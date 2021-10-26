IBN to Serve as Official Media Sponsor for Podfest™ Origins

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce today that it will be collaborating with Cutting Edge Events LLC in its role as an official media sponsor of the upcoming Podfest™ Origins . The event is set to be held at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on Nov. 4-5, 2021.



Podfest™ has long represented the burgeoning group of people who are interested in and passionate about sharing their voice and message with the world through the powerful mediums of audio and video. Returning to an in-person format for the first time since the pandemic, Podfest™ Origins will expound on all aspects of a podcast’s lifecycle – ranging from its creation and launch through to its subsequent networking and social media exposure.

Having earned a Guinness World Record™ for garnering the largest attendance for a virtual podcasting conference in one week, this year’s Podfest™ Origins will play host to more than 35 of the world’s smartest minds in podcasting and new media. The conference itself will have over six individual topics, namely – creation and launch, technology and innovation, audience growth, monetization and marketing, video and networking.

“Our team at IBN is honored to be chosen to be a key part of supporting one of the world’s largest podcast-focused event series,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. “We will leverage our communications solutions to further heighten visibility in advance of the event and also widen the reach to additional audiences through compelling real-time coverage.”

IBN will work to leverage its extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase recognition for conference participants who are seeking to enhance visibility before journalists, consumers, and the public. Effective brand awareness strategies being provided by IBN includes wire-grade press releases, articles with amplified syndication across 5,000+ strategic distribution partners as well as a featured placement of the expo on a dedicated events page.

“We are pleased to be working with IBN this year,” said Chris Krimitsos, Founder of Cutting Edge Events LLC. “Their powerful tools and communication solutions have created a robust online presence, which will be leveraged to strengthen the valuable connections our team creates within the podcast community. We are excited to be returning the Podfest™ Expo series to an in-person format this year, and we believe that IBN’s assistance in helping us reach a broader online audience will further overall success.”

In addition to its widespread dissemination of articles and press releases, IBN is also set to provide social media coverage of the in-person event. Collectively among its 50+ investor-oriented brands, the network now has more than two million likes and followers across a variety of platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

For more information about the upcoming Podfest™ Origins event, visit: https://podfestexpo.com

