707
|9,776
|17,730
|44,231
|Federal funds purchased
|—
|5
|4
|118
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|77
|83
|239
|527
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,389
|1,749
|4,283
|5,317
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowings
|1,660
|1,691
|4,976
|5,275
|Total Interest Expense
|8,833
|13,304
|27,232
|55,468
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|104,715
|92,921
|309,407
|279,816
|Provision for credit losses - loans
|—
|12,544
|—
|54,191
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|104,715
|80,377
|309,407
|225,625
|OTHER INCOME
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|6,249
|5,209
|17,109
|15,491
|Fiduciary and wealth management fees
|7,352
|5,910
|21,284
|17,496
|Card payment fees
|4,156
|3,996
|12,682
|16,000
|Net gains and fees on sales of loans
|3,955
|5,841
|16,266
|12,878
|Derivative hedge fees
|1,028
|1,715
|2,288
|4,696
|Other customer fees
|393
|372
|1,129
|1,103
|Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance
|2,468
|1,171
|5,009
|3,857
|Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities
|1,756
|1,817
|5,316
|9,497
|Other income
|1,144
|132
|2,393
|1,425
|Total Other Income
|28,501
|26,163
|83,476
|82,443
|OTHER EXPENSES
|Salaries and employee benefits
|43,314
|39,187
|124,563
|114,128
|Net occupancy
|5,576
|5,855
|17,682
|17,103
|Equipment
|4,529
|4,956
|14,407
|13,789
|Marketing
|1,676
|1,311
|3,922
|4,846
|Outside data processing fees
|4,794
|3,776
|13,736
|10,593
|Printing and office supplies
|265
|331
|861
|997
|Intangible asset amortization
|1,463
|1,486
|4,284
|4,511
|FDIC assessments
|1,552
|1,249
|4,381
|4,244
|Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses
|(91
|)
|717
|821
|1,906
|Professional and other outside services
|2,767
|2,254
|8,286
|6,065
|Other expenses
|5,539
|3,587
|13,834
|12,687
|Total Other Expenses
|71,384
|64,709
|206,777
|190,869
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
|61,832
|41,831
|186,106
|117,199
|Income tax expense
|9,062
|5,621
|28,308
|13,734
|NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|$
|52,770
|$
|36,210
|$
|157,798
|$
|103,465
|Per Share Data:
|Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|$
|0.98
|$
|0.67
|$
|2.93
|$
|1.91
|Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|$
|0.98
|$
|0.67
|$
|2.92
|$
|1.91
|Cash Dividends Paid
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.78
|Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands)
|53,960
|53,971
|54,093
|54,278
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|NET CHARGE-OFFS
|$
|(197
|)
|$
|6,937
|$
|4,731
|$
|7,749
|AVERAGE BALANCES:
|Total Assets
|$
|15,006,087
|$
|13,660,818
|$
|14,672,596
|$
|13,297,789
|Total Loans
|9,089,648
|9,252,839
|9,202,327
|8,987,645
|Total Earning Assets
|13,741,196
|12,341,257
|13,419,310
|11,941,839
|Total Deposits
|12,350,336
|10,944,721
|12,017,335
|10,541,777
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|1,889,037
|1,831,300
|1,858,680
|1,814,471
|FINANCIAL RATIOS:
|Return on Average Assets
|1.41
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.43
|%
|1.04
|%
|Return on Average Stockholders' Equity
|11.17
|7.91
|11.32
|7.60
|Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity
|11.17
|7.91
|11.32
|7.60
|Average Earning Assets to Average Assets
|91.57
|90.34
|91.46
|89.80
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans
|2.21
|1.37
|2.21
|1.37
|Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)
|(0.01
|)
|0.30
|0.07
|0.11
|Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets
|12.59
|13.41
|12.67
|13.64
|Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets
|3.46
|3.58
|3.49
|3.88
|Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets
|0.26
|0.43
|0.27
|0.62
|Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets
|3.20
|3.15
|3.22
|3.26
|Efficiency Ratio
|51.18
|51.40
|50.10
|50.52
|Tangible Common Book Value Per Share
|$
|24.31
|$
|23.48
|$
|24.31
|$
|23.48
|NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
|(Dollars In Thousands)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|Non-Accrual Loans
|$
|51,502
|$
|57,556
|$
|57,923
|$
|61,471
|$
|56,739
|Renegotiated Loans
|439
|629
|655
|3,240
|2,677
|Non-Performing Loans (NPL)
|51,941
|58,185
|58,578
|64,711
|59,416
|Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions
