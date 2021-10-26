HP Launches its Best All-Around Home Printer

Highlights:

New ENVY Inspire is the best, most versatile home printer HP has ever created Enabled with HP+, the smartest printing system 1 , providing 6 months of Instant Ink and 1 extra year warranty 2 First-of-its-kind HP photo printing capabilities with custom two-sided printing and templates that allow you to turn photos into gifts, cards, keepsakes and more 3 Built with sustainability in mind; made of over 45% recycled plastic content



PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) today unveils HP ENVY Inspire with HP+. Nearly 86 percent of families are using their printer to manage everyday life4 – ENVY Inspire is designed to fit their evolving needs as they work, learn, and create new memories from home.

“ENVY Inspire was built based on first-hand understanding of what is needed in our new normal, as the team that developed it did so while working remotely in the pandemic,” said Xavier Garcia, Global Head, Print Hardware Systems, HP Inc. “It brings together our best products, photo inks and services – combined with the smartest printing system HP+, our best-in-class HP Smart App5, innovative Instant Ink delivery – providing families with our most versatile home printing system yet.”

Beyond working and learning, ENVY Inspire can also help families preserve and celebrate the moments that matter most through new, first-of-its kind HP photo printing capabilities like custom two-sided printing, automatically adding date and location3, and true-to-phone quality6 in modern sizes7, like panorama and social-friendly square. Users can also choose from a wide range of templates available in the HP Smart App to make greeting cards, keepsakes, and more8. Perfect for the 72% of families who plan to spend more on travel in 2022 than they have in the past five years to make up for lost time9.

Additional key features of HP ENVY Inspire include:

Enabled with HP+, to provide the smartest printing system 10 SMART PRINTER – Print from anywhere: Anyone can securely access the printer, send, and store files, and print from home or virtually anywhere using any preferred device with the HP Smart App 8,11 . SMART INK – Never run out of ink: Families can save up to 50 percent on ink 12,13 . When individuals opt into HP+ they will receive 6 months of Instant Ink and 1 extra year of HP warranty with use of Original HP Ink. SMART APP – Enjoy extra features: HP+ gets the most out of the HP Smart App. From housework to homework, the HP Smart app helps advance-scan books, multiple receipts and store editable, searchable files 8 . SMART FOR THE PLANET – Print with a purpose: For every page printed with HP+, HP protects or restores forests in equal measure 14 .

New hybrid life friendly features Designed with “quiet mode” for those working, learning and creating from home. First HP printer to be certified as Works With Chromebook, helping families print the things needed for school, work, and everything in between 15 . Includes new Smart Driver, automatically rerouting print jobs regardless of being connected to a WiFi network, or connected to a VPN.

Modern design to fit every family’s home Thoughtful and sustainable design to fit within families’ homes with neutral color options and made of over 45% recycled plastic.





HP ENVY Inspire will first launch with the 7900e series in the US. Additional models and markets to follow in 2022. Pricing and more information can be found at hp.com/envyprinters.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

©Copyright 2020 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

