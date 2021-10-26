First Merchants Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Per Share

MUNCIE, Ind., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME) has reported third quarter 2021 net income of $52.8 million compared to $36.2 million during the same period in 2020, an increase of 45.7 percent. Earnings per share for the period totaled $.98 per share compared to the third quarter of 2020 result of $.67 per share. Year-to-date net income totaled $157.8 million compared to $103.5 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of 52.5 percent. Year-to-date earnings per share totaled $2.92 compared to $1.91 during the same period in 2020.



Total assets equaled $15.1 billion as of September 30, 2021 and loans totaled $9.0 billion. The Corporation experienced organic loan growth of $503.9 million, or 6.0 percent during the last twelve months, offset by the forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans which accounted for a decline of $703.3 million. As a result, the loan portfolio decreased by $199.5 million, or 2.2 percent, during that period. Organic loan growth, on an annualized basis, was 5.8 percent in the third quarter 2021. Investments increased $1.5 billion, or 51.6 percent, during the last twelve months and now total $4.4 billion. Total deposits equaled $12.3 billion as of quarter-end and increased by $1.4 billion, or 13.2 percent, from the same period in 2020.

The Corporation’s Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans totaled $200.0 million as of quarter-end, or 2.21 percent of total loans. Net recoveries for the quarter totaled $0.2 million and no provision expense was recorded. Provision expense taken during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 of $12.5 million and $54.2 million, respectively, reflected our view of increased credit risk related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Non-accrual loans totaled $51.5 million as of quarter-end.

Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are having a record year powered by strong balance sheet growth and high levels of profitability. We remain optimistic about the remainder of 2021 and our ability to deliver high levels of performance in 2022.”

Net-interest income for the quarter totaled $104.7 million, an increase of $11.8 million from the third quarter of 2020, or 12.7 percent. Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, totaling 3.20 percent, increased by 5 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2020. Yields on earning assets for the third quarter totaled 3.46 percent and cost of supporting liabilities totaled 26 basis points. Fair value accretion contributed less to margin as it accounted for 4 basis points in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 10 basis points in the third quarter of 2020. PPP loans contributed 17 basis points to margin during the third quarter of 2021 but subtracted 7 basis points from margin in the same quarter of 2020.

Non-interest income totaled $28.5 million for the quarter, a $2.3 million increase over the third quarter of 2020. Increases in service charges on deposit accounts, fiduciary and wealth management fees and earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance were somewhat offset by a decline in gains on the sale of mortgage loans. Non-interest expense totaled $71.4 million for the quarter compared to $64.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits.

The loan to deposit ratio now totals 73.3 percent and the loan to asset ratio totals 60.1 percent. As of September 30, 2021, the Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 14.02 percent, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 11.75 percent, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 8.94 percent. These ratios continue to reflect the Corporation’s strong liquidity and capital positions.

First Merchants Corporation will conduct a third quarter earnings conference call and web cast at 2:30 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

About First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page ( http://www.firstmerchants.com ).

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. These statements include statements of First Merchants’ goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants’ business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants’ loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants’ risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants’ affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with the First Merchants’ business; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this press release. In addition, First Merchants’ past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its anticipated future results.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) September 30, 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 169,261 $ 164,632 Interest-bearing deposits 369,447 273,936 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses of $245,000 and $0 4,445,516 2,933,286 Loans held for sale 5,990 3,183 Loans 9,041,576 9,243,833 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (199,972 ) (126,726 ) Net loans 8,841,604 9,117,107 Premises and equipment 104,814 112,959 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736 28,736 Interest receivable 53,079 52,992 Goodwill and other intangibles 572,323 574,369 Cash surrender value of life insurance 291,825 291,543 Other real estate owned 698 6,942 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 39,504 21,762 Other assets 137,928 155,903 TOTAL ASSETS $ 15,060,725 $ 13,737,350 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,554,323 $ 2,187,607 Interest-bearing 9,794,366 8,718,546 Total Deposits 12,348,689 10,906,153 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased — 80,000 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 183,589 187,732 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 334,149 399,522 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 118,558 118,320 Total Borrowings 636,296 785,574 Interest payable 3,736 5,038 Other liabilities 203,914 206,929 Total Liabilities 13,192,635 11,903,694 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 shares Issued and outstanding - 125 shares 125 125 Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 53,510,745 and 53,891,733 shares 6,689 6,736 Additional paid-in capital 988,659 1,003,777 Retained earnings 832,728 757,550 Accumulated other comprehensive income 39,889 65,468 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,868,090 1,833,656 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 15,060,725 $ 13,737,350