|698
|601
|604
|940
|6,984
|Non-Performing Assets (NPA)
|52,639
|58,786
|59,182
|65,651
|66,400
|90+ Days Delinquent
|157
|183
|1,093
|746
|1,330
|NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent
|$
|52,796
|$
|58,969
|$
|60,275
|$
|66,397
|$
|67,730
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans
|$
|199,972
|$
|199,775
|$
|201,082
|$
|130,648
|$
|126,726
|Quarterly Net Charge-offs
|(197
|)
|1,307
|3,621
|560
|6,937
|NPAs / Actual Assets %
|0.35
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.48
|%
|NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets %
|0.35
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.49
|%
|NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO %
|0.58
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.72
|%
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans / Actual Loans (%)
|2.21
|%
|2.19
|%
|2.16
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.37
|%
|Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)
|(0.01
|)%
|0.06
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.30
|%
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Dollars In Thousands)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|169,261
|$
|167,596
|$
|187,901
|$
|192,896
|$
|164,632
|Interest-bearing deposits
|369,447
|438,863
|392,806
|392,305
|273,936
|Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses
|4,445,516
|4,148,314
|3,700,857
|3,146,787
|2,933,286
|Loans held for sale
|5,990
|18,582
|4,430
|3,966
|3,183
|Loans
|9,041,576
|9,121,250
|9,318,228
|9,243,174
|9,243,833
|Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans
|(199,972
|)
|(199,775
|)
|(201,082
|)
|(130,648
|)
|(126,726
|)
|Net loans
|8,841,604
|8,921,475
|9,117,146
|9,112,526
|9,117,107
|Premises and equipment
|104,814
|103,822
|109,432
|111,062
|112,959
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|28,736
|28,736
|28,736
|28,736
|28,736
|Interest receivable
|53,079
|54,173
|54,662
|53,948
|52,992
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|572,323
|573,786
|571,536
|572,893
|574,369
|Cash surrender value of life insurance
|291,825
|294,462
|293,766
|292,745
|291,543
|Other real estate owned
|698
|601
|604
|940
|6,942
|Tax asset, deferred and receivable
|39,504
|36,924
|40,163
|12,340
|21,762
|Other assets
|137,928
|135,763
|127,027
|146,066
|155,903
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|15,060,725
|$
|14,923,097
|$
|14,629,066
|$
|14,067,210
|$
|13,737,350
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|2,554,323
|$
|2,479,853
|$
|2,494,891
|$
|2,298,138
|$
|2,187,607
|Interest-bearing
|9,794,366
|9,723,547
|9,456,889
|9,063,472
|8,718,546
|Total Deposits
|12,348,689
|12,203,400
|11,951,780
|11,361,610
|10,906,153
|Borrowings:
|Federal funds purchased
|—
|—
|—
|—
|80,000
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|183,589
|146,904
|185,721
|177,102
|187,732
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|334,149
|334,243
|359,337
|389,430
|399,522
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowings
|118,558
|118,498
|118,439
|118,380
|118,320
|Total Borrowings
|636,296
|599,645
|663,497
|684,912
|785,574
|Interest payable
|3,736
|2,929
|4,020
|3,287
|5,038
|Other liabilities
|203,914
|245,323
|203,913
|141,756
|206,929
|Total Liabilities
|13,192,635
|13,051,297
|12,823,210
|12,191,565
|11,903,694
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:
|Authorized -- 600 shares
|Issued and outstanding
|125
|125
|125
|125
|125
|Common Stock, $.125 stated value:
|Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares
|Issued and outstanding
|6,689
|6,747
|6,744
|6,740
|6,736
|Additional paid-in capital
|988,659
|1,009,182
|1,007,300
|1,005,366
|1,003,777
|Retained earnings
|832,728
|795,666
|755,877
|788,578
|757,550
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|39,889
|60,080
|35,810
|74,836
|65,468
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|1,868,090
|1,871,800
|1,805,856
|1,875,645
|1,833,656
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|15,060,725
|$
|14,923,097
|$
|14,629,066
|$
|14,067,210
|$
|13,737,350
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
|September 30
|June 30
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|INTEREST INCOME
|Loans receivable:
|Taxable
|$
|85,319
|$
|87,002
|$
|85,105
|$
|90,138
|$
