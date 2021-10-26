Worksport Appoints Yosi Behar, Founder of The Behar Group, to Advisory Board

Mississauga, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (Nasdaq-CM: WKSP; WKSPW) (the “Company”) has appointed Mr. Yosi Behar to its Advisory Board.



The Company’s commitment to decarbonizing transportation and innovating how clean energy is produced and harnessed is paving the way for a global transition to both solar and hydrogen-solutions for mobile power generation, independent of the grid. The Company is focused on bringing such implementations to market that management believes have potential to shift consumers’ utilization towards these off-grid, non-parasitic technologies. Management is looking forward to working with Mr. Behar on opportunities to implement the Company’s clean, sustainable energy solutions in a myriad of automotive as well as real estate applications.

As Founder of The Behar Group, Yosi Behar has been an active real estate representative and broker in Ontario, Canada for over 40 years with overwhelming success. He has coordinated and completed numerous transactions for such companies as Bell Canada, Runnymede Development Corporation Limited, Imperial Oil, Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada, Tribute Homes, Royop Corporation, Petro-Canada, Royal Bank of Canada, The Bank of Montreal, Liberty Developments, Minuk Construction, and Metrus Development.

His current mandates include acting as real estate advisor for Volvo Canada, Volkswagen, Land Rover/Jaguar, Lexus/Toyota, Honda/Acura, Hyundai, Mazda, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Subaru, Kia, Mitsubishi, Ford, General Motors, Chrysler, and Nissan. He prides himself on his impeccable reputation for service, integrity, perseverance, and loyalty to his valued clientele.

“I am very excited to be associated with such an innovative company that’s looking toward the future and focused on environmentally mindful technologies. Worksport is one of few companies that can leverage my expertise and connections in both real estate and automotive industries to promote all their innovations in meaningful ways directly to companies’ decision makers,” states Yosi.

Worksport CEO Steven Rossi comments, “We are very much looking forward to working with Yosi, as his Advisory appointment will be invaluable toward strategic dialogue with executive committees of potential partners. Worksport believes our solar, hydrogen and energy storage solutions have great potential to transform their respective utilities. And with our Terravis Systems now available for Pre-order, we are eager to get Worksport’s Terravis line of products into the hands of consumers.”

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com , www.investworksport.com and www.goterravis.com.