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable: Taxable $ 85,319 $ 84,162 $ 257,426 $ 268,126 Tax-exempt 5,591 5,395 16,475 16,069 Investment securities: Taxable 7,788 5,399 21,923 19,177 Tax-exempt 14,464 10,931 39,920 30,285 Deposits with financial institutions 218 90 461 799 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 168 248 434 828 Total Interest Income 113,548 106,225 336,639 335,284 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 5,707 9,776 17,730 44,231 Federal funds purchased — 5 4 118 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 77 83 239 527 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,389 1,749 4,283 5,317 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 1,660 1,691 4,976 5,275 Total Interest Expense 8,833 13,304 27,232 55,468 NET INTEREST INCOME 104,715 92,921 309,407 279,816 Provision for credit losses - loans — 12,544 — 54,191 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 104,715 80,377 309,407 225,625 OTHER INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 6,249 5,209 17,109 15,491 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 7,352 5,910 21,284 17,496 Card payment fees 4,156 3,996 12,682 16,000 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 3,955 5,841 16,266 12,878 Derivative hedge fees 1,028 1,715 2,288 4,696 Other customer fees 393 372 1,129 1,103 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 2,468 1,171 5,009 3,857 Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 1,756 1,817 5,316 9,497 Other income 1,144 132 2,393 1,425 Total Other Income 28,501 26,163 83,476 82,443 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 43,314 39,187 124,563 114,128 Net occupancy 5,576 5,855 17,682 17,103 Equipment 4,529 4,956 14,407 13,789 Marketing 1,676 1,311 3,922 4,846 Outside data processing fees 4,794 3,776 13,736 10,593 Printing and office supplies 265 331 861 997 Intangible asset amortization 1,463 1,486 4,284 4,511 FDIC assessments 1,552 1,249 4,381 4,244 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses (91 ) 717 821 1,906 Professional and other outside services 2,767 2,254 8,286 6,065 Other expenses 5,539 3,587 13,834 12,687 Total Other Expenses 71,384 64,709 206,777 190,869 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 61,832 41,831 186,106 117,199 Income tax expense 9,062 5,621 28,308 13,734 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 52,770 $ 36,210 $ 157,798 $ 103,465 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.98 $ 0.67 $ 2.93 $ 1.91 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.98 $ 0.67 $ 2.92 $ 1.91 Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.29 $ 0.26 $ 0.84 $ 0.78 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 53,960 53,971 54,093 54,278





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 NET CHARGE-OFFS $ (197 ) $ 6,937 $ 4,731 $ 7,749 AVERAGE BALANCES: Total Assets $ 15,006,087 $ 13,660,818 $ 14,672,596 $ 13,297,789 Total Loans 9,089,648 9,252,839 9,202,327 8,987,645 Total Earning Assets 13,741,196 12,341,257 13,419,310 11,941,839 Total Deposits 12,350,336 10,944,721 12,017,335 10,541,777 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,889,037 1,831,300 1,858,680 1,814,471 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.41 % 1.06 % 1.43 % 1.04 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 11.17 7.91 11.32 7.60 Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 11.17 7.91 11.32 7.60 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 91.57 90.34 91.46 89.80 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 2.21 1.37 2.21 1.37 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) (0.01 ) 0.30 0.07 0.11 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 12.59 13.41 12.67 13.64 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 3.46 3.58 3.49 3.88 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 0.26 0.43 0.27 0.62 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.20 3.15 3.22 3.26 Efficiency Ratio 51.18 51.40 50.10 50.52 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 24.31 $ 23.48 $ 24.31 $ 23.48





NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (Dollars In Thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Non-Accrual Loans $ 51,502 $ 57,556 $ 57,923 $ 61,471 $ 56,739 Renegotiated Loans 439 629 655 3,240 2,677 Non-Performing Loans (NPL) 51,941 58,185 58,578 64,711 59,416 Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions 698 601 604 940 6,984 Non-Performing Assets (NPA) 52,639 58,786 59,182 65,651 66,400 90+ Days Delinquent 157 183 1,093 746 1,330 NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent $ 52,796 $ 58,969 $ 60,275 $ 66,397 $ 67,730 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans $ 199,972 $ 199,775 $ 201,082 $ 130,648 $ 126,726 Quarterly Net Charge-offs (197 ) 1,307 3,621 560 6,937 NPAs / Actual Assets % 0.35 % 0.39 % 0.40 % 0.47 % 0.48 % NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets % 0.35 % 0.40 % 0.41 % 0.47 % 0.49 % NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO % 0.58 % 0.64 % 0.63 % 0.71 % 0.72 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans / Actual Loans (%) 2.21 % 2.19 % 2.16 % 1.41 % 1.37 % Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) (0.01 )% 0.06 % 0.16 % 0.02 % 0.30 %





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 169,261 $ 167,596 $ 187,901 $ 192,896 $ 164,632 Interest-bearing deposits 369,447 438,863 392,806 392,305 273,936 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 4,445,516 4,148,314 3,700,857 3,146,787 2,933,286 Loans held for sale 5,990 18,582 4,430 3,966 3,183 Loans 9,041,576 9,121,250 9,318,228 9,243,174 9,243,833 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (199,972 ) (199,775 ) (201,082 ) (130,648 ) (126,726 ) Net loans 8,841,604 8,921,475 9,117,146 9,112,526 9,117,107 Premises and equipment 104,814 103,822 109,432 111,062 112,959 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736 28,736 28,736 28,736 28,736 Interest receivable 53,079 54,173 54,662 53,948 52,992 Goodwill and other intangibles 572,323 573,786 571,536 572,893 574,369 Cash surrender value of life insurance 291,825 294,462 293,766 292,745 291,543 Other real estate owned 698 601 604 940 6,942 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 39,504 36,924 40,163 12,340 21,762 Other assets 137,928 135,763 127,027 146,066 155,903 TOTAL ASSETS $ 15,060,725 $ 14,923,097 $ 14,629,066 $ 14,067,210 $ 13,737,350 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,554,323 $ 2,479,853 $ 2,494,891 $ 2,298,138 $ 2,187,607 Interest-bearing 9,794,366 9,723,547 9,456,889 9,063,472 8,718,546 Total Deposits 12,348,689 12,203,400 11,951,780 11,361,610 10,906,153 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased — — — — 80,000 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 183,589 146,904 185,721 177,102 187,732 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 334,149 334,243 359,337 389,430 399,522 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 118,558 118,498 118,439 118,380 118,320 Total Borrowings 636,296 599,645 663,497 684,912 785,574 Interest payable 3,736 2,929 4,020 3,287 5,038 Other liabilities 203,914 245,323 203,913 141,756 206,929 Total Liabilities 13,192,635 13,051,297 12,823,210 12,191,565 11,903,694 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 shares Issued and outstanding 125 125 125 125 125 Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding 6,689 6,747 6,744 6,740 6,736 Additional paid-in capital 988,659 1,009,182 1,007,300 1,005,366 1,003,777 Retained earnings 832,728 795,666 755,877 788,578 757,550 Accumulated other comprehensive income 39,889 60,080 35,810 74,836 65,468 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,868,090 1,871,800 1,805,856 1,875,645 1,833,656 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 15,060,725 $ 14,923,097 $ 14,629,066 $ 14,067,210 $ 13,737,350