|84,162
|Tax-exempt
|5,591
|5,545
|5,339
|5,414
|5,395
|Investment securities:
|Taxable
|7,788
|7,440
|6,695
|5,263
|5,399
|Tax-exempt
|14,464
|13,071
|12,385
|12,056
|10,931
|Deposits with financial institutions
|218
|129
|114
|139
|90
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|168
|88
|178
|214
|248
|Total Interest Income
|113,548
|113,275
|109,816
|113,224
|106,225
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|5,707
|5,823
|6,200
|7,509
|9,776
|Federal funds purchased
|—
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|77
|75
|87
|77
|83
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,389
|1,452
|1,442
|1,656
|1,749
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowings
|1,660
|1,659
|1,657
|1,669
|1,691
|Total Interest Expense
|8,833
|9,011
|9,388
|10,913
|13,304
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|104,715
|104,264
|100,428
|102,311
|92,921
|Provision for credit losses - loans
|—
|—
|—
|4,482
|12,544
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|104,715
|104,264
|100,428
|97,829
|80,377
|OTHER INCOME
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|6,249
|5,596
|5,264
|5,508
|5,209
|Fiduciary and wealth management fees
|7,352
|7,510
|6,422
|6,251
|5,910
|Card payment fees
|4,156
|4,159
|4,367
|3,502
|3,996
|Net gains and fees on sales of loans
|3,955
|8,325
|3,986
|5,393
|5,841
|Derivative hedge fees
|1,028
|943
|317
|2,281
|1,715
|Other customer fees
|393
|368
|368
|394
|372
|Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance
|2,468
|1,205
|1,336
|1,283
|1,171
|Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities
|1,756
|1,761
|1,799
|2,398
|1,817
|Other income
|1,144
|1,017
|232
|473
|132
|Total Other Income
|28,501
|30,884
|24,091
|27,483
|26,163
|OTHER EXPENSES
|Salaries and employee benefits
|43,314
|42,438
|38,811
|41,809
|39,187
|Net occupancy
|5,576
|5,615
|6,491
|9,653
|5,855
|Equipment
|4,529
|4,848
|5,030
|5,555
|4,956
|Marketing
|1,676
|1,122
|1,124
|1,763
|1,311
|Outside data processing fees
|4,794
|4,698
|4,244
|3,839
|3,776
|Printing and office supplies
|265
|313
|283
|307
|331
|Intangible asset amortization
|1,463
|1,464
|1,357
|1,476
|1,486
|FDIC assessments
|1,552
|1,461
|1,368
|1,560
|1,249
|Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses
|(91
|)
|178
|734
|(1,576
|)
|717
|Professional and other outside services
|2,767
|2,976
|2,543
|2,836
|2,254
|Other expenses
|5,539
|4,182
|4,113
|5,314
|3,587
|Total Other Expenses
|71,384
|69,295
|66,098
|72,536
|64,709
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
|61,832
|65,853
|58,421
|52,776
|41,831
|Income tax expense
|9,062
|10,294
|8,952
|7,641
|5,621
|NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|$
|52,770
|$
|55,559
|$
|49,469
|$
|45,135
|$
|36,210
|Per Share Data:
|Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|$
|0.98
|$
|1.03
|$
|0.92
|$
|0.83
|$
|0.67
|Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|$
|0.98
|$
|1.03
|$
|0.91
|$
|0.83
|$
|0.67
|Cash Dividends Paid
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.26
|Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands)
|53,960
|54,184
|54,134
|54,050
|53,971
|FINANCIAL RATIOS:
|Return on Average Assets
|1.41
|%
|1.51
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.06
|%
|Return on Average Stockholders' Equity
|11.17
|12.04
|10.75
|9.72
|7.91
|Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity
|11.17
|12.04
|10.75
|9.72
|7.91
|Average Earning Assets to Average Assets
|91.57
|91.87
|91.43
|90.66
|90.34
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans
|2.21
|2.19
|2.16
|1.41
|1.37
|Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)
|(0.01
|)
|0.06
|0.16
|0.02
|0.30
|Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets
|12.59
|12.51
|12.92
|13.29
|13.41
|Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets
|3.46
|3.49
|3.52
|3.72
|3.58
|Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets
|0.26
|0.27
|0.29
|0.34
|0.43
|Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets
|3.20
|3.22
|3.23
|3.38
|3.15
|Efficiency Ratio
|51.18
|48.91
|50.23
|55.01
|51.40
|Tangible Common Book Value Per Share
|$
|24.31
|$
|24.15
|$
|22.98
|$
|24.27
|$
|23.48
|LOANS
|(Dollars In Thousands)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|Commercial and industrial loans
|$
|2,573,615
|$
|2,671,076
