Progress Releases MOVEit 2021.1 with Improved Levels of Accessibility, Resilience, Scalability and Usability

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy, and manage high-impact applications, today announced the latest release of Progress® MOVEit®, the secure, automated Managed File Transfer (MFT) software that can be deployed as-a-service, on-premises and in the cloud. With today’s release, MOVEit provides improved support for Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 compliance, making it more accessible to users with disabilities. This release also includes feature updates for improved levels of resilience, scalability and usability.

“In recent years, web and mobile app accessibility has become increasingly important to enterprises, for business and ethical reasons,” said Darin Stahl, Principal Research Advisor, Info-Tech Research Group. “We applaud Progress for continuing to innovate new ways to integrate and add accessibility into their offerings and equip users with the technologies needed to improve web accessibility for all.”

According to the World Health Organization, more than one billion people worldwide – about 15% of the global population – live with some form of disability. At Progress, we believe that technology can help people achieve more when it magnifies the abilities of those who use it. With that aim in mind, MOVEit 2021.1 conforms with WCAG, the global standard in digital accessibility guidelines for making websites accessible to all. WCAG 2.1 defines how to make web content more accessible to people with disabilities including visual, auditory, physical, speech, cognitive, language, learning, and neurological disabilities. MOVEit 2021.1 includes, for example, providing text alternatives to any non-text images and providing captions for audio content.

“While the internet and mobile apps are integral parts of everyday life for most people in the US, accessibility remains a challenge for many – a challenge that has only grown during the pandemic, with our increased reliance on digital technologies,” said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. “MOVEit’s support for WCAG 2.1 AA accessibility standards underscores our commitment to ensuring digital accessibility for people with disabilities and offering solutions that further enable ease of access and advance digital inclusion.”

With the release of MOVEit 2021.1, Progress is reinforcing and expanding its investment in MFT by adding significant capabilities such as:

New MySQL Database – A new and more robust MySQL database engine for MOVEit Transfer and MOVEit Automation to improve availability and supportability of the deployment.





A new and more robust MySQL database engine for MOVEit Transfer and MOVEit Automation to improve availability and supportability of the deployment. Simultaneous Task Runs Count Update – MOVEit Automation administrators can set the Maximum Running Tasks limit to above 100 (subject to licensing). This update ensures that customers performing enterprise-level workloads can achieve maximum throughput.





MOVEit Automation administrators can set the Maximum Running Tasks limit to above 100 (subject to licensing). This update ensures that customers performing enterprise-level workloads can achieve maximum throughput. Support for Embedded Images in HTML Emails – MOVEit Automation now supports JPEG and PNG-format embedded images in HTML-formatted emails. Task creators have the option to include images in emails when adding Send Email as a Next Action in Traditional and Synchronization tasks, Send Email as a step element in Advanced tasks, or as a destination email attachment in Traditional and Advanced tasks.



Used by thousands of organizations worldwide to provide complete visibility and control over file transfer activities, Progress MOVEit is an automated file transfer system that allows users to manage, view, secure and control all file transfer activity through a single system. Most recently, SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, named MOVEit a Gold Medal winner of the 2021 Managed File Transfer Data Quadrant Awards. This is the second consecutive year MOVEit has been given this designation. The SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace, as evaluated by their users annually.

Progress MOVEit 2021.1 managed file transfer is available today. For more information, click here.

