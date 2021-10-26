Interra Copper Corp. Announces Intensive and extensive KSpar / Biotite alteration and Native Copper Discovery Highlight the Gail Zone Sampling by Interra Copper

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FRA: 3MX) (“Interra” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce completion of further ground geophysical and geochemical work at its 206 square kilometer Thane Property in North Central British Columbia.



Interra has conducted further geophysical and geochemical work supporting our thesis of a nearby copper porphyry system, with the geology demonstrating further relevant signatures and supporting mineralogy. Geological and core samples have now all been fully submitted to ALS, and we have begun to receive results from our summer program.

Grid establishment and soil sampling were completed at the Gail Zone. Four lines were established covering an historical copper/moly-in-soil anomaly identified in 1974 by Noranda Mining and Exploration Company, Limited (“Noranda”). This anomaly has historical soil samples of up to 2,100 ppm Cu and is on strike with the nearby Gail Showing (See Figures 1 and 2, below).

The following summary of historical results is taken from Dirom, Gavin, P.Eng, 1974, AR04599 Noranda. This report can be accessed through the following link:

https://aris.empr.gov.bc.ca/search.asp?mode=repsum&rep_no=04599



The Gail Lake grid is 1400 feet (430m) long and 200 to 800 feet (60 - 240m) wide in an area of limited soil development. Soil samples comprise a total of 44 collected at 100 foot intervals averaged 733 ppm Cu, with a maximum of 2100 ppm. The samples also averaged 50 ppm Mo (up to 75 ppm) in the southern half of the grid where the highest Cu values were collected.

Composites of rock (talus) chips were also collected along contours above the elevation of the soil grid. Each sample represented a 60 m long transverse along the contour talus and comprised approximately 200 chips, each chip taken about 1 ft (0.3m) apart. Cu values averaged 520 ppm and up to a maximum of 710 ppm indicating anomalous values over the bulk of the area. Mo values were not reported.

Coarse-grained monzo-diorite is the main lithology with varying feldspar/mafic ratios and heterogeneous textures. Fine-grained granitic or syenitic lithologies are present as small dykes. Epidote is common in all rock types both as fine stringers or irregularly concentrated clots indicating broad propylitic alteration. Intense potassic alteration is indicated by salmon red coloration of the granitoids and also by complete biotitization and/or chloritization of the mafic hornblende crystals.

Pyrite, chalcopyrite, molybdenite, bornite mineralization occur as irregularly distributed blebs and smears in veins and fractures and as sporadic disseminated mineralization adjacent to them.

Figure 1 – Gail Area Lithology with Soil and IP Grid ( Interra 2021)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05e4248f-1985-4df8-952a-38e218c688b5

Figure 2 - Noranda historical Gail Area Soil Grid reproduced by Interra (results from BCGS AR Report 04599, and Naas, Christopher O., 2011. Data Compilation, Geological and Prospecting on the Thane Creek Mineral Claims, unpublished report, Assessment Report 32106.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d63b9f9-7020-4447-98ee-b1d6bc2e4f8d

In addition, Interra has discovered supergene native copper in relation to this system. Figure 3 below is a recent sample of native copper at Gail.

Figure 3 – Supergene Native Copper Sample within fractures from Gail

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6222e99d-5989-4bbf-a586-be076e623e7f

Positive prospecting along with our expected results from the Gail zone make this target a high priority for our 2022 summer program.



Jason Nickel, Interra CEO States; "Our Thane property has continued to produce the positive geological results we have come to expect after 9 years of investment in the project. The identification of 5 solid bulk-tonnage copper gold targets is a result of our own work and the work of number of accomplished junior and senior mining exploration companies. We are pleased to have completed further work on our Gail zone which has now become a top priority for next stage of drilling and exploration towards realizing value from this significant potential.”

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed, verified and approved by Christopher O. Naas, P. Geo., COO of Interra Copper Corp, who is a “Qualified Person” as defined in N.I. 43-101.



