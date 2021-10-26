Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market size worth $ 4,515.37 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 8.37% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market ” By Morphology (Isotropic Conductive Adhesives, Anisotropic Conductive Adhesives), By Filler Material (Silver Fillers, Copper Fillers, Carbon Fillers, Others), By Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Biosciences, Aerospace, Others), By Chemistry (Epoxy Based, Silicon-Based, Polyurethane Based, Acrylic Based, Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market size was valued at USD 2,413.02 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4,515.37 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.37% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market Overview

Because of the increased demand for electrically conductive adhesives in the electronics industry, demand these adhesives is likely to expand substantially in the near future. In recent years, the use of technologically advanced electronic devices has increased. As a result, the use of sophisticated adhesive materials with conductivity and strength that are compatible with electronic circuits is increasing, ensuring that conductivity is maintained when linked to an electronic component. The overall Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market is growing due to the trend of miniaturization in electronic devices. Manufacturers are concentrating on producing reliable and small electronic devices while reducing material and manufacturing costs. Manufacturers can build lighter, thinner, faster, smaller, more powerful, and energy-efficient consumer and industrial electronic systems by using adhesives. Over the projected period, manufacturers are likely to spend in R&D efforts to reduce overall costs and increase the eminence of the Electrically Conductive Adhesive market.

In addition to this, electrical vehicles are self-contained through electric generators (to convert fuel to electricity), solar panels or a battery. An electric vehicle is an alternative to a fuel-based vehicle which itself is a major growth factor expected to boost market growth. Moreover, the trend of reduction in vehicular emission due to stringent rules and regulations in several countries and the growth of public charging infrastructure in China, Norway, France, and other developed countries are further expected to drive the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements in electric vehicles and proactive government initiatives are expected to create various opportunities for the growth of the market. However, the global electrically conductive adhesive market’s growth is being stifled by fluctuating raw material costs.

Key Developments in Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market

3M had built a new plant to boost the capacity of Sodium Formate-based Pergrip Run NF. With its partner Dalshult, 3M has agreed to construct the plant to granulate solid Sodium Formate Deicer. The new plant is a large investment and will increase the availability and security of supply for Pergrip Run NF.

The major players in the market are 3M, Henkel AG, H.B. Fuller, Dow Corning, Aremco Products Inc, Masterbond, Panacol-Elosol GMBH, and Others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market On the basis of Morphology, Filler Material, Application, Chemistry, and Geography.

Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market, By Morphology Isotropic Conductive Adhesives Anisotropic Conductive Adhesives







Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market, By Filler Material Silver Fillers Copper Fillers Carbon Fillers Others







Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market, By Application Automotive Consumer Electronics Biosciences Aerospace Others







Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market, By Chemistry Epoxy Based Silicon-Based Polyurethane Based Acrylic Based Others







Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