|$
|2,876,212
|$
|2,776,699
|$
|2,875,331
|Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers
|240,686
|235,020
|245,631
|281,884
|301,192
|Real estate loans:
|Construction
|521,889
|491,200
|541,224
|484,723
|622,084
|Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied
|2,150,387
|2,263,497
|2,178,832
|2,220,949
|2,098,589
|Commercial real estate, owner occupied
|952,441
|953,501
|950,038
|958,501
|931,815
|Residential
|1,154,373
|1,127,442
|1,239,925
|1,234,741
|1,146,406
|Home equity
|531,307
|489,997
|482,229
|508,259
|527,458
|Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures
|135,093
|130,819
|126,387
|129,479
|125,411
|Public finance and other commercial loans
|781,785
|758,698
|677,750
|647,939
|615,547
|Loans
|9,041,576
|9,121,250
|9,318,228
|9,243,174
|9,243,833
|Allowance for credit losses - loans
|(199,972
|)
|(199,775
|)
|(201,082
|)
|(130,648
|)
|(126,726
|)
|NET LOANS
|$
|8,841,604
|$
|8,921,475
|$
|9,117,146
|$
|9,112,526
|$
|9,117,107
|DEPOSITS
|(Dollars In Thousands)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|Demand deposits
|$
|7,317,399
|$
|7,261,603
|$
|7,245,850
|$
|6,821,152
|$
|6,279,554
|Savings deposits
|4,301,483
|4,157,552
|3,857,624
|3,661,713
|3,518,286
|Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more
|283,396
|304,394
|332,745
|346,194
|467,610
|Other certificates and time deposits
|404,010
|423,922
|449,655
|459,168
|542,919
|Brokered deposits
|42,401
|55,929
|65,906
|73,383
|97,784
|TOTAL DEPOSITS
|$
|12,348,689
|$
|12,203,400
|$
|11,951,780
|$
|11,361,610
|$
|10,906,153
|CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|For the Three Months Ended
|September 30, 2021
|September 30, 2020
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income /
Expense
|Average
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income /
Expense
|Average
Rate
|Assets:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|539,377
|$
|218
|0.16
|%
|$
|301,529
|$
|90
|0.12
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|28,736
|168
|2.34
|28,736
|248
|3.45
|Investment Securities: (1)
|Taxable
|1,843,026
|7,788
|1.69
|1,258,690
|5,399
|1.72
|Tax-Exempt (2)
|2,240,409
|18,309
|3.27
|1,499,463
|13,837
|3.69
|Total Investment Securities
|4,083,435
|26,097
|2.56
|2,758,153
|19,236
|2.79
|Loans held for sale
|17,426
|158
|3.63
|24,705
|257
|4.16
|Loans: (3)
|Commercial
|6,745,303
|70,442
|4.18
|6,965,837
|66,826
|3.84
|Real Estate Mortgage
|886,469
|8,142
|3.67
|887,661
|9,996
|4.50
|Installment
|690,093
|6,576
|3.81
|693,363
|7,083
|4.09
|Tax-Exempt (2)
|750,357
|7,078
|3.77
|681,273
|6,829
|4.01
|Total Loans
|9,089,648
|92,396
|4.07
|9,252,839
|90,991
|3.93
|Total Earning Assets
|13,741,196
|118,879
|3.46
|%
|12,341,257
|110,565
|3.58
|%
|Total Non-Earning Assets
|1,264,891
|1,319,561
|Total Assets
|$
|15,006,087
|$
|13,660,818
|Liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|4,799,624
|$
|3,606
|0.30
|%
|$
|4,098,017
|$
|3,890
|0.38
|%
|Money market deposits
|2,459,205
|764
|0.12
|1,813,392
|1,167
|0.26
|Savings deposits
|1,788,281
|486
|0.11
|1,574,700
|583
|0.15
|Certificates and other time deposits
|758,565
|851
|0.45
|1,267,152
|4,136
|1.31
|Total Interest-bearing Deposits
|9,805,675
|5,707
|0.23
|8,753,261
|9,776
|0.45
|Borrowings
|619,768
|3,126
|2.02
|733,757
|3,528
|1.92
|Total Interest-bearing Liabilities
|10,425,443
|8,833
|0.34
|9,487,018
|13,304
|0.56
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|2,544,661
|2,191,460
|Other liabilities
|146,946
|151,040
|Total Liabilities
|13,117,050
|11,829,518
|Stockholders' Equity
|1,889,037
|1,831,300
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|15,006,087
|8,833
|$
|13,660,818
|13,304
|Net Interest Income (FTE)
|$
|110,046
|$
|97,261
|Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4)
|3.12
|%
|3.02
|%
|Net Interest Margin (FTE):
|Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets
|3.46
|%
|3.58
|%
|Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets
|0.26
|%
|0.43
|%
|Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5)
|3.20
|%
|3.15
|%
|(1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
|(2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2021 and 2020. These totals equal $5,331 and $4,340 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
|(3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.