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) September 30 June 30 March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable: Taxable $ 85,319 $ 87,002 $ 85,105 $ 90,138 $ 84,162 Tax-exempt 5,591 5,545 5,339 5,414 5,395 Investment securities: Taxable 7,788 7,440 6,695 5,263 5,399 Tax-exempt 14,464 13,071 12,385 12,056 10,931 Deposits with financial institutions 218 129 114 139 90 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 168 88 178 214 248 Total Interest Income 113,548 113,275 109,816 113,224 106,225 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 5,707 5,823 6,200 7,509 9,776 Federal funds purchased — 2 2 2 5 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 77 75 87 77 83 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,389 1,452 1,442 1,656 1,749 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 1,660 1,659 1,657 1,669 1,691 Total Interest Expense 8,833 9,011 9,388 10,913 13,304 NET INTEREST INCOME 104,715 104,264 100,428 102,311 92,921 Provision for credit losses - loans — — — 4,482 12,544 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 104,715 104,264 100,428 97,829 80,377 OTHER INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 6,249 5,596 5,264 5,508 5,209 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 7,352 7,510 6,422 6,251 5,910 Card payment fees 4,156 4,159 4,367 3,502 3,996 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 3,955 8,325 3,986 5,393 5,841 Derivative hedge fees 1,028 943 317 2,281 1,715 Other customer fees 393 368 368 394 372 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 2,468 1,205 1,336 1,283 1,171 Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 1,756 1,761 1,799 2,398 1,817 Other income 1,144 1,017 232 473 132 Total Other Income 28,501 30,884 24,091 27,483 26,163 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 43,314 42,438 38,811 41,809 39,187 Net occupancy 5,576 5,615 6,491 9,653 5,855 Equipment 4,529 4,848 5,030 5,555 4,956 Marketing 1,676 1,122 1,124 1,763 1,311 Outside data processing fees 4,794 4,698 4,244 3,839 3,776 Printing and office supplies 265 313 283 307 331 Intangible asset amortization 1,463 1,464 1,357 1,476 1,486 FDIC assessments 1,552 1,461 1,368 1,560 1,249 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses (91 ) 178 734 (1,576 ) 717 Professional and other outside services 2,767 2,976 2,543 2,836 2,254 Other expenses 5,539 4,182 4,113 5,314 3,587 Total Other Expenses 71,384 69,295 66,098 72,536 64,709 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 61,832 65,853 58,421 52,776 41,831 Income tax expense 9,062 10,294 8,952 7,641 5,621 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 52,770 $ 55,559 $ 49,469 $ 45,135 $ 36,210 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.98 $ 1.03 $ 0.92 $ 0.83 $ 0.67 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.98 $ 1.03 $ 0.91 $ 0.83 $ 0.67 Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 53,960 54,184 54,134 54,050 53,971 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.41 % 1.51 % 1.39 % 1.29 % 1.06 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 11.17 12.04 10.75 9.72 7.91 Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 11.17 12.04 10.75 9.72 7.91 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 91.57 91.87 91.43 90.66 90.34 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 2.21 2.19 2.16 1.41 1.37 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) (0.01 ) 0.06 0.16 0.02 0.30 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 12.59 12.51 12.92 13.29 13.41 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 3.46 3.49 3.52 3.72 3.58 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 0.26 0.27 0.29 0.34 0.43 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.20 3.22 3.23 3.38 3.15 Efficiency Ratio 51.18 48.91 50.23 55.01 51.40 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 24.31 $ 24.15 $ 22.98 $ 24.27 $ 23.48





LOANS (Dollars In Thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Commercial and industrial loans $ 2,573,615 $ 2,671,076 $ 2,876,212 $ 2,776,699 $ 2,875,331 Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers 240,686 235,020 245,631 281,884 301,192 Real estate loans: Construction 521,889 491,200 541,224 484,723 622,084 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 2,150,387 2,263,497 2,178,832 2,220,949 2,098,589 Commercial real estate, owner occupied 952,441 953,501 950,038 958,501 931,815 Residential 1,154,373 1,127,442 1,239,925 1,234,741 1,146,406 Home equity 531,307 489,997 482,229 508,259 527,458 Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures 135,093 130,819 126,387 129,479 125,411 Public finance and other commercial loans 781,785 758,698 677,750 647,939 615,547 Loans 9,041,576 9,121,250 9,318,228 9,243,174 9,243,833 Allowance for credit losses - loans (199,972 ) (199,775 ) (201,082 ) (130,648 ) (126,726 ) NET LOANS $ 8,841,604 $ 8,921,475 $ 9,117,146 $ 9,112,526 $ 9,117,107





DEPOSITS (Dollars In Thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Demand deposits $ 7,317,399 $ 7,261,603 $ 7,245,850 $ 6,821,152 $ 6,279,554 Savings deposits 4,301,483 4,157,552 3,857,624 3,661,713 3,518,286 Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more 283,396 304,394 332,745 346,194 467,610 Other certificates and time deposits 404,010 423,922 449,655 459,168 542,919 Brokered deposits 42,401 55,929 65,906 73,383 97,784 TOTAL DEPOSITS $ 12,348,689 $ 12,203,400 $ 11,951,780 $ 11,361,610 $ 10,906,153





CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (Dollars in Thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 539,377 $ 218 0.16 % $ 301,529 $ 90 0.12 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736 168 2.34 28,736 248 3.45 Investment Securities: (1) Taxable 1,843,026 7,788 1.69 1,258,690 5,399 1.72 Tax-Exempt (2) 2,240,409 18,309 3.27 1,499,463 13,837 3.69 Total Investment Securities 4,083,435 26,097 2.56 2,758,153 19,236 2.79 Loans held for sale 17,426 158 3.63 24,705 257 4.16 Loans: (3) Commercial 6,745,303 70,442 4.18 6,965,837 66,826 3.84 Real Estate Mortgage 886,469 8,142 3.67 887,661 9,996 4.50 Installment 690,093 6,576 3.81 693,363 7,083 4.09 Tax-Exempt (2) 750,357 7,078 3.77 681,273 6,829 4.01 Total Loans 9,089,648 92,396 4.07 9,252,839 90,991 3.93 Total Earning Assets 13,741,196 118,879 3.46 % 12,341,257 110,565 3.58 % Total Non-Earning Assets 1,264,891 1,319,561 Total Assets $ 15,006,087 $ 13,660,818 Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,799,624 $ 3,606 0.30 % $ 4,098,017 $ 3,890 0.38 % Money market deposits 2,459,205 764 0.12 1,813,392 1,167 0.26 Savings deposits 1,788,281 486 0.11 1,574,700 583 0.15 Certificates and other time deposits 758,565 851 0.45 1,267,152 4,136 1.31 Total Interest-bearing Deposits 9,805,675 5,707 0.23 8,753,261 9,776 0.45 Borrowings 619,768 3,126 2.02 733,757 3,528 1.92 Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 10,425,443 8,833 0.34 9,487,018 13,304 0.56 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,544,661 2,191,460 Other liabilities 146,946 151,040 Total Liabilities 13,117,050 11,829,518 Stockholders' Equity 1,889,037 1,831,300 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 15,006,087 8,833 $ 13,660,818 13,304 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 110,046 $ 97,261 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4) 3.12 % 3.02 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 3.46 % 3.58 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 0.26 % 0.43 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5) 3.20 % 3.15 % (1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis. (2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2021 and 2020. These totals equal $5,331 and $4,340 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances. (4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.





CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (Dollars in Thousands) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 509,153 $ 461 0.12 % $ 280,038 $ 799 0.38 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736 434 2.01 28,736 828 3.84 Investment Securities: (1) Taxable 1,689,697 21,923 1.73 1,302,943 19,177 1.96 Tax-Exempt (2) 1,989,397 50,532 3.39 1,342,477 38,335 3.81 Total Investment Securities 3,679,094 72,455 2.63 2,645,420 57,512 2.90 Loans held for sale 19,360 551 3.79 17,175 581 4.51 Loans: (3) Commercial 6,857,968 210,502 4.09 6,698,042 213,241 4.24 Real Estate Mortgage 924,652 26,917 3.88 882,911 30,520 4.61 Installment 674,696 19,456 3.84 725,596 23,784 4.37 Tax-Exempt (2) 725,651 20,854 3.83 663,921 20,341 4.09 Total Loans 9,202,327 278,280 4.03 8,987,645 288,467 4.28 Total Earning Assets 13,419,310 351,630 3.49 % 11,941,839 347,606 3.88 % Total Non-Earning Assets 1,253,286 1,355,950 Total Assets $ 14,672,596 $ 13,297,789 Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,721,267 $ 10,875 0.31 % $ 3,880,489 $ 16,351 0.56 % Money market deposits 2,295,589 2,395 0.14 1,674,622 6,647 0.53 Savings deposits 1,730,149 1,424 0.11 1,507,269 3,007 0.27 Certificates and other time deposits 809,721 3,036 0.50 1,476,499 18,226 1.65 Total Interest-bearing Deposits 9,556,726 17,730 0.25 8,538,879 44,231 0.69 Borrowings 646,326 9,502 1.96 796,836 11,237 1.88 Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 10,203,052 27,232 0.36 9,335,715 55,468 0.79 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,460,609 2,002,898 Other liabilities 150,255 144,705 Total Liabilities 12,813,916 11,483,318 Stockholders' Equity 1,858,680 1,814,471 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 14,672,596 27,232 $ 13,297,789 55,468 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 324,398 $ 292,138 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4) 3.13 % 3.09 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 3.49 % 3.88 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 0.27 % 0.62 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5) 3.22 % 3.26 % (1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis. (2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2021 and 2020. These totals equal $14,991 and $12,322 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances. (4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

