The Victory Bancorp, Inc. Third Quarter Earnings

LIMERICK, Pa., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: VTYB) announced unaudited results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Highlights include asset growth of $15.6 million and a $3.3 million increase in stockholders’ equity at September 30, 2021, compared to September 30, 2020. Net income increased $353 thousand to $896 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020, totaling $.44 per common share, fully diluted. The Company paid a cash dividend totaling $0.05 per share during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Book value per share increased to $12.43.

Deposits grew to $398 million at September 30, 2021, from $323 million at September 30, 2020, a 23.2% increase. $31 million of organic loan growth was offset in part by $28 million of PPP loan payoffs, resulting in Net Loan growth of 0.9% to $302 million at September 30, 2021, from $299 million at September 30, 2020, and total assets increased by $15.6 million to $447 million as of September 30, 2021, increasing by 3.6% over one year.

Credit quality remained stable. Third-quarter provision for loan losses was reduced to $21 thousand in 2021, from $229 thousand in 2020.

Bank Leader, Joseph W. Major, stated, “The bank experienced another strong quarter with growth in profitability leading to steady credit results. We have lent over 1 Billion dollars since our inception, demonstrating our steadfast commitment to the communities we serve. Our mission to provide high-quality service has not waivered and is evidenced by the overwhelming support of our clients. As we look to the future, we will be expanding our lending market area to build upon our status as a niche-business lender.

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (https://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania, which is located just outside the Philadelphia market in Montgomery County. The Victory Bank was established in 2008 as a specialized business lender that provides high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its two offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania. Additional information about Victory Bancorp is available on its website, VictoryBank.com.



This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, pricing, products, and services.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, December 31, September 30, Selected Financial Data 2021

2020

2020

Securities available-for-sale $ 18,341 $ 13,306 $ 11,536 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 302,024 283,618 299,351 Total assets 446,869 429,425 431,310 Deposits 397,696 337,013 322,889 Borrowings 10,500 51,481 68,610 Subordinated debt 12,771 17,709 17,700 Stockholders' equity 24,231 22,022 20,962 Book value per common share $ 12.43 $ 11.29 $ 10.75 Allowance/loans 1.09% 1.10% 0.90% Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.03% 0.04% 0.03% Three months ended September 30, December 31, September 30, Selected Operations Data 2021

2020

2020

Interest income $ 4,376 $ 4,312 $ 3,828 Interest expense 621 822 959 Net interest income 3,755 3,490 2,869 Provision for loan losses 21 51 229 Other income 131 217 136 Other expense 2,723 2,380 2,078 Income before income taxes 1,142 1,276 698 Income taxes (246 ) (283 ) (155 ) Net income $ 896 $ 993 $ 543 Earnings per common share (basic) $ 0.46 $ 0.51 $ 0.28 Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.44 $ 0.50 $ 0.28 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.78% 0.92% 0.51% Return on average equity (annualized) 15.02% 18.48% 10.46% Net charge-offs(recoveries)/average loans 0.00% 0.34% 0.02%