|(4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
|(5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.
|CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2021
|September 30, 2020
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income /
Expense
|Average
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income /
Expense
|Average
Rate
|Assets:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|509,153
|$
|461
|0.12
|%
|$
|280,038
|$
|799
|0.38
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|28,736
|434
|2.01
|28,736
|828
|3.84
|Investment Securities: (1)
|Taxable
|1,689,697
|21,923
|1.73
|1,302,943
|19,177
|1.96
|Tax-Exempt (2)
|1,989,397
|50,532
|3.39
|1,342,477
|38,335
|3.81
|Total Investment Securities
|3,679,094
|72,455
|2.63
|2,645,420
|57,512
|2.90
|Loans held for sale
|19,360
|551
|3.79
|17,175
|581
|4.51
|Loans: (3)
|Commercial
|6,857,968
|210,502
|4.09
|6,698,042
|213,241
|4.24
|Real Estate Mortgage
|924,652
|26,917
|3.88
|882,911
|30,520
|4.61
|Installment
|674,696
|19,456
|3.84
|725,596
|23,784
|4.37
|Tax-Exempt (2)
|725,651
|20,854
|3.83
|663,921
|20,341
|4.09
|Total Loans
|9,202,327
|278,280
|4.03
|8,987,645
|288,467
|4.28
|Total Earning Assets
|13,419,310
|351,630
|3.49
|%
|11,941,839
|347,606
|3.88
|%
|Total Non-Earning Assets
|1,253,286
|1,355,950
|Total Assets
|$
|14,672,596
|$
|13,297,789
|Liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|4,721,267
|$
|10,875
|0.31
|%
|$
|3,880,489
|$
|16,351
|0.56
|%
|Money market deposits
|2,295,589
|2,395
|0.14
|1,674,622
|6,647
|0.53
|Savings deposits
|1,730,149
|1,424
|0.11
|1,507,269
|3,007
|0.27
|Certificates and other time deposits
|809,721
|3,036
|0.50
|1,476,499
|18,226
|1.65
|Total Interest-bearing Deposits
|9,556,726
|17,730
|0.25
|8,538,879
|44,231
|0.69
|Borrowings
|646,326
|9,502
|1.96
|796,836
|11,237
|1.88
|Total Interest-bearing Liabilities
|10,203,052
|27,232
|0.36
|9,335,715
|55,468
|0.79
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|2,460,609
|2,002,898
|Other liabilities
|150,255
|144,705
|Total Liabilities
|12,813,916
|11,483,318
|Stockholders' Equity
|1,858,680
|1,814,471
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|14,672,596
|27,232
|$
|13,297,789
|55,468
|Net Interest Income (FTE)
|$
|324,398
|$
|292,138
|Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4)
|3.13
|%
|3.09
|%
|Net Interest Margin (FTE):
|Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets
|3.49
|%
|3.88
|%
|Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets
|0.27
|%
|0.62
|%
|Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5)
|3.22
|%
|3.26
|%
|(1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
|(2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2021 and 2020. These totals equal $14,991 and $12,322 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
|(3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.
|(4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
|(5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.
